Zweig-Dimenna Associates Has Increased Voya Finl (VOYA) Position By $959,077; Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) Sentiment Is 1.33

Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.35, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 53 investment managers increased or opened new holdings, while 40 sold and decreased equity positions in Ypf Sociedad Anonima. The investment managers in our database now own: 99.31 million shares, up from 92.08 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Ypf Sociedad Anonima in top ten holdings decreased from 4 to 3 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 17 Reduced: 23 Increased: 36 New Position: 17.

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc increased Voya Finl Inc (VOYA) stake by 74.06% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc acquired 19,573 shares as Voya Finl Inc (VOYA)’s stock rose 7.59%. The Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc holds 46,000 shares with $2.30M value, up from 26,427 last quarter. Voya Finl Inc now has $8.13B valuation. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $56.72. About 143,097 shares traded. Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) has risen 0.27% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.16% the S&P500. Some Historical VOYA News: 22/03/2018 – Voya Financial Enhances its Suite of Digital Retirement Planning Capabilities to Support the Special Needs Community; 14/05/2018 – FIL Adds Voya Financial, Exits Dentsply, Cuts Citigroup: 13F; 29/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Voya CLO 2013-2 Ltd./LLC; Publishes New Issue Report; 29/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Ratings To 7 Classes From Voya CLO 2013-2 Ltd; 24/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE: $600M EQUITY LINKED NOTES LINKED TO VOYA PRICED; 16/04/2018 – Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Announces Payment of Quarterly Distribution; 08/03/2018 – SEC: Voya Advisers Agree to Repay Clients and Settle Charges That They Failed to Disclose Securities Lending Conflict; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Voya CLO 2018-2 Ltd. Notes Prelim Ratings; 29/03/2018 – Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE: PPR) Dividend Declaration; 18/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Voya CLO 2014-1 Ltd.’s Refinanced Notes

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc decreased Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) stake by 63,477 shares to 57,653 valued at $10.50M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) stake by 2,205 shares and now owns 54,533 shares. Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold VOYA shares while 114 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 145.15 million shares or 1.71% less from 147.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smith Asset Group LP owns 187,920 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 141,403 shares. Virginia-based Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Co has invested 0% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Sumitomo Mitsui Tru has 0.03% invested in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Element Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc invested 0.07% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Icon Advisers Com holds 0.49% or 96,786 shares. Fuller Thaler Asset accumulated 39,037 shares. Amp Cap Invsts accumulated 291,326 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Moreover, Numerixs Inv has 0.18% invested in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). 483,870 are held by Morgan Stanley. Wetherby Asset Management Incorporated accumulated 6,691 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Amf Pensionsforsakring stated it has 370,829 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Neuberger Berman Group Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 26,817 shares. Strs Ohio reported 9,421 shares. The Georgia-based Invesco Limited has invested 0.1% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $172,282 activity. GILLIS RUTH ANN M bought 926 shares worth $46,852. $51,255 worth of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) shares were bought by POLLITT BYRON H JR. 1,500 shares were bought by TRIPODI JOSEPH V, worth $74,175.

Analysts await YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.22 EPS, down 33.33% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.33 per share. YPF’s profit will be $83.68 million for 20.55 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.54 actual EPS reported by YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -140.74% EPS growth.

YPF Sociedad Anonima, an energy company, operates in the gas and oil upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company has market cap of $6.88 billion. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas . It has a 5.79 P/E ratio. The firm is also involved in the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $18.08. About 267,408 shares traded. YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (YPF) has declined 26.22% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.65% the S&P500. Some Historical YPF News: 05/03/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF SAYS DECLINE IN HYDROCARBON PRODUCTION IN ABSOLUTE TERMS IS ‘BEHIND US,’ SHALE OIL AND GAS PRODUCTION TO GROW 35% THIS YEAR; 05/04/2018 – YPF NAMES LUIS SAS CFO; 03/05/2018 – Neighbors in the region notice smoke and bad smell from the YPF chimneys. #SN; 09/05/2018 – YPF SEES PESO DROP HELPING LOWER COSTS IN VACA MUERTA; 08/05/2018 – Argentina strikes deal with oil companies to freeze fuel prices; 08/05/2018 – YPF 1Q REV. ARS75.8B, EST. ARS75.93B; 05/03/2018 – YPF BOARD WORKING TO NAME CEO BEFORE NEXT SHAREHOLDER MEETING; 26/04/2018 – OIL ARB: Argentina’s YPF Is Said to Sell Cruz Del Sur for May; 05/03/2018 YPF SEES VACA MUERTA SHALE REVERSING 16.5% DROP IN ’17 RESERVES; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF SAYS PESO DEVALUATION SHOULD HELP CONTINUE TO DRIVE DOWN COSTS