Zweig-Dimenna Associates Has Lifted Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (RCL) Stake by $11.22 Million; B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management Has Upped Position in Fedex (FDX) as Shares Declined

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) by 103.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc bought 98,398 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.83% . The hedge fund held 193,379 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.17M, up from 94,981 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $115.93. About 1.27M shares traded. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 4.78% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.78% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS OF $1.09 PER SHARE; 10/05/2018 – Royal Caribbean Honors Actors Carlos and Alexa PenaVega, With Baby Son Ocean, As First-Ever Godfamily For Global Cruise Line; 23/04/2018 – DJ Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RCL); 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD – INCREASED FORECAST OF FULL YEAR ADJUSTED EPS TO A RANGE OF $8.70 TO $8.90 PER SHARE, $0.15 ABOVE PREVIOUS GUIDANCE; 15/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean, Carnival Named Most lnstagrammed Cruise Lines According to Seahub.com; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN BOOSTS FULL YEAR ADJUSTED EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 09/05/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES REPORTS $1B SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 15/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean Eyes Next Generation of Cruisers with Multibillion-Dollar Investment In Ships, Experiences and Destinations; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q EPS $1.02; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN 1Q REV. $2.03B

B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 38.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management bought 2,022 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 7,327 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33M, up from 5,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.33% or $5.68 during the last trading session, reaching $164.85. About 1.10M shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 21/03/2018 – FDX: BREAKING: APD, FBI arresting suspect in Austin bombing. Suspect donated device, shots were fired. #AustinBomber #austinPD – ! $FDX; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX SEES FY ADJ EPS $15.00 TO $15.40; 16/03/2018 – Cramer offers his foresight on upcoming earnings reports from Oracle, Children’s Place, FedEx and more; 04/05/2018 – UK CMA – INVESTIGATING COMPLETED ACQUISITION BY RESTORE PLC OF CERTAIN BUSINESSES OF TNT UK LIMITED; 20/03/2018 – NBC Montana: BREAKING OVERNIGHT: A package destined for an address in Austin exploded inside a FedEx distribution facility; 18/03/2018 – FedEx Follows Amazon Into the Robotic Future; 20/03/2018 – TRUMP SAYS BOMBER BOMBINGS IN TEXAS ARE TERRIBLE AND CARRIED OUT BY SICK PEOPLE, CALLS FOR FINDING PERPETRATORS “AS SOON AS POSSIBLE”; 20/03/2018 – Walmart to bring FedEx shops into 500 of its US stores; 14/03/2018 – FEDEX SAYS MEMPHIS HUB PROJECT SHOULD BE COMPLETE BY 2025; 16/03/2018 – DHL said it was launching a delivery service for online retailers in eight U.S. cities, as the logistics company takes a swipe at dominant players UPS and FedEx

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 insider sale for $318,546 activity. $419,160 worth of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) shares were sold by MERINO JOHN L.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 selling transactions for $1.11 billion activity. $554.74 million worth of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) was sold by A WILHELMSEN A S on Tuesday, February 5. 4.80M Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) shares with value of $554.74M were sold by Wilhelmsen Arne Alexander.

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc, which manages about $1.59B and $898.78 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (NYSE:EDU) by 4,000 shares to 64,000 shares, valued at $5.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4,676 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,263 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).