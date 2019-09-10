Zweig-Dimenna Associates Has Lowered Amazon Com (AMZN) Position by $8.32 Million; Harding Loevner LP Stake in Canadian Natl Ry Co (CNI) Cut by $117.40 Million as Share Price Rose

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 17.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc sold 4,676 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 22,263 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.65M, down from 26,939 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $872.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $10.8 during the last trading session, reaching $1820.55. About 2.25M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 09/05/2018 – LiveXLive Launches OTT Streaming App On Roku, Amazon Fire TV And Apple TV Devices; 01/05/2018 – Amazon said Tuesday it’s invested more than $400 million in Massachusetts since 2011; 23/03/2018 – HeisenbergReport: T-Oger or Kr-Arget? Target, Kroger Thinking About Merging Before Amazon Murders Them Both; 06/04/2018 – Trump’s battle with Amazon raises post trauma; 12/04/2018 – Amazon and Ring Close Acquisition; 02/04/2018 – Trump hits Amazon yet again Monday: Claims post office losing ‘a fortune’ and other retailers pay more in taxes; 08/05/2018 – Amazon employees are outraged by their company’s opposition to a plan to add more diversity to its board:; 16/03/2018 – Margaret Mee: defending the Amazon with a brush and a gun; 28/03/2018 – Amazon will be getting into the health-care business; 26/05/2018 – Amazon covers the basics with food, clothing and entertainment

Harding Loevner Lp decreased its stake in Canadian Natl Ry Co (CNI) by 16.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harding Loevner Lp sold 1.32M shares as the company’s stock rose 2.83% . The hedge fund held 6.46 million shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $578.12 million, down from 7.78 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harding Loevner Lp who had been investing in Canadian Natl Ry Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $93.16. About 726,567 shares traded. Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) has risen 6.45% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CNI News: 23/04/2018 – Canadian National Lowers Guidance — Earnings Review; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL 1Q REV. C$3.19B, EST. C$3.15B; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Lease 130 Locomotives to Increase Capacity in Western Canada; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Deploy Qualified Management Employees to Operate Extra Trains; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Offer Incentives for Key Operating Employees to Delay Retirement, Postpone Vacations; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway 1Q Net C$741M; 24/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO CNR.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$107 FROM C$105; 02/05/2018 – Canadian National to Buy 350 Lumber Cars to Meet Demand; 23/05/2018 – Canadian National engineers reach new agreement with union; 13/03/2018 – BBB’s Canadian National Password Day March 15 #BBBPasswordDay

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Amazon tests hand-scanning payment system – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: AMZN, BKNG, GOOGL – Nasdaq” published on September 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy in September – Nasdaq” on September 07, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Better Buy Amid Market Volatility: Amazon (AMZN) vs. Walmart (WMT) Stock – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “One-Day Shipping Could Boost Amazon’s Stock by 50% – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc, which manages about $1.59 billion and $898.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 49,747 shares to 132,707 shares, valued at $24.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Azul S A by 30,693 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.46 million shares, and has risen its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Mngmt Gp, Connecticut-based fund reported 450 shares. Advisors Management Limited Com accumulated 554 shares or 0.06% of the stock. 7,494 are held by Finemark Natl Bancshares. Gm Advisory Grp Inc Inc owns 2,591 shares or 1.52% of their US portfolio. Factory Mutual Ins stated it has 175,450 shares. Gulf Int Bank & Trust (Uk) Ltd invested in 3.05% or 98,477 shares. Arvest Comml Bank Tru Division holds 459 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Fernwood Invest Management Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 1.22% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Wafra has invested 1.23% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Westpac Bk Corp reported 63,231 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Covenant Multifamily Offices Ltd has 0.08% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 143 shares. Ckw Grp has 1 shares. Wisconsin Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 2,015 shares or 3.2% of its portfolio. Capstone Financial Advsr owns 1,371 shares. Hillview Advsr Ltd Liability Corp has invested 1.07% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.20 billion for 98.94 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Canadian National To Buy 220-Mile Line From CSX – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Teamsters and CN sign tentative agreement NYSE:CNI – GlobeNewswire” published on May 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Planes, Trains And Automobiles – Seeking Alpha” on August 31, 2019. More interesting news about Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “CN presents 2018 Safe Handling Award to 137 shippers – GlobeNewswire” published on May 22, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CN 100 Celebrations Come to Calgary NYSE:CNI – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

Harding Loevner Lp, which manages about $36.30B and $21.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hsbc Hldgs Plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 206,813 shares to 2.50 million shares, valued at $98.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 35,068 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.46 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH).