Zweig-Dimenna Associates Increases Stake in Vulcan Matls Co (VMC); As Ansys (ANSS) Market Value Rose, Holder Garrison Financial Decreased Its Stake

Garrison Financial Corp decreased its stake in Ansys Inc. (ANSS) by 24.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garrison Financial Corp sold 9,084 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.51% . The institutional investor held 27,443 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.01 million, down from 36,527 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garrison Financial Corp who had been investing in Ansys Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.94% or $6.39 during the last trading session, reaching $210.71. About 536,331 shares traded or 26.68% up from the average. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 20.55% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.55% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 02/05/2018 – ANSYS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.20, EST. $1.04; 22/03/2018 ANSYS To Acquire Optical Simulation Leader OPTIS; 11/05/2018 – ANSYS TO CHANGE NAME TO ETION LIMITED; 22/03/2018 – ANSYS INC ANSS.O – MANAGEMENT WILL PROVIDE FURTHER DETAILS REGARDING TRANSACTION AND ITS IMPACT ON 2018 FINANCIAL OUTLOOK AFTER CLOSING; 19/04/2018 – DJ ANSYS Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANSS); 22/03/2018 – ANSYS INC – ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE OPTIS; 30/05/2018 – Ansys Presenting at Berenberg Design Software Conference Jun 13; 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q Rev $282.9M; 26/04/2018 – Penguin Computing Named an ANSYS Advanced Solutions Partner; 02/05/2018 – Ansys Sees 2Q EPS 54c-EPS 76c

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc increased its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) by 2220.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc bought 104,384 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.79% . The hedge fund held 109,084 shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.92 million, up from 4,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc who had been investing in Vulcan Matls Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.53% or $3.63 during the last trading session, reaching $139.73. About 803,383 shares traded. Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) has risen 18.02% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.02% the S&P500. Some Historical VMC News: 16/03/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – THE ORDER WAS ISSUED TO REMOVE A REPAIRMAN OBSERVED IN A SCREEN DISCHARGE CHUTE; NO INJURIES OCCURRED FROM THE INCIDENT; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials Sees FY Adjusted Ebitda $1.15B-$1.25B; 26/03/2018 – Vulcan Minerals Inc. – Options Voisey’s Bay South Claims to Fjordland Exploration Inc; 26/03/2018 – Vulcan Minerals Inc. — Options Voisey’s Bay South Claims to Fjordland Exploration Inc; 15/05/2018 – MELVIN EXITED GOOGL, TTWO, VMC, RCL, MNST IN 1Q: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q Net $53M; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Vulcan Materials; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – COMPANY CONTINUES TO EXPECT OPERATING AND MAINTENANCE CAPITAL SPENDING FOR 2018 OF APPROXIMATELY $250 MLN; 21/04/2018 – DJ Vulcan Materials Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VMC); 13/03/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF

More notable recent ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “ANSYS (ANSS) Q2 Earnings Grow & Beat Estimates, View Raised – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After-Hours Earnings Report for August 5, 2019 : MAR, O, KLAC, ANSS, IFF, TTWO, CLR, STE, UGI, PODD, DEI, WWD – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “ANSYS, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does The Data Make ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) An Attractive Investment? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “ANSYS to Host 2019 Investor Day on September 12th – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold ANSS shares while 159 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 74.76 million shares or 2.40% less from 76.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Leavell Investment holds 0.1% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) or 4,727 shares. Neuberger Berman Limited Liability Co accumulated 524,602 shares. Cibc Asset Management stated it has 7,386 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Caxton Assocs Ltd Partnership reported 0.05% stake. Dorsey & Whitney Communications Limited Liability accumulated 0.04% or 1,273 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al has 0.13% invested in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 61,500 shares. Franklin Resource Incorporated invested in 0.02% or 205,860 shares. Oakbrook Invests Limited Company reported 8,812 shares. Federated Pa reported 635,124 shares. Mufg Americas Hldg holds 7,696 shares. Css Lc Il has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Crestwood Advsr Limited Liability Corporation reported 1,200 shares. Moreover, Ftb Advsr has 0% invested in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 45 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holding Sa holds 0.01% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) or 5,744 shares. Moreover, Cornerstone Advisors Inc has 0% invested in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 26 shares.

Garrison Financial Corp, which manages about $189.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Us Lg Cap (SCHX) by 10,803 shares to 16,740 shares, valued at $1.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 6,527 shares in the quarter, for a total of 80,667 shares, and has risen its stake in Kimberly (NYSE:KMB).

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc, which manages about $1.59 billion and $898.78M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 9,175 shares to 167,253 shares, valued at $39.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 169,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,000 shares, and cut its stake in Kb Home (NYSE:KBH).