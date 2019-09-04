Zweig-Dimenna Associates Has Lowered Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding; Northcoast Asset Management Boosted Advanced Auto Parts (AAP) Stake By $713,150

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc decreased Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 17.36% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc sold 4,676 shares as Amazon Com Inc (AMZN)’s stock declined 2.34%. The Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc holds 22,263 shares with $39.65M value, down from 26,939 last quarter. Amazon Com Inc now has $879.35 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.76% or $13.55 during the last trading session, reaching $1789.84. About 3.24M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 20/04/2018 – Amazon’s fast-growing cloud computing platform and its central retail business should lead to a “steady and iterative” year for the company, according to Credit Suisse; 06/03/2018 – DeePhi Tech Showcases Speech Recognition Engine on Amazon Web Services; 24/05/2018 – Best Buy online growth slows, overshadowing strong earnings; 27/04/2018 – They believe Amazon will have a bigger impact than Apple or Google in the medical sector and are worried about hiring talent; 02/04/2018 – Netflix, Airbnb, Slack, Time, and Reddit use Amazon’s cloud platform; 16/05/2018 – Whoever takes the job will be working under the weight of Jeff Bezos, Warren Buffett and Jamie Dimon; 23/03/2018 – Carrefour calls on Google for voice boost in battle with Amazon; 07/03/2018 – International Products Group names veteran Amazon, Walmart buyer Jeff Fernandez Executive Vice President; 25/04/2018 – Amazon targets kids with a version of Alexa that rewards politeness and a candy-colored Echo; 14/05/2018 – Home Depot well placed to withstand ”Amazon effect,” investors say

Northcoast Asset Management Llc increased Advanced Auto Parts Inc (AAP) stake by 13.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Northcoast Asset Management Llc acquired 4,195 shares as Advanced Auto Parts Inc (AAP)’s stock declined 8.05%. The Northcoast Asset Management Llc holds 35,672 shares with $6.08 million value, up from 31,477 last quarter. Advanced Auto Parts Inc now has $10.02 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.75% or $2.41 during the last trading session, reaching $140.36. About 999,178 shares traded. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) has risen 7.08% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical AAP News: 29/03/2018 – AAP IMPLANTATE AG AAQG.DE – AIMS TO START HUMAN CLINICAL STUDY IN COURSE OF CURRENT FINANCIAL YEAR; 22/05/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS SAYS EFFECTIVE MAY 16, BOARD ABOLISHED STANDING FINANCE COMMITTEE – SEC FILING; 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts 1Q Gross Profit Margin Up 32 Basis Points; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS SAYS JEFF SHEPHERD WILL SERVE AS INTERIM CFO; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS INC – JEFF SHEPHERD WILL SERVE AS INTERIM CFO; 18/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS CEO GRECO 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION $6.13M; 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Names Jeff Shepherd Interim CFO; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS SAYS CFO TOM OKRAY LEAVING CO; 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Reaffirms Full-Year Guidance; 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Announces CFO Transition

Among 5 analysts covering Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Advance Auto Parts has $18500 highest and $11500 lowest target. $157.60’s average target is 12.28% above currents $140.36 stock price. Advance Auto Parts had 13 analyst reports since March 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Wednesday, August 14. The company was maintained on Wednesday, August 14 by UBS. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Wednesday, August 14. Citigroup maintained Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) on Monday, April 1 with “Neutral” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $18500 target in Wednesday, August 14 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 51 investors sold AAP shares while 151 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 68.39 million shares or 4.87% less from 71.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smithfield Tru Company owns 136 shares. Community Fin Services Group Inc holds 1,200 shares. Nuwave Mngmt Lc has 0.04% invested in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) for 206 shares. Synovus Finance Corp holds 0% or 125 shares in its portfolio. Parkside Finance National Bank & Trust Trust has 157 shares. Arizona State Retirement invested in 42,999 shares. Mufg Americas reported 322 shares. Hilton Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 518 shares. Cwm Lc has invested 0% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Aviva Public Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.03% invested in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) for 26,424 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement owns 103,965 shares. Legal & General Plc owns 511,727 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Btim has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Sphera Funds Mgmt Limited stated it has 17,400 shares. Rice Hall James & Assocs Llc owns 65,938 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio.

Northcoast Asset Management Llc decreased Ishares Tr Barclays Bond Barcl (SHY) stake by 61,124 shares to 136,602 valued at $11.49M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Brclmbs Fr Bd (MBB) stake by 30,559 shares and now owns 433,668 shares. Lukoil Holdings Co was reduced too.

More notable recent Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP): Should The Recent Earnings Drop Worry You? – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “Advance Auto Parts Earnings Miss Hits Option Bulls – Schaeffers Research” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “4 Stocks Too Cheap to Ignore After Wednesday’s Sell-Off – Motley Fool” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: S&P 500, AAPL, CBS, VIAB – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westpac holds 0% or 63,231 shares. Brown Advisory Securities Ltd Co, a Maryland-based fund reported 11,544 shares. Moreover, Blb&B Ltd Company has 0.34% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cap Intll Ca reported 1.7% stake. Bollard Group Incorporated Ltd holds 3.02% or 44,980 shares. M Secs invested 2.74% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Dana Inv Inc owns 7,957 shares for 0.67% of their portfolio. Beese Fulmer Inv Mgmt invested in 703 shares. Mckinley Mngmt Lc Delaware has invested 3.56% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Mairs And invested in 616 shares. Novare Capital Management Limited Liability Co reported 1% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Brinker Inc owns 8,643 shares for 0.58% of their portfolio. Alta Capital Mgmt Lc owns 738 shares. Pillar Pacific Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 10,898 shares.

Among 10 analysts covering Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon.com has $260000 highest and $1965 lowest target. $2225.91’s average target is 24.36% above currents $1789.84 stock price. Amazon.com had 17 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, March 18 by Wells Fargo. KeyBanc Capital Markets upgraded Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) rating on Friday, March 15. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $2100 target. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Tuesday, March 19. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, June 21 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Monday, March 11. DA Davidson maintained the shares of AMZN in report on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy” rating. As per Friday, August 2, the company rating was reinitiated by M Partners. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Cowen & Co. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, September 3 by RBC Capital Markets.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.26B for 97.27 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc increased Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) stake by 49,747 shares to 132,707 valued at $24.21 million in 2019Q1. It also upped United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI) stake by 25,918 shares and now owns 105,073 shares. Vulcan Matls Co (NYSE:VMC) was raised too.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “Could Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Send This Stock Soaring? – The Motley Fool Canada” on September 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Amazon.com Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average – Notable for AMZN – Nasdaq” published on August 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Amazon (AMZN) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Amazon Stock Is Still a Great Buy and it Is Headed to $2,000 – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon (AMZN): America’s Golden Child Ripens – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 30, 2019.