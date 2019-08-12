Zweig-Dimenna Associates Has Trimmed Stake in D R Horton (DHI) by $6.93 Million as Valuation Rose; Pentwater Capital Management LP Holds Position in Turquoise Hill Res LTD (TRQ)

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc decreased its stake in D R Horton Inc (DHI) by 71.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc sold 169,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.56% . The hedge fund held 66,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.73 million, down from 235,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc who had been investing in D R Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $47.23. About 3.07M shares traded. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 20/04/2018 – Forestar Financial Information to Be Included in D.R. Horton’s Earnings Release and Conference Call on April 26, 2018; 22/04/2018 – DJ DR Horton Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DHI); 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC QTRLY SHR $0.91; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – DON’T SEE LABOR AND MATERIAL COSTS GOING DOWN AND LAND IS CERTAINLY NOT GOING TO GO DOWN – CEO ON CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – CONTINUE TO LOOK AT VARIOUS M&A OPPORTUNITIES ON THE BUILDER SIDE OPPORTUNISTICALLY – CONF CALL; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: KHOURY SAYS DHI COULD TRADE AT $71.50, CURRENTLY TRADING AT $43.40; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON: ENTRY-LEVEL EXPRESS BRAND MADE UP 38% OF SALES; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – IN FISCAL 2020 EXPECT FORESTAR TO GENERATE $700 MLN TO $800 MLN IN REVENUE; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton Ended the 2Q With a Homebuilding Debt to Total Cap Ratio of 24.2%; 14/05/2018 – Banco Santander Adds Goldcorp, Exits D.R. Horton: 13F

Pentwater Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Turquoise Hill Res Ltd (TRQ) by 23.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pentwater Capital Management Lp bought 36.05 million shares as the company’s stock declined 59.42% . The hedge fund held 187.86 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $311.85M, up from 151.81M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pentwater Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Turquoise Hill Res Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $909.47M market cap company. The stock decreased 7.65% or $0.0381 during the last trading session, reaching $0.46. About 6.36 million shares traded. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) has declined 78.82% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 78.82% the S&P500. Some Historical TRQ News: 14/03/2018 – Turquoise Hill Bd of Directors Issues Letter to Hldrs; 29/05/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES – BOARD IS IN PROCESS OF CONSIDERING SUITABLE CEO CANDIDATES, INCLUDING THOSE FROM RIO TINTO; 17/04/2018 – Turquoise Hill announces first quarter 2018 production; 08/03/2018 – Turquoise Hill Rises for 10 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 13/03/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES – THERE IS NO INDICATION IN ACA INFORMATION REQUEST TO SUGGEST THAT OYU TOLGOI IS A SUBJECT OF INVESTIGATION; 15/03/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES – CAPEX FOR 2018 ON A CASH-BASIS ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.1 BLN TO $1.2 BLN FOR UNDERGROUND DEVELOPMENT; 03/05/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL REVIEWED MATTERS RAISED BY SAILINGSTONE; 08/05/2018 – Turquoise Hill announces results of voting for directors; 17/04/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL SAYS 1Q MATERIAL MINED FELL 20.0% Q/Q; 15/03/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES LTD – OPERATING CASH COSTS FOR 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $700 MLN

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.63 in 2018Q4.

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc, which manages about $1.59 billion and $898.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Teradata Corp Del (NYSE:TDC) by 24,786 shares to 49,786 shares, valued at $2.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coupa Software Inc by 45,607 shares in the quarter, for a total of 114,207 shares, and has risen its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (NYSE:VMC).