Zweig-Dimenna Associates Holding in Visa (V) Cut by $27.70 Million; Shareholder Cadence Bank Na Increased Pepsico (PEP) Stake

Cadence Bank Na increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 22.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadence Bank Na bought 2,938 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 15,986 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.96M, up from 13,048 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadence Bank Na who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $188.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $135.2. About 2.58M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – Pepsi’s snack business has been outperforming its North American beverage business; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO SEES TOTAL CASH RETURNS TO SHAREHOLDERS OF ABOUT $7 BLN IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Asia, Middle East and North Africa Rev Up 7%; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO SEES 2018 ORGANIC REV GROWTH TO BE AT LEAST IN LINE WITH 2017 GROWTH RATE OF 2.3 PCT; 08/03/2018 – Cheetos Launches “Cheetos Vision” App At SXSW 2018; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees About $2B Share Repurchases in 2018; 17/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at Get Ready Fest™: Helping Feed Camden

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 54.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc sold 177,558 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The hedge fund held 145,992 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.80 million, down from 323,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $380.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.94% or $7.15 during the last trading session, reaching $174.4. About 11.26M shares traded or 70.67% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc, which manages about $1.59 billion and $898.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Voya Finl Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 19,573 shares to 46,000 shares, valued at $2.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 37,772 shares in the quarter, for a total of 176,272 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Visa adds new capabilities to fight payment fraud – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Visa’s Verifi deal lands FTC approval – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019, Investorideas.com published: “Investorideas.com Newswire – #Mining Stock News: #SilverCrest (TSXV: $SIL.V; NYSE: $SILV) Announces Stock Option Grants – InvestorIdeas.com” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Livetradingnews.com and their article: “Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Racks Up Fintech Investments in 2019 – Live Trading News” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Load Up On Visa – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $171,130 activity.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.12B for 30.49 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Akre Mngmt Limited Liability Corp owns 4.89M shares for 8.06% of their portfolio. Chatham Capital Gp Inc Inc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 1,400 shares. Cadence Bankshares Na accumulated 0.16% or 2,628 shares. Halsey Assocs Incorporated Ct has invested 4.47% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Hemenway Trust Limited Liability Co reported 3,580 shares stake. Ubs Asset Americas reported 0% stake. Nordea Inv Mngmt holds 2.52M shares or 0.82% of its portfolio. Aldebaran Inc reported 4,274 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. Koshinski Asset has invested 0% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Stockbridge Ptnrs Limited Liability Com reported 1.06M shares. Df Dent And Co, Maryland-based fund reported 1.26 million shares. Gradient Investments Ltd holds 0.1% or 10,093 shares. Meristem Family Wealth Lc reported 9,072 shares. Weatherly Asset Mgmt Lp invested 1.14% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). 1.72 million are held by Natl Pension Serv.

Cadence Bank Na, which manages about $255.24M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 7,878 shares to 85,855 shares, valued at $4.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.