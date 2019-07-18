Zweig-Dimenna Associates Has Decreased Position in Xilinx (XLNX) as Stock Price Declined; Ativo Capital Management Has Increased Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) Stake by $519,478

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (XLNX) by 84.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc sold 85,341 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.50% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 15,909 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.02M, down from 101,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc who had been investing in Xilinx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $121.32. About 1.22M shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 60.20% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.77% the S&P500.

Ativo Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) by 4.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ativo Capital Management Llc bought 11,293 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 268,030 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.47 million, up from 256,737 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ativo Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Aercap Holdings Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $49.97. About 131,903 shares traded. AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) has declined 9.63% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.06% the S&P500. Some Historical AER News: 23/03/2018 – Barings Alternative Investments Expands Aviation Investment Platform Through Partnership with Genesis Aircraft Services; 02/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES – ENTERED INTO AIRCRAFT SALE AGREEMENT TO BUY FOURTEEN A319-100 AIRCRAFT UNDER OPERATING LEASES FROM AERCAP GLOBAL AVIATION TRUST

Analysts await Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 27.03% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.74 per share. XLNX’s profit will be $235.95M for 32.27 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by Xilinx, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 38 investors sold XLNX shares while 230 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 207.03 million shares or 6.62% less from 221.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stonebridge Cap Incorporated owns 1,700 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv invested in 0.09% or 457,200 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) Sa invested in 0.35% or 26,858 shares. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio accumulated 135,303 shares. E&G Ltd Partnership has 2,900 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Raymond James Trust Na, Florida-based fund reported 3,527 shares. 260,147 are owned by Cookson Peirce Com. Robecosam Ag owns 693,000 shares. Atria Investments Ltd Co owns 17,531 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Oak Associates Ltd Oh holds 611,870 shares or 4.74% of its portfolio. Natixis Lp owns 162,598 shares. Alkeon Cap Lc invested in 1.29 million shares. Zacks Inv has 16,385 shares. Moreover, Eagle Asset Mngmt has 0.02% invested in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Sg Americas Lc stated it has 0.01% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc, which manages about $1.59B and $898.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 107,421 shares to 177,421 shares, valued at $5.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Broadcom Inc by 25,158 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,038 shares, and has risen its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT).

Ativo Capital Management Llc, which manages about $892.03M and $237.83 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cdw Corp (NASDAQ:CDW) by 3,529 shares to 13,294 shares, valued at $1.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Laboratory Corp America Holdin (NYSE:LH) by 5,516 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,014 shares, and cut its stake in Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE).