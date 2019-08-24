Zweig-Dimenna Associates Has Upped By $3.01 Million Its Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Holding; Nuance Communications (NUAN) Has 0.8 Sentiment

Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.38, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 115 investment managers increased and opened new positions, while 144 cut down and sold their stakes in Nuance Communications Inc. The investment managers in our database now have: 261.61 million shares, up from 238.50 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Nuance Communications Inc in top ten positions increased from 2 to 4 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 46 Reduced: 98 Increased: 82 New Position: 33.

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc increased Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) stake by 153.46% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc acquired 107,421 shares as Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO)’s stock rose 8.39%. The Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc holds 177,421 shares with $5.04 million value, up from 70,000 last quarter. Zayo Group Hldgs Inc now has $8.00 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $33.87. About 1.20 million shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 06/04/2018 – Zayo Acquires Data Center In McLean, Virginia; 07/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS AUTHORIZED A SIX-MONTH SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 26/04/2018 – Next-generation Transportation Services Company Selects Zayo; 15/05/2018 – Blue Harbour Adds Fortinet, Exits Zayo Group: 13F; 16/04/2018 – Zayo to Establish Data Center Presence in UK; 09/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Patterson Companies, Zayo Group, Six Flags Entertainment Co; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – PRESIDENT AND COO ANDREW CROUCH HAS RESIGNED FROM COMPANY, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 11/04/2018 – Global Cloud Provider Selects Zayo for Dark Fiber in Canada; 07/05/2018 – ZAYO REPORTS $500M SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 16/03/2018 Global Webscale Company Selects Zayo for Long Haul Dark Fiber

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold ZAYO shares while 81 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 202.49 million shares or 2.91% less from 208.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc decreased Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) stake by 85,341 shares to 15,909 valued at $2.02M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 48,104 shares and now owns 183,981 shares. New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (NYSE:EDU) was reduced too.

Rgm Capital Llc holds 6.56% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. for 5.71 million shares. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc owns 1.29 million shares or 5.78% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Park West Asset Management Llc has 2.6% invested in the company for 3.50 million shares. The New Jersey-based Mcrae Capital Management Inc has invested 2.41% in the stock. Kirr Marbach & Co Llc In, a Indiana-based fund reported 568,050 shares.

Nuance Communications, Inc. provides voice recognition and natural language understanding solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.82 billion. It operates through four divisions: Healthcare, Mobile, Enterprise, and Imaging. It has a 69.92 P/E ratio. The Healthcare segment offers transcription solutions, which enables physicians to streamline clinical documentation with medical transcription platform; Dragon Medical, a dictation software that empowers physicians to accurately capture and document patient care in real-time on various devices; clinical document improvement and coding solutions to ensure patient health information is accurately documented, coded, and evaluated; and diagnostic solutions that allows radiologists to document, collaborate, and share medical images and reports.

