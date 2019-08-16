Zweig-Dimenna Associates Has Upped Stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (RCL) as Stock Value Declined; Union Pacific (UNP) Holder Wintergreen Advisers Lowered Its Holding by $1.62 Million as Shares Rose

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) by 103.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc bought 98,398 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.83% . The hedge fund held 193,379 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.17M, up from 94,981 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.11B market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $105.5. About 522,032 shares traded. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 4.78% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.78% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 19/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean Names Adam Goldstein as Vice Chairman; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES – NCC EXCLUDING FUEL ARE EXPECTED TO BE UP ABOUT 2.5% IN CONSTANT-CURRENCY AND UP 3.0% TO 3.5% AS-REPORTED FOR FY; 06/03/2018 VALMET OYJ – VALMET TO UPGRADE AUTOMATION ON ROYAL CARIBBEAN’S MARINER OF THE SEAS CRUISE SHIP; 19/03/2018 – RCL Names Adam Goldstein as Vice Chairman, Recognizing Decades of Leadership; 15/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN TO INVEST $200M IN COCOCAY PROPERTY; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q Net Yields Were Up 4.9% on Constant Currency Basi; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS OF $1.09 PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q Net $218.7M; 23/03/2018 – A New Adventure Begins – Royal Caribbean Welcomes The World’s Largest Cruise Ship; 19/03/2018 – RCL NAMES ADAM GOLDSTEIN AS VICE CHAIRMAN, RECOGNIZING DECADES

Wintergreen Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) by 19.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wintergreen Advisers Llc sold 9,706 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The hedge fund held 40,780 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.82M, down from 50,486 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wintergreen Advisers Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.33B market cap company. The stock increased 2.51% or $4.08 during the last trading session, reaching $166.53. About 1.08M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific Tops Views as Volumes, Fuel Surcharges Rise — Earnings Review; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific Sinks as `Operational Challenges’ Raise Costs; 07/05/2018 – Union Pacific is Top Class l Railroad on Military Times’ Best for Vets Employer Rankings; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC HAD EXPECTED 100% IMPLEMENTATON BY YR END 2018; 19/03/2018 – Louisiana Transportation Infrastructure Receives $87 M Boost From Union Pacific; 09/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY — DISCONTINUANCE OF SERVICE EXEMPTION — IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TEX; 27/04/2018 – Union Pacific Announces National Park Foundation Partnership Encouraging Next Gen to Explore America’s Backyard; 19/03/2018 – LISC: Union Pacific gives $3M to bolster U.S. workforce, lift communities; 15/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO BEGINS BANK OF AMERICA CONF. PRESENTATION; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP – QTRLY OPERATING RATIO OF 64.6 PERCENT, IMPROVED 0.6 POINTS

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71B for 17.13 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 19,950 are owned by Ls Advsr Lc. Markel has invested 0.24% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). 12,500 are held by Andra Ap. Eagle Ridge Mgmt invested 0.14% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Strategy Asset Managers Limited Liability Company has 508 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Abner Herrman Brock Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.11% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Burgundy Asset Mgmt reported 461,070 shares. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag invested in 0.34% or 3.46 million shares. Hightower Ltd Liability Corporation owns 290,225 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.44% or 61,438 shares in its portfolio. Eulav Asset Management owns 35,800 shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. Motley Fool Asset Mngmt Limited owns 11,538 shares. Wilkins Counsel Inc has invested 0.57% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). 44,708 were reported by Cbre Clarion Secs Lc. Lau Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 1,198 shares or 0.1% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.73, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold RCL shares while 148 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 145.71 million shares or 2.42% more from 142.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Campbell & Co Adviser reported 4,307 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Bp Plc has invested 0.08% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). 7,500 were reported by Kentucky Retirement. Covenant Multifamily Offices Ltd Liability Corp owns 0% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 54 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management owns 312,244 shares. Salem Invest Counselors reported 400 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt holds 10,028 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Massachusetts-based Boston Private Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.44% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Trexquant Invest Limited Partnership has invested 0.35% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Jefferies Grp Incorporated Ltd Company reported 39,885 shares stake. Allstate reported 3,235 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Victory Capital Mgmt invested in 48,779 shares. Zeke Cap Advisors Llc owns 0.04% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 3,600 shares. Synovus Fincl owns 4,061 shares.