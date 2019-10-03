Zweig-Dimenna Associates Has Trimmed Its Position in Marvell Technology Group LTD (MRVL) by $7.77 Million; Proshare Advisors Has Boosted Donaldson (DCI) Position by $692,950 as Market Value Declined

Proshare Advisors Llc increased its stake in Donaldson Inc (DCI) by 5.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proshare Advisors Llc bought 13,859 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.56% . The institutional investor held 249,766 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.70M, up from 235,907 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proshare Advisors Llc who had been investing in Donaldson Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $49.85. About 158,481 shares traded. Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) has risen 6.48% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DCI News: 31/05/2018 – Donaldson Co: Forecasts Full-Year Sales to Increase About 15% and Adjusted EPS to Be Up 17% to 19%; 06/03/2018 – DONALDSON SEES YR OPER MARGIN 13.8%-14.2%; 31/05/2018 – DONALDSON COMPANY INC DCI.N – COMPANY EXPECTS FISCAL 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $100 MLN TO $110 MLN; 16/04/2018 – Donaldson Company Recognizes Patent Recipients and Inventor Award Winners; 06/03/2018 – Donaldson Co Sees FY18 Sales Growth 13%-15% Vs. Previous Guidance of 10%-14%; 06/03/2018 – Donaldson Co Sees FY18 Operating Margin 13.8%-14.2%; 27/04/2018 – Trenton Times: MLB rumors: Josh Donaldson to Phillies in mega free agency class?; 06/03/2018 – DONALDSON 2Q ADJ EPS 43C, EST. 44C; 30/03/2018 – Inquisitr: MLB Trade Rumors: Josh Donaldson & Manny Machado May Both Be Traded By July Deadline, Per `ESPN’ Survey; 31/05/2018 – Donaldson Co Expects Full-Year 2018 Operating Margin 13.8%-14.2%

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc decreased its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (MRVL) by 79.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc sold 337,627 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.40% . The hedge fund held 85,140 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.03 million, down from 422,767 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc who had been investing in Marvell Technology Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $24.17. About 7.06M shares traded. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) has risen 23.63% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.63% the S&P500. Some Historical MRVL News: 24/05/2018 – MARVELL TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPLETES CFIUS REVIEW; 26/04/2018 – IDT Introduces Synchronous Ethernet Solution for 4G/5G Mobile Networks Using Marvell PHYs; 24/05/2018 – Marvell Technology Group Ltd. Announces Completion of CFIUS Review; 09/03/2018 – MARVELL TECHNOLOGY GROUP LTD MRVL.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $22; 08/03/2018 – MARVELL TECH 4Q ADJ EPS 32C, EST. 31C; 08/03/2018 – Marvell Technology 4Q EPS 10c; 09/03/2018 – Marvell Tech Short-Interest Ratio Rises 60% to 7 Days; 07/05/2018 – Marvell Technology Group Ltd. Announces Changes to Its Board of Directors; 18/05/2018 – Kalray hires Allegra Finance to advise on Euronext IPO – CEO; 08/03/2018 – Marvell Technology Sees 1Q Cont Ops EPS 22c-EPS 26c

Analysts await Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) to report earnings on December, 3. They expect $0.11 earnings per share, down 56.00% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.25 per share. MRVL’s profit will be $73.35M for 54.93 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual earnings per share reported by Marvell Technology Group Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 57.14% EPS growth.

