Zweig-Dimenna Associates Increases Stake in Vulcan Matls Co (VMC); Ra Capital Management Lowered Biocryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) Holding as Market Valuation Declined

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc increased its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) by 2220.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc bought 104,384 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.79% . The hedge fund held 109,084 shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.92M, up from 4,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc who had been investing in Vulcan Matls Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $143.13. About 712,030 shares traded. Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) has risen 18.02% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.02% the S&P500. Some Historical VMC News: 05/03/2018 Grandin Sand Plant Earns Wildlife Habitat Council Conservation Certification; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – SHIPMENTS INCREASED 2.3 MLN TONS, OR 6 PERCENT, TO 40.5 MLN TONS IN QTR; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q Net $53M; 29/03/2018 – REG-DECISIONS OF RAPALA VMC CORPORATION’S ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING ON 29 MARCH 2018; 05/03/2018 – VULCAN REPORTS EXPIRATION OF EXCHANGE OFFER FOR ’37 7.15% NOTES; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS 1Q REV. $854M, EST. $811.6M; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q Aggregate Shipments 40.5M Tons; 17/04/2018 – Vulcan Announces First Quarter Conference Call; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 44C, EST. 23C; 05/03/2018 – VULCAN: AGGREGATE NOTES TENDERED IS 46.1% OF OUTSTANDING NOTES

Ra Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Biocryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) by 18.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ra Capital Management Llc sold 2.00 million shares as the company’s stock declined 56.46% . The hedge fund held 8.66 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.49M, down from 10.66 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Biocryst Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $326.88 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $2.94. About 1.27M shares traded. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) has declined 44.97% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.97% the S&P500. Some Historical BCRX News: 23/04/2018 – DJ BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BCRX); 01/05/2018 – BIOCRYST GETS EMA OK FOR ALPIVAB™ FOR TREATMENT OF INFLUENZA; 10/04/2018 – IDERA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – BIOCRYST AND IDERA SPECIAL MEETINGS TO BE HELD ON JULY 10, 2018; 02/04/2018 – BIOCRYST PHARMACEUTICALS INC – RECOMMEND THAT ALL CO’S STOCKHOLDERS VOTE “FOR” MERGER PROPOSAL WITH IDERA PHARMA; 02/04/2018 – IDERA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – BOARD OF DIRECTORS RECOMMEND THAT ALL STOCKHOLDERS VOTE “FOR” MERGER PROPOSAL AS WELL AS ALL OTHER IDERA PROPOSALS; 15/03/2018 – BIOCRYST REPORTS INITIATION OF PHASE 3 APEX-2 TRIAL OF BCX7353; 02/05/2018 – BioCryst at American Society of Clinical Oncology Meeting Jun 1; 02/04/2018 – BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Mails Letter to Stockholders Highlighting Compelling Upside Opportunity; 10/04/2018 – BIOCRYST & IDERA: SPECIAL MEETINGS TO BE HELD ON JULY 10; 24/05/2018 – BioCryst’s BCX7353 Receives European Regulatory Designations for the Treatment of Hereditary Angioedema

More notable recent Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Who Has Been Selling Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Earnings Season Could Be Great for Vulcan Materials (VMC) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday – Benzinga” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Vulcan Materials names new Southern, Gulf Coast division president – Birmingham Business Journal” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold VMC shares while 135 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 122.20 million shares or 0.33% more from 121.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Norinchukin Bank & Trust The accumulated 24,992 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Pictet Asset Limited reported 107,999 shares stake. Aperio Gru Ltd Llc owns 51,457 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Sumitomo Life accumulated 8,739 shares. Amica Mutual Company reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). 200 were accumulated by Lifeplan Grp Incorporated Inc. Japan-based Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holding has invested 0.05% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Citadel Advisors Lc owns 669,305 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Narwhal Capital Management, a Georgia-based fund reported 218,511 shares. New York-based Gabelli Funds Lc has invested 0.03% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). 3,527 were accumulated by Nuveen Asset Limited Liability. Destination Wealth Mngmt holds 16 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Stock Yards Financial Bank And Trust Com holds 0.02% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) or 1,875 shares. Hyman Charles D has 152,620 shares. Brown Advisory Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) for 10,214 shares.

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc, which manages about $1.59B and $898.78M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 85,341 shares to 15,909 shares, valued at $2.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 13,905 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 71,394 shares, and cut its stake in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO).

More notable recent BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (BCRX) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “BioCryst: An Oral Drug Competing Against An Approved Injection – Seeking Alpha” published on August 31, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “BioCryst Appoints Megan Sniecinski Chief Business Officer – GlobeNewswire” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “BioCryst Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on March 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “BioCryst up 8% premarket on new BCX7353 data – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 25, 2019.

Analysts await BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-0.31 EPS, down 10.71% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.28 per share. After $-0.34 actual EPS reported by BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.82% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.16, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold BCRX shares while 21 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 93.65 million shares or 0.54% less from 94.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paloma Prtnrs Mngmt Co has 13,774 shares. Cheyne Capital Mgmt (Uk) Llp holds 0.38% in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) or 50,000 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt LP invested in 0% or 47,453 shares. American International Gru has 0% invested in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) for 69,582 shares. Rock Springs Capital Ltd Partnership invested 0.22% in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX). Jgp Gestao De Recursos Ltda stated it has 25,742 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Prudential invested 0% in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX). D E Shaw has invested 0.01% in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX). Wells Fargo & Mn invested 0% in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX). Advisory Serv Ntwk Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX). 3.51M are held by State Street. California Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0% in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX). Sg Americas Secs Limited Co holds 0% of its portfolio in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) for 20,744 shares. Ameritas Investment Partners reported 0% of its portfolio in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX). 4,500 are owned by Huntington Bank & Trust.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $27,310 activity.