Zweig-Dimenna Associates Has Lowered Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) Stake By $319,175; Dasan Zhone Solutions (DZSI) Shorts Increased By 15.95%

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc decreased Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) stake by 3.22% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc sold 3,755 shares as Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE)’s stock rose 8.91%. The Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc holds 112,745 shares with $9.69 million value, down from 116,500 last quarter. Intercontinental Exchange In now has $51.74B valuation. The stock decreased 1.28% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $92.33. About 3.02M shares traded or 52.45% up from the average. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 19/03/2018 – CBOE BYX U.S. EQUITIES EXCHANGE HAS REVOKED SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 09/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange CEO Says Atlanta Has Become a Tech-Centric City (Video); 04/04/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC – IN QTR, TOTAL FUTURES ADV UP 4% Y/Y; 04/04/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC – IN QTR, TOTAL COMMODITIES ADV UP 4% Y/Y; 19/03/2018 – ICE REPORTS TRANSITION OF CREDIT DEFAULT SWAP OPEN INTEREST; 15/05/2018 – Coinbase plans revamp to lure institutional and high-speed traders; 22/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange: Promotions of Cunningham and Tuttle Are Effective as of May 25; 03/05/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE APRIL BRENT ADV UP 5% Y/Y; 03/05/2018 – ICE SEES 2Q ADJ. OPERATING EXPENSES $500M TO $510M; 07/05/2018 – NYSE AMERICAN EQUITIES HAS DECLARED SELF-HELP AGAINST CHX; ROUTING SUSPENDED 9:41:39 ET

Dasan Zhone Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:DZSI) had an increase of 15.95% in short interest. DZSI’s SI was 119,200 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 15.95% from 102,800 shares previously. With 77,400 avg volume, 2 days are for Dasan Zhone Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:DZSI)’s short sellers to cover DZSI’s short positions. The SI to Dasan Zhone Solutions Inc’s float is 2.01%. The stock decreased 1.64% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $10.17. About 235,581 shares traded or 154.73% up from the average. DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) has risen 8.86% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DZSI News: 30/05/2018 – DASAN Zhone Solutions Announces Results of 2018 Annual Meeting and Updates Guidance for Full Year 2018 Net Revenue; 21/03/2018 Italian Tonino Lamborghini and Korean DASAN form Joint Venture; 22/04/2018 – DJ DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DZSI); 10/05/2018 – DASAN Zhone Solutions 1Q EPS 1c; 10/05/2018 – DASAN ZHONE 1Q EPS 1C; 15/05/2018 – DASAN Zhone Solutions Sets May 2018 Financial Conference Schedule; 10/05/2018 – DASAN ZHONE 1Q NET REV. $59.5M; 13/04/2018 – Company Profile for DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc; 10/05/2018 – DASAN ZHONE 1Q ADJ EPS 1.0C; 12/04/2018 – KDDI Japan Launches 10G Symmetrical Internet Service With DASAN Zhone Solutions Equipment

Among 5 analysts covering Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Intercontinental Exchange has $10000 highest and $81 lowest target. $94.40’s average target is 2.24% above currents $92.33 stock price. Intercontinental Exchange had 8 analyst reports since March 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan maintained Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) on Wednesday, September 18 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was downgraded by Citigroup on Monday, July 22 to “Neutral”. As per Friday, July 5, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Thursday, April 4 by Wells Fargo.

Analysts await Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.92 earnings per share, up 8.24% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.85 per share. ICE’s profit will be $515.58 million for 25.09 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.13% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It’s Going Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stock exchange battle heats up in 2020 – Seeking Alpha” published on September 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “The Intercontinental Exchange: A One-Way Street – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “NYSE May Be Bigger, But Nasdaq Is Growing Faster – Forbes” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Fortune.com‘s news article titled: “Will the Bakkt Launch Help Bitcoin Go Mainstream? – Fortune” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 35 investors sold ICE shares while 236 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 468.62 million shares or 0.19% less from 469.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aperio Grp Lc reported 334,427 shares stake. First Washington Corporation invested in 77,557 shares or 3.29% of the stock. Bangor State Bank reported 0.37% stake. Bankshares Of America De reported 6.78M shares. Eaton Vance owns 163,321 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. 6,000 were reported by Fruth. United Kingdom-based Guinness Asset Management Limited has invested 1.17% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Wesbanco State Bank stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Toronto Dominion Bancshares has 375,488 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards & holds 0% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 106 shares. Signature Estate And Inv Advisors Ltd Liability has 1.92% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Northeast Consultants reported 3,656 shares. Gotham Asset Ltd Com holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 19,242 shares. Ftb Advsr holds 795 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owns 60,138 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio.

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc increased World Wrestling Entmt Inc (NYSE:WWE) stake by 35,904 shares to 95,904 valued at $6.93M in 2019Q2. It also upped Twilio Inc stake by 15,904 shares and now owns 141,420 shares. Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) was raised too.