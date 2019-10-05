Zweig-Dimenna Associates Has Decreased By $4.59 Million Its Salesforce Com (CRM) Holding; Shineco (TYHT) Sellers Increased By 31.68% Their Shorts

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc decreased Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) stake by 19.4% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc sold 30,416 shares as Salesforce Com Inc (CRM)’s stock declined 4.72%. The Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc holds 126,372 shares with $19.17 million value, down from 156,788 last quarter. Salesforce Com Inc now has $127.37B valuation. The stock increased 0.70% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $148.03. About 3.21 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 20/03/2018 – Exclusive: Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 09/05/2018 – Lucidchart Launches Lucidchart Sales Solution and Salesforce Integration to Empower Sales Teams to Improve Productivity and Communication; 20/03/2018 – Teddy Schleifer: Exclusive: Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 13/03/2018 – Salesforce Essentials is Here–Now Millions of Small Businesses Can Grow and Innovate Faster on the World’s #1 CRM Platform; 03/05/2018 – Salesforce Ventures Introduces $100M Canada Trailblazer Fund; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce reveals it was the sole bidder for MuleSoft and even paid 18 percent more than its original offer; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees 1Q Adj EPS 46c-Adj EPS 47c; 17/05/2018 – Akamai Announces Akamai Connector, a New Integration with Salesforce Commerce Cloud; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE: MULESOFT DEAL CREATES $150M CASH FLOW HEADWIND; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com Raises 2019 View To Rev $13.07B-$13.12B

Shineco Inc (NASDAQ:TYHT) had an increase of 31.68% in short interest. TYHT’s SI was 206,600 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 31.68% from 156,900 shares previously. With 234,200 avg volume, 1 days are for Shineco Inc (NASDAQ:TYHT)’s short sellers to cover TYHT’s short positions. The SI to Shineco Inc’s float is 1.26%. The stock increased 2.20% or $0.011 during the last trading session, reaching $0.511. About 8,642 shares traded. Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYHT) has declined 43.00% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Delivered A Weaker ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” on September 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here is Hedge Fundsâ€™ 21st Highest Ranked Stock Idea – Yahoo Finance” published on October 03, 2019, Fool.com published: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – The Motley Fool” on October 02, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Salesforce.com Continues Its Shopping Spree – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Salesforce Forecasts 13% Holiday E-Commerce Growth In 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: October 02, 2019.

Among 13 analysts covering Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Salesforce.com has $20000 highest and $17100 lowest target. $187.54’s average target is 26.69% above currents $148.03 stock price. Salesforce.com had 18 analyst reports since May 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, August 23 with “Outperform”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, August 23 by Canaccord Genuity. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Macquarie Research on Friday, August 23. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, August 23 by BMO Capital Markets. On Friday, August 23 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, August 23 by Barclays Capital. SunTrust maintained the shares of CRM in report on Friday, August 23 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy” on Friday, August 23. The stock of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) earned “Market Outperform” rating by JMP Securities on Friday, August 23. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, August 23 by Nomura.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.76 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 75 investors sold CRM shares while 276 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 415 raised stakes. 625.71 million shares or 1.98% more from 613.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase accumulated 0.45% or 15.18 million shares. 21,635 are owned by Salem Inv Counselors Inc. 48,500 were reported by Deltec Asset Lc. Edge Wealth Mngmt Lc has 0.37% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Junto Mngmt Lp holds 0.36% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 41,300 shares. Lone Pine Capital Lc accumulated 2.77% or 2.94 million shares. Hsbc Hldgs Pcl holds 0.22% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 754,682 shares. Trustmark Comml Bank Department holds 0% or 215 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd accumulated 1.42M shares. Moreover, Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd Llc has 0.14% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 749,909 shares. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Lc reported 33,055 shares. Everence Cap Mgmt Inc has invested 0.44% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Triangle Securities Wealth Mgmt stated it has 12,724 shares or 0.99% of all its holdings. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 53,500 shares. Stephens Invest Group reported 680 shares.

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on November, 26. They expect $0.20 EPS, down 23.08% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.26 per share. CRM’s profit will be $172.08 million for 185.04 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc increased Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) stake by 141,599 shares to 364,394 valued at $14.06 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Washington Prime Group New stake by 1.78M shares and now owns 1.82 million shares. Visa Inc (NYSE:V) was raised too.