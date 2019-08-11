Zweig-Dimenna Associates Has Increased Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Stake by $9.05 Million; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holder Taurus Asset Management Lowered Position by $416,861 as Shares Declined

Taurus Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 4.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taurus Asset Management Llc sold 2,999 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 65,142 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.11M, down from 68,141 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taurus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $348.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $132.04. About 4.68M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500.

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 59.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc bought 49,747 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 132,707 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.21 million, up from 82,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $414.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $3.1 during the last trading session, reaching $159.12. About 11.89 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 22/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CITADEL SECURITIES LLC FOCUSING ON ‘DEVELOPING EXPERTISE’ IN 2018 IN NEW AND EXISTING AREAS INCLUDING ETFS, LOW LATENCY, OPTIONS, ARBITRAGE – MEMO; 03/05/2018 – The listing could reportedly raise $10 billion and value the company at $100 billion, making it one of the largest IPOs since Alibaba in New York in 2014; 18/03/2018 – Japanese retailer teams with Alibaba-backed startup on AI-run stores; 24/04/2018 – Early Backer of Alibaba Sees Trillion Dollar Value on User Data; 18/03/2018 – RPT-Alibaba to invest additional $2 bln in Lazada, replaces CEO; 23/05/2018 – ALIBABA PICTURES EXTENDS GAINS TO AS MUCH AS 28%; 02/05/2018 – CITRON SEES ALIBABA REACHING $250; 01/04/2018 – Alibaba: Deal Will Leverage Ele.me’s Delivery Force to Boost Alibaba’s New Retail Initiative in Local Services; 25/04/2018 – Coronation Fund Managers Adds Philip Morris, Exits Alibaba: 13F; 22/05/2018 – Alibaba’s ‘great import center’ to target Japanese goods

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc, which manages about $1.59 billion and $898.78 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (NYSE:EDU) by 4,000 shares to 64,000 shares, valued at $5.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Okta Inc by 13,647 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 184,903 shares, and cut its stake in American Intl Group Inc.

Taurus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $738.50M and $715.44M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 23,985 shares to 24,810 shares, valued at $9.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 40,025 shares in the quarter, for a total of 101,760 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.51 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

