Zweig-Dimenna Associates Increases Holding in Crown Castle Intl New (CCI); General American Investors Company Lifted Position in Cameco (CCJ) by $1.73 Million

General American Investors Company Inc increased its stake in Cameco Corporation (CCJ) by 13.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. General American Investors Company Inc bought 173,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.61% . The institutional investor held 1.50 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.11 million, up from 1.33M at the end of the previous reported quarter. General American Investors Company Inc who had been investing in Cameco Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.85B market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $9.69. About 1.99 million shares traded. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.63% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.63% the S&P500.

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc increased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) by 352.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc bought 65,396 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The hedge fund held 83,926 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.94 million, up from 18,530 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.71% or $2.37 during the last trading session, reaching $136.44. About 2.22 million shares traded or 22.34% up from the average. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 38 investors sold CCI shares while 237 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 370.94 million shares or 0.57% less from 373.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.1% or 92,663 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Comml Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0.07% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Wellington Shields Capital Lc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 2,842 shares. Stonebridge Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 95 shares. Osterweis Cap Management has invested 1.6% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). The Wisconsin-based Convergence Prtnrs Lc has invested 0.29% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). 16,290 were reported by Bowen Hanes &. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd Company stated it has 9,727 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owns 0.21% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 798,453 shares. Appleton Prns Incorporated Ma holds 0.33% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 20,493 shares. Ing Groep Nv accumulated 45,527 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md reported 0.17% stake. Advisory Services Networks Lc owns 0.17% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 21,850 shares. Cap Fund Mgmt Sa stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Cypress Cap Management Limited Com (Wy) owns 40 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Since April 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $6.59 million activity.

More notable recent Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Top REIT ETFs to Buy – Motley Fool” on September 10, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 REITs for Any Stock Market Conditions – Investorplace.com” published on August 21, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “WashREIT Completes Sales of Power Center Assets – GlobeNewswire” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Can â€œDensificationâ€ Help Save Mall REITs? – Motley Fool” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “This REIT Stock Is a Screaming Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc, which manages about $1.59B and $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 2,393 shares to 14,289 shares, valued at $15.45M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 17,123 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,988 shares, and cut its stake in Spotify Technology S A.

More notable recent Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cameco eyes further uranium production cuts as demand stalls – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Cameco Announces Election of Directors NYSE:CCJ – GlobeNewswire” published on May 07, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Cameco reports first quarter results NYSE:CCJ – GlobeNewswire” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Cameco Corporation (CCJ) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Cameco reports second quarter results NYSE:CCJ – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 25, 2019.