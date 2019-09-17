Zweig-Dimenna Associates Increased Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holding; CREXENDO (CXDO) Shorts Up By 0.34%

CREXENDO (OTCMKTS:CXDO) had an increase of 0.34% in short interest. CXDO’s SI was 29,900 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 0.34% from 29,800 shares previously. With 8,400 avg volume, 4 days are for CREXENDO (OTCMKTS:CXDO)’s short sellers to cover CXDO’s short positions. The stock increased 1.45% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $3.5. About 2,340 shares traded. Crexendo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CXDO) has 0.00% since September 17, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc increased Disney Walt Co (DIS) stake by 132.97% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc acquired 83,106 shares as Disney Walt Co (DIS)’s stock rose 4.86%. The Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc holds 145,606 shares with $20.33 million value, up from 62,500 last quarter. Disney Walt Co now has $244.63B valuation. The stock decreased 1.61% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $135.8. About 5.87 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 29/05/2018 – DISNEY IS SAID TO LINE UP FINANCING IF FOX DEMANDS CASH: CNBC; 03/04/2018 – SKY SAYS FOX PROPOSES SKY NEWS RINGFENCING, DIVESTURE TO DISNEY; 03/05/2018 – Star Wars’ Chewbacca Challenges Fans to ‘Roar For Change’; 06/04/2018 – DISNEY’S NEWS PLEDGE SHOWS MANDATORY SKY BID NEEDED: POLYGON; 18/04/2018 – Disney’s $8.7 Billion Value on Hulu Is Dwarfed by Netflix; 10/05/2018 – Disney Parks: PHOTOS: Stars from Marvel Studios’ “Avengers: Infinity War” visited Shanghai Disney Resort for an; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – RESULTS AT FREEFORM WERE PRIMARILY DUE TO LOWER ADVERTISING REVENUE REFLECTING A DECREASE IN AVERAGE VIEWERSHIP IN QTR; 08/05/2018 – Comcast is preparing to top Disney’s bid for Fox’s assets if AT&T’s deal for Time Warner is approved on June 12; 12/04/2018 – DISNEY REQUIRED TO MAKE OFFER FOR SKY AT; 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – AT ANNUAL MEETING, ADVISORY RESOLUTION ON EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION RECEIVED 44% OF SHAREHOLDER VOTES IN FAVOR (52% AGAINST, 4% ABSTAINING)

Crexendo, Inc., a cloud services company, provides cloud telecommunications services, broadband Internet services, and other cloud business services for businesses in North America and internationally. The company has market cap of $51.17 million. It operates in two divisions, Cloud Telecommunications Services and Web Services. It has a 152.17 P/E ratio. The Cloud Telecommunications Services segment offers hosted telecommunications services that transmit calls using IP or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and broadband Internet services, as well as engages in the sale and lease of cloud telecommunications equipment.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Exchange Cap Mgmt stated it has 54,262 shares or 2.04% of all its holdings. The Virginia-based Markel Corp has invested 3.91% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc accumulated 3,531 shares. Horseman Mngmt invested in 0.89% or 10,000 shares. South Street Advsr Ltd Liability invested in 4,710 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Fiduciary Serv Of The Southwest Inc Tx has 21,934 shares for 0.87% of their portfolio. Whittier Tru Com reported 282,973 shares or 1.16% of all its holdings. 46,569 were accumulated by Jefferies Group Ltd Liability Company. Fincl Advisory Service Incorporated has invested 0.11% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Commerce Fincl Bank reported 318,642 shares. Royal Bancshares Of Canada has 0.54% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Cetera Advisor Netwr Limited Liability Company invested in 88,918 shares or 0.38% of the stock. Ironwood Fincl Lc holds 0.02% or 320 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Bk has 1.64M shares. 17,000 were accumulated by Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj.

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc decreased Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) stake by 41,025 shares to 152,354 valued at $18.47 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Alphabet Inc stake by 2,393 shares and now owns 14,289 shares. Okta Inc was reduced too.

Among 9 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Walt Disney has $17000 highest and $129 lowest target. $154.67’s average target is 13.90% above currents $135.8 stock price. Walt Disney had 23 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Thursday, April 4. Citigroup maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) rating on Thursday, June 6. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $16000 target. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 23 by Bank of America. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, May 7 by Imperial Capital. Bank of America maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) rating on Monday, June 24. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $168 target. Morgan Stanley maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Thursday, June 13 with “Overweight” rating. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, April 12 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Wednesday, May 1. The rating was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, April 10 to “Outperform”. Citigroup maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) rating on Thursday, May 16. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $16100 target.