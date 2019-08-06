Zweig-Dimenna Associates Has Lifted Its Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Holding by $1.41 Million; As Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Market Valuation Rose, Capital International Sarl Upped Its Stake by $4.01 Million

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 14.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc bought 5,713 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The hedge fund held 44,266 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.95M, up from 38,553 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $231.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $244.41. About 925,534 shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Capital International Sarl increased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 87.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Sarl bought 89,115 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 191,248 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.71M, up from 102,133 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Sarl who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $46.52. About 2.33M shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 21/03/2018 – Activision Concerns ‘overblown’ Even As Fortnite Gains Steam, Says Analyst — MarketWatch; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard reports 15.7 pct rise in adjusted revenue; 12/03/2018 – Rise Nation Crowned Champion of the CWL Atlanta Open; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard shares dive in wild ride following early release of earnings; 08/05/2018 – Game publisher EA’s first-quarter forecast misses estimates; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 09/03/2018 – Wumpa Fruit for Everyone! Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Makes Its Way to Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and Steam for the First Time!; 24/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard and the Call of Duty™ Endowment Named a 2018 Halo Award Winner; 20/03/2018 – S&P Raises Ratings on Activision, Including Corporate Credit Rating, to ‘BBB+’ From ‘BBB’; 22/05/2018 – Hasbro Joins Blizzard Entertainment’s Overwatch® in the Fight for the Future as Master Toy Licensee

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $4.30 million activity.

Capital International Sarl, which manages about $800.62M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 8,900 shares to 31,606 shares, valued at $2.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Equifax Inc (NYSE:EFX) by 6,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,470 shares, and cut its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:EEFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 89 investors sold ATVI shares while 195 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 644.31 million shares or 2.16% less from 658.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Co Bank & Trust stated it has 6,096 shares. Moreover, Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 46,335 shares. Tobam accumulated 0.25% or 109,643 shares. Nbw Cap holds 0.27% or 21,589 shares in its portfolio. Freshford Cap Management Llc has 249,003 shares for 2.17% of their portfolio. Thompson Invest holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 31,072 shares. 2.33M are owned by Fil Ltd. Roanoke Asset Mngmt Corporation Ny stated it has 0.96% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Ftb Advsrs reported 1,094 shares stake. Tealwood Asset Management Inc reported 37,665 shares. Horan Mgmt stated it has 0.26% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Qs Investors Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.01% or 23,881 shares. First Financial In has 385 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Alps Advsrs Inc invested in 0% or 9,452 shares. Daiwa Secs Grp Inc invested in 0.02% or 54,209 shares.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. WICHMANN DAVID S bought 20,000 shares worth $4.64M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pitcairn Com reported 10,315 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. United Kingdom-based Barclays Public Limited Liability has invested 0.27% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Longview Prtn (Guernsey) Limited has invested 4.45% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). First Republic Investment stated it has 474,683 shares or 0.61% of all its holdings. 3,439 are held by Gm Advisory Group. Kornitzer Cap Ks has invested 0.12% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Tradewinds Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.03% or 283 shares in its portfolio. The California-based Tarbox Family Office has invested 0.04% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Numerixs Inv Technologies Inc invested in 21,380 shares. S R Schill & Assoc stated it has 4,751 shares or 0.71% of all its holdings. Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability holds 1,165 shares. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Liability invested in 741,772 shares. Moreover, Mader And Shannon Wealth Management Inc has 3.37% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 15,188 shares. Westend Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 142,765 shares. Moreover, Columbia Asset Mngmt has 0.04% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc, which manages about $1.59 billion and $898.78M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 175,989 shares to 34,831 shares, valued at $2.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gtt Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT) by 120,794 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 313,740 shares, and cut its stake in M D C Hldgs Inc (NYSE:MDC).