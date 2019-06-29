Zweig-Dimenna Associates Has Lowered Position in Boeing Co (BA) by $8.65 Million; As Fedex (FDX) Stock Declined, Kazazian Asset Management Lifted Holding

Kazazian Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 130.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kazazian Asset Management Llc bought 7,202 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 12,702 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.30 million, up from 5,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kazazian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $164.19. About 5.31 million shares traded or 149.86% up from the average. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 31.35% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – Global Saskatoon: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday morning,; 24/03/2018 – WISH-TV: #BREAKING: FedEx Ground Package System is no longer considering building a $259 million hub in Greenwood; 02/04/2018 – FedEx cyberattacks wanted to destroy more than just money, experts say; 27/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – DEAL FOR FOR £92 MLN; 20/03/2018 – FedEx to Add 500 FedEx Office Locations in Walmart U.S. Stores; 26/04/2018 – More parcels, higher prices lift UPS profit but costs soar; 21/03/2018 – Tony Plohetski: BREAKING: Authorities responding to FedEx facility in Austin for suspicious package. Call came in at 9:32; 16/04/2018 – FedEx Freight President & CEO Michael L. Ducker To Retire August 15; 14/03/2018 – Tennessee DOL: Haslam, Smith Announce Fedex To Make Major Capital Investment in the Corporation’s Memphis Hub; 20/03/2018 – FedEx to Place FedEx Office Locations in Walmart Stores Over Next Two Years

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 28.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc sold 22,706 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 56,111 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.40 million, down from 78,817 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $204.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.00% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $364.01. About 4.73M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 04/04/2018 – Boeing CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 02/05/2018 – SPR `VERY CAPABLE’ OF SUPPORTING BOEING, AIRBUS RATE INCREASES; 08/03/2018 – Comair Selects Honeywell Intl Inc. Cockpit Technologies for South Africa’s First Boeing 737 MAX Fleet; 06/04/2018 – AAL: ORDER FOR 47 NEW BOEING 787 WIDEBODY AIRCRAFT; 15/05/2018 – WTO Ruling Advances U.S. and Boeing in Case Against Airbus; 10/04/2018 – Boeing, Embraer Get Boost as Key Brazil Official Sees `Marriage’; 25/04/2018 – Boeing Sees FY EPS $16.40-EPS $16.60; 06/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – ENTIRE ORDER OF NEW 787S WILL BE POWERED WITH GENERAL ELECTRIC’S GENX-1B ENGINES; 11/04/2018 – Boeing HorizonX Invests in Reaction Engines, a UK Hypersonic Propulsion Co; 15/05/2018 – Boeing Calls WTO Decision ‘Landmark Ruling’

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 earnings per share, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02B for 50.28 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Saybrook Capital Nc holds 0.38% or 2,322 shares in its portfolio. Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Tx has invested 4.37% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 2,695 were accumulated by Engines Advisors Limited Company. Fagan reported 1.31% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Hanson Mcclain Inc reported 0.07% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Stifel Financial has invested 0.52% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Iberiabank Corp holds 2,182 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Insight 2811 Inc reported 0.78% stake. Summit Secs Group Llc invested in 3,400 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Cetera Lc has 21,405 shares. Spectrum Asset Mgmt Incorporated (Nb Ca) has invested 0.18% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). The New York-based Qci Asset has invested 0.13% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Joel Isaacson Limited Liability Co, New York-based fund reported 5,340 shares. Essex Inv Com Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 73 shares. Buckingham Asset Management Limited Com has 15,569 shares.

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc, which manages about $1.59B and $898.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 31,516 shares to 52,116 shares, valued at $9.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Teradata Corp Del (NYSE:TDC) by 24,786 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,786 shares, and has risen its stake in Twilio Inc.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 insider sales for $51.18 million activity. COLBERT THEODORE III sold $873,712 worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Monday, February 11. On Monday, February 4 the insider KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN sold $10.50M. McAllister Kevin G sold $5.03 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Friday, February 8. $3.49 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares were sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL. The insider CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold 2,916 shares worth $1.20 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Altrinsic Advisors Lc owns 119,694 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability, a Illinois-based fund reported 151,259 shares. Riverhead Management holds 0.05% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 7,073 shares. Community Bankshares Na has invested 0.01% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Private Group Inc holds 1.13% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) or 125,379 shares. Cornerstone accumulated 86,727 shares or 2.6% of the stock. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership owns 0.05% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 400,781 shares. 4,000 were reported by Highlander Cap. Mirae Asset Invs Ltd invested in 0.01% or 9,195 shares. Barnett Inc reported 0.04% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Cypress Asset Incorporated Tx holds 0.45% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 7,250 shares. Suntrust Banks holds 0.04% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 40,121 shares. 1,500 were reported by Whittier Communications Of Nevada. 7,948 are owned by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Limited. Klingenstein Fields & Limited Liability Company reported 1.39% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX).

Kazazian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $71.98M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nustar Energy Lp (NYSE:NS) by 17,927 shares to 20,520 shares, valued at $552,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Colony Cap Inc New by 63,415 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 771,112 shares, and cut its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM).

