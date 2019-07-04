Zweig-Dimenna Associates Has Lifted Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Position By $1.41 Million; Tootsie Roll Industries Has 2.76 Sentiment

Tootsie Roll Industries Inc (TR) investors sentiment increased to 2.76 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 1.54, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 94 funds started new or increased stock positions, while 34 reduced and sold their stock positions in Tootsie Roll Industries Inc. The funds in our database now own: 15.22 million shares, up from 14.35 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Tootsie Roll Industries Inc in top ten stock positions increased from 1 to 2 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 9 Reduced: 25 Increased: 69 New Position: 25.

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc increased Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) stake by 14.82% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc acquired 5,713 shares as Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH)’s stock declined 10.51%. The Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc holds 44,266 shares with $10.95 million value, up from 38,553 last quarter. Unitedhealth Group Inc now has $233.03B valuation. The stock increased 0.51% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $245.21. About 2.33M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 28/03/2018 – AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES SAYS ON MARCH 27, U.S. COURT ENTERED ORDER GRANTING THE MOTION TO DISMISS IN PART & DENYING THE MOTION IN PART – SEC FILING; 13/04/2018 – Tenet’s complicated Conifer sale in second round; 12/04/2018 – Former UnitedHealth Group Executives Join Talkspace – Neil Leibowitz, MD, JD as Chief Medical Officer; Deb Adler as Senior VP, Network and Quality; 23/04/2018 – Lyfebulb and UnitedHealth Group Announce an Innovation Challenge for Patient Entrepreneurs with lnflammatory Bowel Disease; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH TO LAUNCH NEW OPTUM VENTURES GLOBAL FUND; 30/05/2018 – UnitedHealth at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – Humana, MultiPlan, Optum, Quest, UnitedHealth Launch Blockchain Pilot Program; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Earnings From Operations $4.05B; 21/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Establishes New Endowed Professorship at University of Michigan School of Public Health; 24/05/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC – CO, UNITEDHEALTHCARE HAVE ESTABLISHED A LONG-TERM STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP

Reik & Co. Llc holds 3.16% of its portfolio in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. for 310,438 shares. Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii owns 143,804 shares or 2.45% of their US portfolio. Moreover, S. Muoio & Co. Llc has 0.99% invested in the company for 28,954 shares. The New York-based Chesapeake Asset Management Llc has invested 0.86% in the stock. Gruss & Co Inc, a Florida-based fund reported 19,035 shares.

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, makes and sells confectionery products primarily in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company has market cap of $2.47 billion. It sells its products under the TOOTSIE ROLL, TOOTSIE POPS, CHILDÂ’S PLAY, CARAMEL APPLE POPS, CHARMS, BLOW-POP, CHARMS MINI POPS, CELLAÂ’S, DOTS, JUNIOR MINTS, CHARLESTON CHEW, SUGAR DADDY, SUGAR BABIES, ANDES, FLUFFY STUFF, DUBBLE BUBBLE, RAZZLES, CRY BABY, NIK-L-NIP, and TUTSI POP trademarks. It has a 43.91 P/E ratio. The firm sells its products through approximately 30 candy and grocery brokers to wholesale distributors of candy and groceries, supermarkets, variety stores, dollar stores, chain grocers, drug chains, discount chains, cooperative grocery associations, mass merchandisers, warehouse and membership club stores, vending machine operators, the U.S. military, and fund-raising charitable organizations.

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc decreased Kb Home (NYSE:KBH) stake by 783,055 shares to 214,383 valued at $5.18M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI) stake by 60,470 shares and now owns 18,530 shares. Suncor Energy Inc New (NYSE:SU) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Connecticut-based Conning has invested 0.23% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Country Club Na has 2,482 shares. Sns Fin Gru Limited Liability Com reported 10,040 shares. Nippon Life Americas holds 1.25% or 63,200 shares. Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability Corp holds 0.51% or 343,367 shares in its portfolio. Motco owns 454 shares. Pinnacle Wealth Advisory Ltd Liability Corporation owns 5,506 shares or 0.61% of their US portfolio. Asset Management One Co Limited reported 522,299 shares or 0.7% of all its holdings. First National Trust reported 39,270 shares. First Hawaiian Savings Bank reported 26,910 shares. Associated Banc reported 79,732 shares. Aviance Capital Ptnrs Lc has 1,174 shares. Rhenman And Prtn Asset Mgmt stated it has 3.57% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Tiger Eye Capital stated it has 1.13% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Moreover, South Texas Money Mgmt Limited has 0.04% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Among 6 analysts covering UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. UnitedHealth Group had 15 analyst reports since January 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, April 17 report. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 21 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 17 by Raymond James. On Wednesday, April 17 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, April 17 report. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 12.

Since January 17, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 3 sales for $2.19 million activity. MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III bought 6,430 shares worth $1.50 million. 20,000 shares were bought by WICHMANN DAVID S, worth $4.64M on Friday, May 3. On Wednesday, January 23 BURKE RICHARD T sold $3.08 million worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 11,500 shares. On Tuesday, January 22 BALLARD WILLIAM C JR sold $1.33 million worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 5,000 shares.

