Zweig-Dimenna Associates Has Increased Voya Finl (VOYA) Position by $959,077; Truepoint Has Lowered Stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by $15.53 Million

Truepoint Inc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 35.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Truepoint Inc sold 149,318 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 273,356 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.44 million, down from 422,674 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Truepoint Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $298.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $119.2. About 3.43M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500.

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc increased its stake in Voya Finl Inc (VOYA) by 74.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc bought 19,573 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.14% . The hedge fund held 46,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.30 million, up from 26,427 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc who had been investing in Voya Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.23B market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $50.47. About 1.11 million shares traded. Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) has risen 10.03% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.03% the S&P500. Some Historical VOYA News: 27/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Preliminary Ratings To Voya Euro CLO I DAC; 17/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Voya CLO 2014-1 Prelim Rtgs Re: Refinancing; 30/04/2018 – Voya Global Real Estate Adds Gaming and Leisure; 11/05/2018 – VOYA FINL TO BUY PEN-CAL ADMINISTRATORS; 22/03/2018 – Voya Financial Enhances its Suite of Digital Retirement Planning Capabilities to Support the Special Needs Community; 23/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns 7 Prelim Rtgs To Voya CLO 2013-2 Ltd; 01/05/2018 – VOYA FINL 1Q ADJ. OPER EPS $0.77, EST. 85C; 15/05/2018 – Viking Global Investors Buys New 1% Position in Voya Financial; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Seven Classes Of Notes To Be Issued By Voya Euro Clo I Designated Activity Company; 29/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Voya CLO 2013-2 Ltd./LLC; Publishes New Issue Report

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold VOYA shares while 114 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 145.15 million shares or 1.71% less from 147.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Insur owns 6,677 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Federated Pa holds 0.02% or 192,406 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 37,939 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd has invested 0% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). California-based Fuller Thaler Asset Management has invested 0.02% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Alyeska Grp Ltd Partnership holds 0.08% or 111,837 shares. Prudential Public Limited Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) for 188,189 shares. Numerixs Invest Tech reported 27,000 shares. Synovus Finance accumulated 26,245 shares. Fifth Third Bank & Trust holds 3,049 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The Sweden-based Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.01% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). River & Mercantile Asset Ltd Liability Partnership has 204,510 shares. First Republic Invest Mngmt Inc invested in 33,998 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Limited Company holds 30,504 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Cwm holds 0% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) or 394 shares.

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc, which manages about $1.59B and $898.78M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 169,100 shares to 66,000 shares, valued at $2.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Intl Group Inc by 208,707 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 669,708 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

More notable recent Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Stock Three Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 68% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance” on April 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Voya in pact with ADP to integrate employee benefit products – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Voya Financial Declares Common and Preferred Stock Dividends – Business Wire” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Voya Financial Announces Second-Quarter 2019 Results – Business Wire” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Voya Financial Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $147,409 activity. Another trade for 926 shares valued at $46,852 was made by GILLIS RUTH ANN M on Thursday, February 28.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “What to Look For in Procter & Gambleâ€™s Report on Tuesday – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 29, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “10 Stocks to Own Through a Global Recession – Investorplace.com” published on August 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “What’s Procter & Gamble Doing Right? Essentially, Everything. – Motley Fool” published on August 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Procter & Gamble (PG) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Truepoint Inc, which manages about $1.62 billion and $1.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Tax (VEA) by 105,844 shares to 5.01M shares, valued at $204.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in I Shares Tr (IWP) by 6,260 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,408 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).