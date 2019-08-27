Zweig-Dimenna Associates Has Upped Its Position in United Rentals (URI) by $2.95 Million as Shares Declined; As Netscout Sys (NTCT) Market Value Declined, Pdt Partners Has Lowered Its Holding

Pdt Partners Llc decreased its stake in Netscout Sys Inc (NTCT) by 31.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pdt Partners Llc sold 27,142 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.70% . The hedge fund held 57,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.62 million, down from 84,942 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pdt Partners Llc who had been investing in Netscout Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $21.59. About 409,113 shares traded. NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) has declined 4.44% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NTCT News: 11/04/2018 – New NETSCOUT DDoS Mitigation Platform for Terabit Attack Era; 03/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within NetScout, Entegris, Pinnacle Entertainment, First Foundatio; 22/05/2018 – NetScout Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – NETSCOUT SYSTEMS INC – APPOINTED ALFRED GRASSO, AS A CLASS l DIRECTOR, AND SUSAN L. SPRADLEY, AS A CLASS lll DIRECTOR, TO BOARD; 16/05/2018 – NetScout Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – NetScout Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 25/04/2018 – NetScout Systems: Board Increases to 9 Members From 7 Members; 30/05/2018 – Jaguar Network Selects NETSCOUT for Virtualized DDoS Defense; 05/04/2018 – NETSCOUT Wins Network Computing Product of the Year; 03/05/2018 – NetScout Systems 4Q Adj EPS 36c

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc increased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 32.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc bought 25,918 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.72% . The hedge fund held 105,073 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.01M, up from 79,155 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $106.26. About 1.18 million shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 19/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades United Rentals Inc And Sub To ‘BB’; Otlk Stbl; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – QTRLY TIME UTILIZATION DECREASED 80 BASIS POINTS YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO 65.2%; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS: 1Q 2018 RESULTS, NEW $1.25B SHR REPURCHASE; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – COMPANY INTENDS TO COMPLETE NEW SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM BY END OF 2019; 19/03/2018 – ESPN: Sources: URI’s Hurley top target for UConn, Pitt; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – QTRLY RENTAL REVENUE INCREASED 25.1% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 02/04/2018 – United Rentals North America I CDS Widens 13 Bps, Most in 8 Wks; 03/05/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC URI.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $186 FROM $230; 02/05/2018 – Achaogen Announces FDA Advisory Committee Voted Unanimously in Favor of Plazomicin for Treatment of Adults with Complicated Uri; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.87, EST. $2.47

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc, which manages about $1.59 billion and $898.78 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Game Technolog by 67,660 shares to 249,209 shares, valued at $3.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in M D C Hldgs Inc (NYSE:MDC) by 816,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,563 shares, and cut its stake in American Intl Group Inc.

More news for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) were recently published by: Benzinga.com, which released: “Alibaba, United Rentals And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From August 16 – Benzinga” on August 17, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s article titled: “Larry Robbins Buys 3 Stocks in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” and published on August 21, 2019 is yet another important article.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 50 investors sold URI shares while 186 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 63.73 million shares or 9.11% less from 70.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fiera Corp holds 361,843 shares. Bridgeway holds 40,700 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. 10,509 are owned by Gargoyle Advisor Ltd Llc. Architects owns 1,034 shares. 13,033 are owned by Rampart Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability reported 0.01% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Nuwave Invest Ltd Liability Com owns 199 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. The Hong Kong-based Nine Masts Capital Ltd has invested 0.1% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Sei Invests holds 0% or 9,829 shares. Jupiter Asset Management holds 33,460 shares. The British Columbia – Canada-based British Columbia Mgmt has invested 0.02% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Moreover, Graybill Bartz And Associates Ltd has 2.63% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 32,999 shares. Savings Bank Of America Corporation De reported 1.32M shares stake. Scopus Asset Mngmt L P, a New York-based fund reported 172,325 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And holds 15 shares.

More notable recent NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Netscout Systems (NTCT) Reports In-Line Q1 EPS, Revenues Miss; Provides FY20 EPS/Revenue Outlook – StreetInsider.com” on August 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “NetScout Systems Enters Oversold Territory (NTCT) – Nasdaq” published on May 13, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “NETSCOUT Accelerates the 5G Transformation Opportunity for Service Providers – Business Wire” on February 21, 2019. More interesting news about NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Netscout Systems, Inc. (NTCT) CEO Anil Singhal on Q1 2020 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About NetScout Systems, Inc. (NTCT) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 26, 2019.