Zweig-Dimenna Associates Has Lowered Its Stake in Visa (V) as Market Valuation Rose; Hhr Asset Management Has Cut Proofpoint (PFPT) Stake by $5.92 Million

Hhr Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Proofpoint Inc (PFPT) by 18.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hhr Asset Management Llc sold 48,965 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.33% . The hedge fund held 220,865 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.82M, down from 269,830 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hhr Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Proofpoint Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.59B market cap company. The stock increased 3.33% or $3.79 during the last trading session, reaching $117.45. About 373,326 shares traded. Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) has risen 11.35% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.35% the S&P500. Some Historical PFPT News: 26/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT INC PFPT.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.90, REV VIEW $694.1 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/03/2018 – PROOFPOINT INC PFPT.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $140 FROM $120; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint 1Q Rev $162.5M; 17/04/2018 – Proofpoint’s Annual Human Factor Cybersecurity Report Details Ransomware Phishing, Cryptocurrency Threats, Cloud Application; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.00-Adj EPS $1.09; 24/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT INC PFPT.O : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $135 FROM $120; 21/04/2018 – DJ Proofpoint Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PFPT); 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint Sees 2Q Loss $40.4M-Loss $37.3M; 26/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT 1Q REV. $162.5M, EST. $152.0M; 26/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 15C TO 17C, EST. 16C

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 54.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc sold 177,558 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The hedge fund held 145,992 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.80 million, down from 323,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $398.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $177.83. About 4.23 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 24/05/2018 – Visa Aims to Accelerate Adoption of Mobile Payments, Tokenization in Latin America, Caribbean; 05/03/2018 U.S. top court turns away dispute involving Iran’s Bank Melli; 24/04/2018 – Visa Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 06/04/2018 – RUSSIAN FOREIGN MINISTRY SPOKESWOMAN SAYS MOSCOW WANTS EXPLANATIONS REGARDING BRITISH REFUSAL TO ISSUE VISA TO SKRIPAL NIECE – RIA; 23/03/2018 – Two more top Visa executives have exited the company – under very different circumstances One left for a CEO role, while the other left amid controversy; 09/05/2018 – EMIRATES CHAIRMAN SAYS LIBERAL UAE VISA POLICY HELPED AIRLINE; 28/05/2018 – Even the Smartest Millennials Are Stumped by Danish Visa Rules; 25/04/2018 – VISA SEES YEAR ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH AT HIGH-20’S, SAW MID-20’S; 25/04/2018 – Visa Inc. Fiscal Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC V.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.41, REV VIEW $20.18 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

More notable recent Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Proofpoint Stock Rose 40% in the Last Month – Nasdaq” on February 06, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Proofpoint to Report First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on April 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Proofpoint -6.9% on downside FY profit outlook – Seeking Alpha” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “4 Cybersecurity Stocks to Buy for Long-Term Gains – Investorplace.com” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Did Proofpoint, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:PFPT) CEO Take Home Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold PFPT shares while 77 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 50.53 million shares or 4.91% more from 48.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millrace Asset Group Inc Inc owns 4,359 shares. Dimensional Fund Lp, Texas-based fund reported 98,696 shares. Captrust Financial has 87 shares. Stifel Fincl Corp, Missouri-based fund reported 155,718 shares. Granite Invest Ptnrs Lc holds 0.39% or 56,134 shares. Kornitzer Capital Mgmt Ks stated it has 246,801 shares. Comerica Bankshares holds 1,806 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Winslow Evans And Crocker has 12 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Tru Advsrs LP owns 282,408 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Keybank Natl Association Oh stated it has 6,231 shares. Brandywine Managers Limited Liability Co holds 2,600 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. G2 Investment Prns Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 44,170 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Com holds 0.01% or 15,943 shares in its portfolio. Landscape Capital Llc owns 3,035 shares. Thornburg Investment stated it has 0.11% in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT).

Analysts await Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.12 earnings per share, up 61.29% or $0.19 from last year’s $-0.31 per share. After $-0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Proofpoint, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -55.56% EPS growth.

Hhr Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.77 billion and $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 15,140 shares to 488,688 shares, valued at $58.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stamps Com Inc (NASDAQ:STMP) by 11,280 shares in the quarter, for a total of 374,183 shares, and has risen its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS).

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc, which manages about $1.59 billion and $898.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pulte Group Inc (NYSE:PHM) by 274,596 shares to 310,776 shares, valued at $8.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Broadcom Inc by 25,158 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,038 shares, and has risen its stake in Twilio Inc.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 31.09 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life Com The reported 4.83 million shares. Roundview Capital Limited Liability Corp invested in 10,450 shares. Tower Research Capital Limited Liability Company (Trc) holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 30,799 shares. Gamble Jones Inv Counsel stated it has 90,738 shares or 1.25% of all its holdings. Violich Cap Mgmt reported 7.15% stake. 324,445 were reported by Madison Inv Hldg. Annex Advisory Lc has 11,715 shares. Aviance Cap Limited Liability Com invested 0.17% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Baskin Financial owns 149,456 shares or 4.33% of their US portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0.62% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Cypress Cap Grp Incorporated holds 3.41% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 106,795 shares. Everence Cap Mgmt holds 44,583 shares or 1.22% of its portfolio. Schroder Invest Gru has 0.96% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 3.78 million shares. Berkshire Asset Management Lc Pa invested 0.07% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Norinchukin Bancorp The reported 758,640 shares stake.

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Visa Is No Mastercard, But That’s OK – Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Third Point’s 13F Shows New Stakes in Centene (CNC), GTT Communications (GTT), Tradeweb (TW), Increased Stake in Boston Scientific (BSX) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” published on August 13, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “How To Open A Credit Card At 18 – Benzinga” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Where Will Visa Be in 5 Years? – The Motley Fool” published on July 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Visa – Strong Steady Growth Driven By Technology – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 25, 2019.