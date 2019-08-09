Zweig-Dimenna Associates Has Increased Intelsat S A (I) Stake by $969,195; Shares Rose; Assetmark Has Upped Stake in Mastercard Cl A (MA)

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc increased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 129.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc bought 64,613 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.69% . The hedge fund held 114,613 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80M, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $20.92. About 622,440 shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SAYS INTELSAT NEEDS TO RAISE $400M-$500M; 09/04/2018 – Intelsat Debuts New MCPC Platform to Support Regional and International Programmers Looking to Expand Cable, DTH and IPTV Distribution across Central and Eastern Europe; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q EBITDA $418.6M; 15/03/2018 – Intelsat Announces Early Tender Results for Certain Notes of Intelsat (Luxembourg) S.A; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Loss/Shr 56c; 06/04/2018 – STN Extends Services on Galaxy 19 to Fuel Expansion in North America; 02/04/2018 – Intelsat Announces Final Results and Final Settlement of Tender Offer for Certain Notes of Intelsat (Luxembourg) S.A. and Notice of Redemption of $46 Million of Such Notes; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SEES 50% DOWNSIDE FOR INTELSAT; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat Backs 2018 Rev $2.06B-$2.11B; 15/03/2018 – INTELSAT: EARLY TENDER RESULTS BY UNIT INTELSAT CONNECT FINANCE

Assetmark Inc increased its stake in Mastercard Inc Cl A (MA) by 5.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Assetmark Inc bought 15,431 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 282,773 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.58M, up from 267,342 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Assetmark Inc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $295.79B market cap company. The stock increased 3.24% or $8.73 during the last trading session, reaching $278.04. About 3.87 million shares traded or 7.63% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Incorporated First-Quarter 2018 Financial Results Available on Company’s Website; 16/04/2018 – Mastercard Hires former Obama Trade Rep to Promote Card Use; 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS PROVISIONAL AAA (SF) RATINGS TO CREDIT CARD ASSET-BACKED NOTES TO BE ISSUED BY PENARTH MASTER ISSUER PLC; 06/03/2018 – XOX BHD XOXB.KL – CO HAS YET TO ENTER INTO ANY FORM OF AGREEMENT WITH MASTERCARD; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Cash and Cash Equivalents $6.89 Billion; 15/05/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS DEFINITIVE AAA (SF) RATINGS TO CREDIT CARD ASSET-BACKED NOTES ISSUED BY PENARTH MASTER ISSUER PLC; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD NOMINATES 14 CANDIDATES FOR ELECTION TO BOARD; 17/04/2018 – Mastercard Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Comdata Announces Partnership Renewal with lnfintech to Support ePayables Vendor Enrollment

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc, which manages about $1.59 billion and $898.78 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (NYSE:AGO) by 342,513 shares to 253,182 shares, valued at $11.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spotify Technology S A by 51,507 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,890 shares, and cut its stake in Kb Home (NYSE:KBH).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 6 insider sales for $32.58 million activity. $413,560 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) was bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon on Wednesday, July 31.

Assetmark Inc, which manages about $13.57B and $11.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Ser Tr Blomberg Brc Inv (FLRN) by 103,420 shares to 361,689 shares, valued at $11.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds Value Etf (VTV) by 417,336 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.04 million shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Inc Em Mkts Div Etf (DVYE).