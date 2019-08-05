Zweig-Dimenna Associates Has Lowered Stake in Xilinx (XLNX) by $10.75 Million; Fruth Investment Management Holds Position in Disney Walt Holding Co (DIS)

Fruth Investment Management increased its stake in Disney Walt Holding Co (DIS) by 32.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fruth Investment Management bought 6,099 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 24,972 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.77 million, up from 18,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fruth Investment Management who had been investing in Disney Walt Holding Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $250.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.86% or $2.63 during the last trading session, reaching $139.08. About 3.78 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 12/04/2018 – Disney launches ESPN+ streaming service with live sports and a show from Kobe Bryant; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST CORP – CO CONSIDERING AND IS IN ADVANCED STAGES OF PREPARING AN OFFER FOR BUSINESSES THAT FOX HAS AGREED TO SELL TO DISNEY; 08/05/2018 – Disney could potentially make more “Avengers” movies following the release of a fourth, so far untitled, film in 2019, according to Disney chief Bob Iger; 08/03/2018 – Disney Investors Offer Say on Executive Pay, and They Dislike It; 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – AT ANNUAL MEETING, ADVISORY RESOLUTION ON EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION RECEIVED 44% OF SHAREHOLDER VOTES IN FAVOR (52% AGAINST, 4% ABSTAINING); 25/04/2018 – Breitbart News: Report: Disney CEO Bob Iger Aware of John Lasseter’s Alleged Sexual Misconduct Since 2010; 14/03/2018 – Disney announces strategic reorganization, effective immediately; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON OCT. 2, 2017, REPRESENTATIVE OF DISNEY SENT DRAFT MUTUAL CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT TO REPRESENTATIVE OF 21CF, WHICH WAS NEGOTIATED OVER ENSUING DAYS; 22/05/2018 – ‘Solo’ director says new ‘Star Wars’ film puts character first; 25/05/2018 – DISNEY SEES 4-DAY FORECAST OF $115M FOR SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (XLNX) by 84.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc sold 85,341 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The hedge fund held 15,909 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.02 million, down from 101,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc who had been investing in Xilinx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.53% or $2.79 during the last trading session, reaching $107.39. About 1.53 million shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Segantii Capital Mgmt Limited stated it has 80,000 shares. John G Ullman Associates Inc has 0.07% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 67,902 were reported by Andra Ap. Cypress Grp accumulated 19,342 shares. Bollard Group Inc Lc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 23,344 shares. Yhb Invest Advsrs invested in 1.63% or 93,633 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec accumulated 350,601 shares. Fil reported 1.74M shares stake. Koshinski Asset Management Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 1.83M are held by Pggm Invs. Intact Inv invested in 0.01% or 2,300 shares. Moreover, Check Incorporated Ca has 0.13% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 22,189 shares. Sigma Inv Counselors invested in 3,625 shares. Prudential Fincl invested in 0.7% or 3.77 million shares. First Business Svcs Inc has invested 0.2% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Fruth Investment Management, which manages about $276.93M and $238.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6,100 shares to 88,299 shares, valued at $6.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc, which manages about $1.59B and $898.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI) by 25,918 shares to 105,073 shares, valued at $12.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 5,713 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,266 shares, and has risen its stake in Azul S A.

