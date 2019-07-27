Zweig-Dimenna Associates Has Upped Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Stake By $1.41 Million; Petra Diamonds Limited (LON:PDL) Had 5 Analysts Last Week

Among 6 analysts covering Petra Diamonds Ltd (LON:PDL), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Petra Diamonds Ltd had 28 analyst reports since January 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, January 28 by Liberum Capital. The stock of Petra Diamonds Limited (LON:PDL) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, July 4 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Tuesday, January 29 with “Overweight”. The rating was downgraded by JP Morgan on Thursday, January 31 to “Neutral”. On Friday, July 5 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Neutral”. The firm has “Sector Performer” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Monday, February 18. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, January 29 by Barclays Capital. As per Friday, February 22, the company rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs. Berenberg maintained the shares of PDL in report on Monday, February 4 with “Hold” rating. As per Monday, January 28, the company rating was downgraded by RBC Capital Markets. See Petra Diamonds Limited (LON:PDL) latest ratings:

23/07/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 28.00 New Target: GBX 26.00 Maintain

05/07/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 30.00 New Target: GBX 35.00 Unchanged

04/07/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 30.00 New Target: GBX 28.00 Maintain

02/07/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 14.00 Downgrade

25/06/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 24.00 Maintain

24/06/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Sector Performer Old Target: GBX 40.00 New Target: GBX 23.00 Maintain

05/06/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 30.00 New Target: GBX 32.00 Upgrade

08/05/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 30.00 Maintain

23/04/2019 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 23.00 New Target: GBX 25.00 Upgrade

16/04/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 30.00 Maintain

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc increased Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) stake by 14.82% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc acquired 5,713 shares as Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH)’s stock declined 10.51%. The Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc holds 44,266 shares with $10.95 million value, up from 38,553 last quarter. Unitedhealth Group Inc now has $240.38B valuation. The stock increased 1.70% or $4.24 during the last trading session, reaching $252.94. About 3.28M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS BAA3 RATINGS TO DAVITA’S SENIOR SECURED TERM LOAN ADD-ONS; 07/05/2018 – INSPERITY – ANNOUNCED EXTENSION OF RELATIONSHIP FOR MEDICAL AND DENTAL COVERAGE WITH UNITEDHEALTHCARE; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Names Larry Renfro to Lead Enterprise Growth Efforts and Optum’s Next-Generation Investment Initiatives Through an Expanded Optum Ventures; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 13/03/2018 – Correct: DaVita Inc. Receives FTC, Not SEC, Request for Additional Information Regarding Asset Sale to UnitedHealth; 19/04/2018 – National Business Group on Health Honors Atrium Health’s Levine Cancer Institute, Geisinger and UnitedHealth Group for Advanc; 11/05/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Statement on Trump Administration’s Drug Policy Proposal; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Earnings From Operations $4.05B; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Net Margin 5.1%; 15/03/2018 – The Dow traded 114 points higher, with UnitedHealth contributing the most to the gains

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc decreased New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (NYSE:EDU) stake by 4,000 shares to 64,000 valued at $5.77 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Okta Inc stake by 13,647 shares and now owns 184,903 shares. Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) was reduced too.

More notable recent UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Selling UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Now The Time To Put UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Options Traders Strike as UnitedHealth Breaks Out – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Executives on the move at UnitedHealth Group – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 5,656 were reported by Stanley. Roundview Ltd Co holds 0.65% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 11,026 shares. 4,559 are held by Tompkins Fin Corporation. Sio Ltd reported 1.03% stake. Orleans Mngmt La owns 11,367 shares for 2.16% of their portfolio. Everence Inc reported 0.78% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Johnson Fincl Group Inc Incorporated holds 17,261 shares. Gm Advisory Grp Inc Inc holds 0.28% or 3,439 shares in its portfolio. Perigon Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.09% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Davis Selected Advisers holds 0.15% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 124,001 shares. Conning reported 30,349 shares. Advsrs Asset Mgmt has invested 0.36% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Wealth Enhancement Advisory Limited Liability Company invested 0.05% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Ledyard National Bank & Trust accumulated 0.04% or 1,171 shares. Cypress Lc reported 0.14% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III had bought 6,430 shares worth $1.50 million on Wednesday, May 1. 20,000 shares were bought by WICHMANN DAVID S, worth $4.64 million.

Among 5 analysts covering UnitedHealth (NYSE:UNH), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. UnitedHealth had 15 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Citigroup. The firm earned “Strong Buy” rating on Wednesday, April 17 by Raymond James. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of UNH in report on Friday, July 12 with “Overweight” rating. On Wednesday, April 17 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) rating on Tuesday, March 12. Cantor Fitzgerald has “Buy” rating and $310 target. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, April 17 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Cantor Fitzgerald.

More notable recent Petra Diamonds Limited (LON:PDL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns Petra Diamonds Limited’s (LON:PDL)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Much Are Petra Diamonds Limited (LON:PDL) Insiders Spending On Buying Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019, Mining.com published: “Petra Diamonds on a roll after another major find at Cullinan – MINING.com” on April 18, 2019. More interesting news about Petra Diamonds Limited (LON:PDL) were released by: Mining.com and their article: “Petra Diamonds keeps founder Pouroulis as chairman – MINING.com” published on March 20, 2019 as well as Mining.com‘s news article titled: “Petra Diamonds shares jump on 425-carat discovery at Cullinan – MINING.com” with publication date: March 29, 2019.