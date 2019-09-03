Zweig-Dimenna Associates Has Increased Its Marvell Technology Group LTD (MRVL) Holding; SS&C Technologies Holdings (SSNC)’s Sentiment Is 1.66

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc increased Marvell Technology Group Ltd (MRVL) stake by 55.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc acquired 150,585 shares as Marvell Technology Group Ltd (MRVL)’s stock rose 6.40%. The Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc holds 422,767 shares with $8.41M value, up from 272,182 last quarter. Marvell Technology Group Ltd now has $15.11B valuation. The stock decreased 3.05% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $23.24. About 6.23M shares traded. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) has risen 23.63% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.63% the S&P500. Some Historical MRVL News: 07/05/2018 – Marvell Technology Group Ltd. Announces Changes to Its Board of Directors; 24/05/2018 – MARVELL TECHNOLOGY GROUP LTD MRVL.O -CFIUS REVIEW DETERMINED THAT THERE ARE NO UNRESOLVED NATIONAL SECURITY CONCERNS WITH RESPECT TO MERGER; 16/03/2018 – MARVELL TECHNOLOGY GROUP SAYS EXPECTS TRANSACTION TO CLOSE MID-CALENDAR YEAR 2018; 20/03/2018 – Marvell Introduces Industry’s First NVMe Chipset Solutions to Address Emerging Data Center SSD Requirements; 25/05/2018 – San Jose Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Here’s the privacy-protecting cloud storage idea Marvell’s co-founder is about to unveil; 24/05/2018 – MARVELL: CFIUS FOUND NO UNRESOLVED NATL SECURITY CONCERNS; 15/05/2018 – Standard Life Aberdeen Adds Marvell Tech, Exits Allergan: 13F; 24/05/2018 – MARVELL SEES CAVIUM MERGER CLOSING MID-CALENDAR YEAR; 08/03/2018 – Marvell Swings to Profit in Latest Qtr, Sees 1Q In Line With Views; 29/05/2018 – MFS Core Equity Fund Adds Marvell Tech, Exits Estee Lauder

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc (SSNC) investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.41, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 203 hedge funds increased or opened new equity positions, while 122 sold and decreased their stakes in SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. The hedge funds in our database now have: 200.97 million shares, up from 200.48 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 8 to 15 for an increase of 7. Sold All: 30 Reduced: 92 Increased: 123 New Position: 80.

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. holds 8.59% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. for 1.75 million shares. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp owns 3.00 million shares or 8.11% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Banbury Partners Llc has 7.02% invested in the company for 381,174 shares. The New York-based Incline Global Management Llc has invested 5.89% in the stock. Valinor Management L.P., a New York-based fund reported 1.48 million shares.

The stock increased 0.15% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $46.68. About 1.18M shares traded. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SSNC) has declined 9.08% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 24/04/2018 – SS&C TECHNOLOGIES CONFIRMS IT DOESN’T INTEND TO MAKE OFFER; 23/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL -IN ACCORDANCE WITH PANEL STATEMENT 2018/3, DEADLINE REFERRED TO FIDESSA OFFER CEASED TO APPLY IN RELATION TO SS&C; 01/05/2018 – SS&C Technologies 1Q EPS 24c; 04/04/2018 – Moody’s Changes Ss&C’s Outlook To Stable; Affirms Ba3 Cfr; 06/03/2018 Esposito Securities Switches to SS&C’s MarketTrader; 13/04/2018 – DST SYSTEMS INC – SEPARATION AGREEMENT WITH GIVENS TO BE EFFECTIVE AS OF CONSUMMATION OF MERGER WITH, SS&C TECHNOLOGIES AND ITS UNIT; 05/04/2018 – FIDESSA GROUP PLC FDSA.L – NO PROPOSED TERMS HAVE BEEN RECEIVED FROM SS&C AT THIS STAGE; 13/04/2018 – DST Systems in Separation Agreement With CFO Gregg Wm. Givens in Connection With Sale of Co. to SS&C; 20/04/2018 – Ireland’s lon Investment approaches UK’s Fidessa for potential deal; 05/04/2018 – Fidessa Group Confirms SS&C Technologies Bid Approach

Analysts await SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.86 earnings per share, up 19.44% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.72 per share. SSNC’s profit will be $213.45 million for 13.57 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual earnings per share reported by SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc decreased Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) stake by 13,905 shares to 71,394 valued at $25.46 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Suncor Energy Inc New (NYSE:SU) stake by 122,981 shares and now owns 441,880 shares. World Wrestling Entmt Inc (NYSE:WWE) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold MRVL shares while 97 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 647.93 million shares or 6.17% more from 610.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt owns 0.03% invested in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) for 2.69M shares. Brandywine Global Inv Management reported 0.16% in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL). Fjarde Ap invested in 0.05% or 218,382 shares. First Trust Lp has 0.04% invested in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL). Bbt Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.35% or 14,006 shares. Svcs holds 0.1% in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) or 23,979 shares. M&T Retail Bank Corporation stated it has 42,272 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 212,133 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL). Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL). Axa invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL). Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Liability stated it has 2.25 million shares or 0.69% of all its holdings. 79,100 are owned by Macquarie Grp Incorporated. California Public Employees Retirement Sys holds 915,669 shares. Woodstock invested in 0.04% or 12,637 shares.

Among 17 analysts covering Marvell (NASDAQ:MRVL), 14 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 82% are positive. Marvell has $3000 highest and $19 lowest target. $25’s average target is 7.57% above currents $23.24 stock price. Marvell had 32 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. M Partners maintained it with “Buy” rating and $2800 target in Friday, May 31 report. On Monday, March 18 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) rating on Friday, March 8. Morgan Stanley has “Hold” rating and $19 target. On Friday, March 8 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. UBS maintained the shares of MRVL in report on Wednesday, April 24 with “Buy” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) on Monday, March 4 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) earned “Buy” rating by FBR Capital on Friday, March 8. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, May 31. The company was maintained on Friday, March 8 by Bank of America. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $2700 target in Friday, May 31 report.

