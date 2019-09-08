Zweig-Dimenna Associates Increases Stake in Salesforce Com (CRM); Opus Bk Irvine Calif (OPB) Holder Endeavour Capital Advisors Has Trimmed Position by $594,814 as Share Price Rose

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 3.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc bought 5,605 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The hedge fund held 156,788 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.83 million, up from 151,183 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $134.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $151.07. About 4.66M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 12/04/2018 – Refocus Group Readies for Commercialization of VisAbility™ Micro lnsert System; Expands Salesforce and Manufacturing Capacity; 07/03/2018 – PointClickCare Technologies Extends Capabilities of Salesforce Health Cloud With Its Long-Term and Post-Acute Care Insights; 13/03/2018 – Salesforce Doubles Down on Small Businesses With Software Swap; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com 1Q Rev $3.01B; 30/05/2018 – Tech Today: Apple’s Gloomy Outlook, Salesforce Rising, Mixed on HP — Barron’s Blog; 12/03/2018 – Dropbox sets valuation as high as $8 billion, announces private placement by Salesforce ahead of IPO; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE RAISES FY 2022 SALES GOAL TO $21B-23B ON MULESOFT; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 12/04/2018 – Sequoia Financial Group Transforms Client Relationships with Salesforce; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE: LARGEST PUBLIC-SECTOR DEAL WITH USDA LAST QUARTER

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Opus Bk Irvine Calif (OPB) by 3.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc sold 31,306 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 866,446 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.16M, down from 897,752 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Opus Bk Irvine Calif for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $746.05 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $20.58. About 26,218 shares traded. Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) has declined 20.67% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.67% the S&P500. Some Historical OPB News: 05/04/2018 – OPUS ONE Resources Begins a Drilling Program on Its Fecteau Property, Located in Urban-Barry Township, Quebec, Canada; 11/05/2018 – Opus Group: Opus wins new concession in Chile; 29/05/2018 – OPUS ACQUIRES TWO VEHICLE INSPECTION COMPANIES IN ARGENTINA; 18/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric and Opus One Solutions Working to Boost Distributed Energy Resources on O`ahu Grid; 22/05/2018 – Opus Bank Further Expands Its Los Angeles Commercial Banking Team; 22/03/2018 – Opus Bank Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Opus Bank Total Loans Increased $55.8M in 1Q; 03/04/2018 – Opus Bank: Jim Strickland Joins Opus as Senior Managing Director, Comml Banking; 03/05/2018 – SPIE WINS DELOITTE HVAC CONTRACT FOR OPUS 12 TOWER; 11/05/2018 – Opus Bank at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $972.14M and $569.89 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qcr Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:QCRH) by 61,313 shares to 681,035 shares, valued at $23.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Midwest Bancorp Del (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 45,434 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.10M shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Analysts await Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.36 EPS, up 44.00% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.25 per share. OPB’s profit will be $13.05M for 14.29 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Opus Bank for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.86% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley has invested 0.6% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). National Asset Management Incorporated owns 0.18% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 9,167 shares. Iowa Bancorp reported 3.07% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Fjarde Ap invested in 0.51% or 254,824 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 0.01% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Signaturefd Ltd Liability has 0.05% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Aviance Prns Limited Liability has 0.45% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Mufg Americas Holdings has 885 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hudson Valley Invest Adv stated it has 27,035 shares or 1.04% of all its holdings. Field Main National Bank & Trust holds 8,445 shares. Checchi Advisers Ltd Liability Com invested 0.09% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). 185,430 were reported by Cibc Ww. State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.43% or 1.08M shares in its portfolio. Sustainable Growth Advisers Limited Partnership invested in 3.93% or 2.24M shares. Central National Bank And Trust Co has invested 0.55% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).