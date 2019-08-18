Zweig-Dimenna Associates Has Decreased Boeing Co (BA) Stake by $8.65 Million; Symmetry Peak Management Holding in Starbucks (Call) (SBUX) Has Lowered as Valuation Rose

Symmetry Peak Management Llc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (Call) (SBUX) by 83.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symmetry Peak Management Llc sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The hedge fund held 5,000 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $372,000, down from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symmetry Peak Management Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.53B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $96.52. About 5.03 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 18/04/2018 – Fake Starbucks coupons circulate online promising free coffee for black customers; 07/05/2018 – Nestle Turns to Starbucks to Gain U.S. Market Share in $7.15B Deal (Video); 15/05/2018 – Flush With Nestle Cash, Starbucks Wants to Triple China Revenue; 29/03/2018 – FOX 5 DC: #BREAKING: (AP) — APNewsBreak: Judge rules Starbucks, other coffee sellers must include cancer warnings on coffee…; 05/03/2018 ALBERTSONS COMPANIES – JIM DONALD IS FORMER PRESIDENT AND CEO OF STARBUCKS; 15/05/2018 – Starbucks Plans to More Than Triple Rev, More Than Double Oper Income in China by FY22-End, Relative to FY2017 Levels; 03/04/2018 – Starbucks’ big bet on lunch could steal diners from Panera; 19/03/2018 – Seattle Mayor Durkan, Amazon, Starbucks, Zillow and others convene to talk solutions to homelessness as part of United Way’s Community Resource Exchange; 26/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: AMZN, INTC, SBUX & more; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks Achieves 100% Pay Equity Both for Gender and for People of All Races in U.S

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 28.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc sold 22,706 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The hedge fund held 56,111 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.40 million, down from 78,817 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $185.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $330.45. About 3.87M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 14/03/2018 – Boeing does not field F-18s with stealth capabilities; 10/04/2018 – BOEING BA.N – DEAL IS VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $6.24 BLN AT LIST PRICES; 20/05/2018 – MEDIA-Bangkok Air talking to Airbus, Boeing, Bombardier for 20 Planes – Bloomberg; 13/04/2018 – Boeing Says 25% of 787 Dreamliner Fleet Powered by Rolls-Royce Engines; 01/05/2018 – KLX: Upon Closing of the Transaction, ASG Will Become Part of the Boeing Global Services’ Business; 26/04/2018 – One of the fan blades on the Boeing 737 broke off; 07/03/2018 – Ryanair offers cheaper training to pilots after staffing troubles; 27/04/2018 – Boeing nears deal to buy aerospace parts company KLX; 24/04/2018 – BOEING – $3 BLN ORDER, AT CURRENT LIST PRICES, WAS PREVIOUSLY LISTED AS UNIDENTIFIED ON BOEING’S ORDERS & DELIVERIES WEBSITE; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SEES UPWARD PRESSURE ON 737 PRODUCTOON – CONF CALL

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90M for 34.47 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Richard Bernstein Advsrs Llc holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 64,866 shares. Bennicas And Associate holds 1.65% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 25,200 shares. Willingdon Wealth Mgmt invested in 0% or 22 shares. Qs Invsts Lc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 35,701 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv Gru (Ca) owns 5,887 shares. Greenleaf Trust reported 162,451 shares. Altfest L J And invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Qci Asset Mngmt New York has 0.01% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Moreover, Autus Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0.04% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Pggm Invests owns 34,900 shares. Peoples Financial Ser Corporation has invested 0.78% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Markel Corp has invested 0.58% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Nuwave Mgmt Lc has invested 0.02% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Roanoke Asset Management Ny holds 77,471 shares or 2.68% of its portfolio. Country Club Tru Na invested in 7,543 shares or 0.07% of the stock.

Symmetry Peak Management Llc, which manages about $416.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tesla Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 3,500 shares to 59,000 shares, valued at $16.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netease Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:NTES) by 11,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Twilio Inc (Put).

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc, which manages about $1.59 billion and $898.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI) by 25,918 shares to 105,073 shares, valued at $12.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 83,627 shares in the quarter, for a total of 125,907 shares, and has risen its stake in Voya Finl Inc (NYSE:VOYA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Old Dominion Capital accumulated 3,557 shares. Acropolis Investment Management Llc has invested 0.15% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Navellier Assocs Inc holds 1.21% or 20,502 shares in its portfolio. Anchor Advsrs Ltd reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Tradewinds Ltd stated it has 10,937 shares. Btc Capital invested in 1% or 16,460 shares. Manchester Cap Lc reported 0.24% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Federated Pa reported 92,899 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Bragg Advisors owns 0.25% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 5,124 shares. Hills Savings Bank Trust Com, Iowa-based fund reported 8,437 shares. Leavell Inv Management has 0.09% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 2,124 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt has invested 1% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Ancora Advisors Ltd Co reported 0.31% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Duff & Phelps Invest Mngmt Company has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Bessemer Grp Inc holds 0.17% or 114,654 shares.