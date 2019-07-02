Zweig-Dimenna Associates Increases Position in Allstate (ALL); As Nordstrom (JWN) Stock Value Declined, Holder Quinn Opportunity Partners Has Increased Its Holding

Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc increased its stake in Nordstrom Inc (JWN) by 260.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc bought 105,590 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.10% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 146,159 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.49M, up from 40,569 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc who had been investing in Nordstrom Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.71% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $30.95. About 4.48 million shares traded or 21.73% up from the average. Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) has declined 24.11% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.54% the S&P500. Some Historical JWN News: 16/05/2018 – Nordstrom Inc expected to post earnings of 43 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 05/03/2018 – Nordstrom’s Spurned $8.4 Billion Buyout Sends Family Scrambling; 20/03/2018 – Special Committee of Nordstrom Board Terminates Discussions with Nordstrom Family Group Regarding Potential Going Private; 17/05/2018 – Nordstrom Maintains FY2018 Comparable Sales Growth View 0.5%-1.5%; 20/03/2018 – SPECIAL COMMITTEE OF NORDSTROM BOARD TERMINATES DISCUSSIONS WITH NORDSTROM FAMILY GROUP REGARDING POTENTIAL GOING PRIVATE TRANSACTION; 18/05/2018 – Nordstrom beat estimates by 8 cents with quarterly earnings of 51 cents per share; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Kohl’s crushes estimates; 05/03/2018 – Nordstrom rejects initial takeover offer from Nordstrom family for $50 per share; 05/03/2018 – Nordstrom rejects founding family’s takeover offer; 17/05/2018 – Nordstrom 1Q EPS 51c

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc increased its stake in Allstate Corp (ALL) by 27.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc bought 37,772 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.59% with the market. The hedge fund held 176,272 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.60M, up from 138,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc who had been investing in Allstate Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $103.27. About 1.27 million shares traded. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has risen 0.03% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.40% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 01/05/2018 – Allstate Says It Is ‘Executing Profitable Growth Plan’; 01/05/2018 – CORRECT: ALLSTATE 1Q ADJ EPS $2.96, EST. $2.60; 09/03/2018 – Long-Term Allstate (ALL) Investors: Johnson Fistel Investigates Allstate; Encourages Investors Owning Since before November 201; 01/05/2018 – ALLSTATE 1Q ADJ EPS $2.63, EST. $2.60; 17/05/2018 – ALLSTATE ESTIMATES APRIL CATASTROPHE LOSS AT $211M PRETAX; 13/03/2018 – Allstate at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By MKM Today; 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Allstate Sr. Unsec. Debt And Pref. Shares; 14/05/2018 – Credit Agricole Adds Bunge, Exits Broadcom, Cuts Allstate: 13F; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 HONG KONG BOOSTED VIPS, WYNN, MOMO, WB, ALL IN 1Q: 13F; 17/05/2018 – Allstate Announces April 2018 Catastrophe Loss Estimate

Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc, which manages about $731.29 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 41,016 shares to 358,248 shares, valued at $68.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 121,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,300 shares, and cut its stake in Cit Group Inc (NYSE:CIT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 54 investors sold JWN shares while 150 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 91.49 million shares or 7.62% less from 99.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Capital Mngmt Limited invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 5,136 shares. Twin Tree Ltd Partnership owns 31,292 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman Com holds 21 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Comm Savings Bank reported 6,372 shares. Rowland & Investment Counsel Adv holds 0% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) or 25,650 shares. Moreover, Bridgewater Assocs Limited Partnership has 0.13% invested in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) for 482,540 shares. Whittier has invested 0% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Logan Cap, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 48,439 shares. Verition Fund Ltd Liability Company reported 10,611 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Oppenheimer Asset Management holds 0% or 2,090 shares in its portfolio. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has invested 0.02% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Nuwave Investment Ltd Com stated it has 0.11% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Parkside National Bank holds 0% or 49 shares. Coldstream Capital Management stated it has 35,516 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold ALL shares while 272 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 247.17 million shares or 1.73% less from 251.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, First Hawaiian Fincl Bank has 0.07% invested in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Jump Trading Ltd Com stated it has 4,755 shares. Institute For Wealth Management Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.08% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Strategic Advsr Limited has 22,108 shares for 0.44% of their portfolio. Twin Capital Mngmt accumulated 34,140 shares. 7,937 were accumulated by Amg National Trust National Bank. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership, New York-based fund reported 1.70M shares. Rdl Financial accumulated 3,257 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Corporation accumulated 350,101 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Mngmt Inc reported 8,058 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Hillsdale Investment has invested 0% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has invested 0.13% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Choate Investment Advsr reported 0.14% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Chicago Equity Prns Limited Liability holds 0.02% or 4,890 shares in its portfolio. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv has invested 0% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL).