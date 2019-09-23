Zweig-Dimenna Associates Has Decreased By $6.23 Million Its Boeing Co (BA) Position; Shorts at La-z-boy (LZB) Raised By 2.96%

La-z-boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) had an increase of 2.96% in short interest. LZB’s SI was 2.26 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 2.96% from 2.20M shares previously. With 421,900 avg volume, 5 days are for La-z-boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)’s short sellers to cover LZB’s short positions. The SI to La-z-boy Incorporated’s float is 4.98%. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $32.32. About 638,958 shares traded or 86.47% up from the average. La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) has risen 8.34% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.34% the S&P500.

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc decreased Boeing Co (BA) stake by 30.52% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc sold 17,123 shares as Boeing Co (BA)’s stock declined 9.45%. The Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc holds 38,988 shares with $14.19M value, down from 56,111 last quarter. Boeing Co now has $213.49 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.31% or $5.05 during the last trading session, reaching $379.39. About 6.85M shares traded or 52.81% up from the average. The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 17/04/2018 – U.S. to announce new weapons export policy on Thursday; 05/03/2018 – BOEING: UK, ITALY EXPORT BANKS HELPED FINANCE BOEING JETS; 23/05/2018 – Etihad Airways to Optimize Operations with Crew Management Solutions; 01/05/2018 – Boeing: Anticipated Annual Cost Savings of About $70 Million by 2021; 04/04/2018 – Boeing CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 19/03/2018 – U.K. aerospace is dominated by Boeing, Airbus, Rolls-Royce, Bombardier, GKN and Leonardo Helicopters; 08/05/2018 – BOEING: AMERICAN AIR ORDERED 25 AIRCRAFT; SOUTHWEST ORDERED 40; 05/04/2018 – Federal Register: Special Conditions: SWS Certification Services, Ltd., Boeing Model 747-8 Airplanes; Installation of an; 18/05/2018 – IAG CEO SAYS NOT EXPECTING TO HAVE TO MAKE AN ANNOUNCEMENT REGARDING NORWEGIAN IN THE COMING WEEKS AND MONTHS; 08/05/2018 – MNUCHIN SAYS DOES NOT ANTICIPATE HIGHER OIL PRICES AS A RESULT OF SANCTIONS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 30 investors sold La-Z-Boy Incorporated shares while 57 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 40.81 million shares or 0.29% less from 40.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parametric Associate Lc stated it has 0% in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB). Paradigm Capital Mngmt Ny holds 0.3% or 107,700 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund invested 0.02% in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB). Regal Investment Advsr Limited Co reported 107,751 shares. Prudential Fincl invested in 122,503 shares. Envestnet Asset Management Incorporated holds 34,360 shares. 33,800 were accumulated by Spark Invest Mngmt Limited Com. Susquehanna Grp Llp holds 0% or 13,263 shares in its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability holds 0.02% or 33,270 shares in its portfolio. Art Advisors Ltd Liability holds 13,514 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement invested in 0.03% or 17,400 shares. 89,300 were reported by Apg Asset Mgmt Nv. Vanguard Group Inc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 4.86M shares. Numerixs Investment Technologies accumulated 0.04% or 4,100 shares. 7,613 were accumulated by Amalgamated National Bank & Trust.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.51 billion. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail divisions. It has a 22.6 P/E ratio. The Upholstery segment makes and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

More notable recent La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “La-Z-Boy Recognized for Safety Performance – GlobeNewswire” on September 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “La-Z-Boy: An Undervalued Recovery Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on August 30, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “La-Z-Boy Announces Election of New Director – GlobeNewswire” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “La-Z-Boy Names President of Its International Business – GlobeNewswire” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “La-Z-Boy Declares Quarterly Dividend NYSE:LZB – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 26, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Boeing (NYSE:BA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Boeing has $48000 highest and $37000 lowest target. $434.50’s average target is 14.53% above currents $379.39 stock price. Boeing had 10 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, May 13 by Buckingham Research. Buckingham Research maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $39500 target in Thursday, July 11 report. The stock has “Peer Perform” rating by Wolfe Research on Thursday, July 25. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Robert W. Baird. UBS maintained The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA) rating on Wednesday, July 10. UBS has “Buy” rating and $48000 target.

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc increased Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL) stake by 110,427 shares to 240,427 valued at $13.64M in 2019Q2. It also upped Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) stake by 12,149 shares and now owns 56,415 shares. Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Chickasaw Capital Llc has 3,490 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited holds 0.18% or 224,025 shares in its portfolio. The Oklahoma-based Bokf Na has invested 0.57% in The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA). 3,204 are owned by Invest Mngmt Of Virginia Ltd Company. Stephens Ar has invested 0.32% in The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA). Private Wealth Advsrs Inc accumulated 1,666 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys reported 1.00 million shares stake. Cap Finance Advisers Limited Company holds 128,327 shares. Kwmg Limited Liability Corp owns 0.63% invested in The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA) for 7,169 shares. Holderness Invests stated it has 12,397 shares or 2.05% of all its holdings. Pointstate Capital Limited Partnership holds 607,004 shares or 4.63% of its portfolio. Castleark Mgmt Ltd Llc invested in 1.52% or 108,761 shares. Tompkins Corporation invested in 1,576 shares. Moreover, Community Invest Com has 2.15% invested in The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA). 10,097 are owned by Welch Forbes Ltd.

More notable recent The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Need To Know: The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Insiders Have Been Selling Shares – Yahoo Finance” on September 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “The Rose Portfolio Big Trim Of Boeing – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: BA, ACB, PINS – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “For Boeing, Ugly Is The New Normal – Seeking Alpha” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing And Airbus Orders Tumble – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

Analysts await The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31B for 40.71 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Bcing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.