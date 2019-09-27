Zweig-Dimenna Associates Increases Holding in Mcdonalds (MCD); Sheets Smith Wealth Management Upped Its Fiserv (FISV) Holding by $680,680 as Market Valuation Rose

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 43.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc bought 22,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The hedge fund held 74,716 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.52M, up from 52,116 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $162.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $213.35. About 867,097 shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 08/03/2018 – DataSource Announces Neil Golden, Former Chief Marketing Officer for McDonald’s USA, as New Board Member; 07/03/2018 – McDonald’s is flipping its iconic arches upside down in an unprecedented statement; 06/04/2018 – @vincerCFO The exchanges are for profit, publicly traded companies. They basically have the same incentives & disincentives as McDonald’s. In my view, they should be stripped of their sovereign immunity for regulatory failings; 19/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: McDonald’s proposes settlement in U.S. labor board case; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s: 1Q U.S. Comps Up on Growth in Average Check Resulting From Menu Price Increases, Product Mix Shifts; 13/03/2018 – McDonald’s All American Games Announces The 2018 Morgan Wootten Player Of The Year Award Winners; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S SHAREHOLDERS REJECT PROPOSALS 4-6 IN PROXY; 20/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S – COMMITS TO 31% REDUCTION IN EMISSIONS INTENSITY, PER METRIC TON OF FOOD AND PACKAGING), ACROSS ITS SUPPLY CHAIN BY 2030 FROM 2015 LEVELS; 14/05/2018 – McDonald’s India adapts to lure health-conscious and religious diners; 30/05/2018 – SADOUN: WON BUSINESS W/ MCDONALD’S IN FRANCE, MACY’S IN U.S

Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 134.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought 7,480 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 13,040 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.19 million, up from 5,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $104.36. About 1.04 million shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 24/05/2018 – Fiserv Inc: EBAday 2018; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q EPS $1.00; 21/05/2018 – Fiserv Named to 2018 List of FORTUNE 500 Companies; 23/04/2018 – R Bank Creates an Excellent Experience for Employees and Customers With Move to Fiserv Technology; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Sees FY Adj EPS $3.02-Adj EPS $3.15 in Split-Adjusted Range; 27/04/2018 – Allied Irish Bank Wins Celent Model Bank Award for Payments Transformation with Dovetail Payments Platform from Fiserv; 06/03/2018 Fiserv and Mastercard Help Financial Institutions Approve More Genuine Transactions Without Increasing Risk; 25/04/2018 – Financial Institutions Get Fit for Open Banking with Fiserv; 04/04/2018 – Convenient Cardless Access to Cash Available at More Retail ATMs; 09/04/2018 – Fiserv Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 32 investors sold FISV shares while 308 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 396.87 million shares or 3.10% more from 384.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Echo Street Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.34% or 210,028 shares. Whittier Trust reported 9,554 shares. Montecito Retail Bank Tru holds 13,913 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins Commerce has 0.28% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 20,715 shares. 15,618 were reported by Daiwa Securities Grp Inc. Raymond James & Associates reported 0.04% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). New South Management has invested 3.59% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Rmb Cap Mngmt stated it has 41,236 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Brinker Capital invested in 72,547 shares. First Fin Bancorp reported 0.04% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 583,367 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Peddock Capital Advsrs Llc has invested 1.33% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Northern Tru reported 5.40 million shares. Leuthold Gp Ltd Llc accumulated 83,796 shares or 0.99% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 216,055 shares or 0% of the stock.

More notable recent Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Merck Sharp & Dohme Federal Credit Union Goes Big with Biometrics – Business Wire” on September 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Excited About Fiserv, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:FISV) 38% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Fiserv, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:FISV) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “4 Fintech Alternatives to Square & Fiserv with Big Dividends – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “KeyBanc goes bullish on FIS, Fiserv – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 548 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 462 raised stakes. 490.26 million shares or 1.30% less from 496.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Susquehanna Interest Group Llp reported 0% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). B Riley Wealth has 4,639 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Tarbox Family Office Incorporated stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Delta Asset Mngmt Tn holds 0.03% or 1,191 shares in its portfolio. Glenmede Tru Na holds 0.37% or 402,139 shares in its portfolio. John G Ullman Assocs owns 1,500 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Mechanics State Bank Trust Department has invested 2.23% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Trustco Natl Bank Corporation N Y accumulated 8,346 shares or 1.94% of the stock. Janney Cap Mgmt Lc reported 1,893 shares. Private Na stated it has 0.74% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Virginia Retirement Et Al owns 76,700 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Bryn Mawr Tru owns 57,135 shares. Hanson Mcclain has 0.04% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 4,495 shares. Whittier Com accumulated 105,263 shares or 0.64% of the stock.