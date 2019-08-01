Zweig-Dimenna Associates Has Trimmed Its Adobe (ADBE) Holding as Share Price Rose; Healthcor Management LP Has Lowered Its Merck & Co (MRK) Position by $242.97 Million

Healthcor Management Lp decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 69.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Healthcor Management Lp sold 2.93M shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The hedge fund held 1.26M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $104.53 million, down from 4.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Healthcor Management Lp who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $213.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $82.99. About 11.40 million shares traded or 11.87% up from the average. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 19/04/2018 – P&G acquires Merck’s consumer health business for about $4.21 bln; 07/05/2018 – MERCK FINCK CEO MATTHIAS SCHELLENBERG COMMENTS IN INTERVIEW; 23/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Solicitor general urges Supreme Court to review a Merck product liability case about Fosamax labeling; 29/05/2018 – Roche: Study is on Tecentriq Plus Chemotherapy for Type of Lung Cancer; 01/05/2018 – Merck Boosts Outlook as Keytruda Sales Surpass Diabetes Drugs; 19/04/2018 – P&G results underscore need for Merck deal; 27/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – FDA ALSO GRANTED OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY COMBINATION BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION FOR THIS POTENTIAL INDICATION; 08/03/2018 – BOOKING HOLDINGS – BOARD NOMINATED FOR ELECTION TO BOARD AT JUNE ANNUAL MEETING MIRIAN GRADDICK-WEIR, EXECUTIVE VP OF HUMAN RESOURCES OF MERCK & CO; 09/04/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda helps lung cancer patients live longer in trial; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First-Line Therapy in Locally Advanced or Metastatic NSCLC Patients Expressing PD-L1 in at Least 1 Percent of Tumor…

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 3.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc sold 2,205 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The hedge fund held 54,533 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.53 million, down from 56,738 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $145.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $4.78 during the last trading session, reaching $298.86. About 3.07 million shares traded or 22.87% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 03/04/2018 – Shared Storage Provider OpenDrives Launches Media Accelerator Integration for Adobe Premiere Pro CC; 21/03/2018 – REG-Thinfilm Announces Integration with Adobe Analytics Cloud; 14/03/2018 – Adobe Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Mar. 22; 05/04/2018 – ADBE: Adobe names John Murpy as CFO, effective April 9 [MORE]; 26/03/2018 – Adobe Presenting at Adobe Summit Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE CREATES `EXPERIENCE LEAGUE’ TO TRAIN CLIENTS ON TOOLS; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE: AI MEANT TO ASSIST, RATHER THAN REPLACE, WORKERS; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Achieves Record Revenue; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE TO BOOST MARKETING ANALYTICS WITH MORE APP INTEGRATIONS; 19/03/2018 – ENEL ENEI.Ml – SELLS ENERGY FROM U.S. WIND FARM TO FACEBOOK AND ADOBE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambridge Advsrs Incorporated accumulated 976 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Tiedemann Advsr Llc stated it has 13,007 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Mackay Shields Limited Liability reported 0.33% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Trust Department Mb Fin Bancorp N A holds 1.28% or 39,299 shares. Wespac Advsr Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.22% or 1,463 shares. Burney holds 5,531 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Perkins Coie Tru reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Meyer Handelman accumulated 0.03% or 2,500 shares. Factory Mutual Ins invested in 0.52% or 164,750 shares. New Amsterdam Ptnrs Lc holds 0.14% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 1,458 shares. Bb&T Ltd owns 18,881 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Usa) reported 32,432 shares stake. Jpmorgan Chase Company stated it has 2.10M shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Cibc Ww has 0.68% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 311,621 shares.

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc, which manages about $1.59 billion and $898.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 150,585 shares to 422,767 shares, valued at $8.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 5,713 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,266 shares, and has risen its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT).

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85M for 46.99 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Columbia Asset has 153,157 shares. Terril Brothers, a Missouri-based fund reported 227,858 shares. Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Ltd Llc owns 0.4% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 90,651 shares. Aldebaran Financial holds 0.73% or 12,508 shares in its portfolio. Duquesne Family Office Limited has 0.64% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 266,300 shares. Barton Invest Mngmt has 0.15% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Banque Pictet Cie Sa invested in 0.19% or 120,996 shares. Advisor Limited has invested 0.88% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Amer National Insur Tx invested in 218,890 shares or 0.96% of the stock. Optimum Invest Advsrs holds 0.39% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 14,153 shares. Choate Advisors holds 76,756 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman & owns 0.18% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 322,072 shares. Raab Moskowitz Asset Lc has 47,246 shares. Coho Limited invested in 4.09% or 2.18M shares. Stellar Cap Management Limited Liability Com holds 3.54% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 65,102 shares.