Zweig-Dimenna Associates Has Cut Its Boeing Co (BA) Position; Boston Scientific (BSX) Sentiment Is 1.38

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc decreased Boeing Co (BA) stake by 28.81% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc sold 22,706 shares as Boeing Co (BA)’s stock declined 9.45%. The Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc holds 56,111 shares with $21.40M value, down from 78,817 last quarter. Boeing Co now has $203.31B valuation. The stock increased 0.37% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $364.09. About 2.89 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 10/05/2018 – TRIUMPH: BOEING IS FIRMING UP ITS 797 SUPPLY-CHAIN STRATEGY; 01/05/2018 – Boeing: Acquisition to Have Neutral Earnings Impact Through 2019; Accretion Thereafter; 29/03/2018 – 7267.JP, GE, BA/@FAASafetyBrief: FAA issues new AD for certain Honda HA-420 airplanes. AD requires incorporating a temporary revision into the airplane flight manual and replacing faulty power brake valves upon condition; 25/04/2018 – Boeing CEO: Following U.S. Government Lead on Iran; 14/03/2018 – If President Donald Trump imposes a $60 billion tariff on Chinese goods, China can slap back against U.S. companies, such as Boeing; 25/04/2018 – The company’s services unit, which Boeing spun out last year, brought in $3.9 billion in the most recent quarter; 14/03/2018 – Boeing has worst day in a month as China’s path to tariff revenge could begin with aerospace giant; 15/03/2018 – India Today: Boeing joins Lockheed, Saab in race to supply fighter jets to Indian Air Force; 25/04/2018 – BOEING TO OFFER ROHDE & SCHWARZ SDAR TO H-47 CHINOOK CUSTOMERS; 05/03/2018 – GE Readies Engine Durability Fix for New Boeing, Airbus Planes

Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.24, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 305 funds increased and opened new equity positions, while 221 reduced and sold their equity positions in Boston Scientific Corp. The funds in our database now hold: 1.21 billion shares, down from 1.23 billion shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Boston Scientific Corp in top ten equity positions decreased from 14 to 13 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 36 Reduced: 185 Increased: 213 New Position: 92.

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc increased Coupa Software Inc stake by 45,607 shares to 114,207 valued at $10.39M in 2019Q1. It also upped Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) stake by 83,627 shares and now owns 125,907 shares. Voya Finl Inc (NYSE:VOYA) was raised too.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.35 billion for 37.77 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Among 11 analysts covering Boeing (NYSE:BA), 5 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 45% are positive. Boeing has $525 highest and $300 lowest target. $428.64’s average target is 17.73% above currents $364.09 stock price. Boeing had 27 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Wednesday, July 10. Bank of America maintained The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) rating on Tuesday, March 12. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $480 target. Cowen & Co maintained The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Monday, March 11 with “Buy” rating. The stock of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) earned “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, March 13. The stock has “Hold” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Thursday, March 14. Buckingham Research maintained The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) rating on Thursday, July 11. Buckingham Research has “Neutral” rating and $39500 target. The company was maintained on Monday, May 13 by Buckingham Research. DZ BANK AG downgraded the stock to “Sell” rating in Monday, March 11 report. Argus Research maintained it with “Buy” rating and $460 target in Thursday, March 7 report. As per Tuesday, March 26, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “The Price Boeing Is Paying – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Qatar places $500M order with Boeing – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Boeing Dreams Take Flight: The Ugly Truth – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Boeing ‘kill vehicle’ contract canceled by Pentagon – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Monday: ROKU, ACB, VMW, CRM, BA – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charter Trust Com owns 0.49% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 10,651 shares. Hartford Fincl Management Inc has 6,193 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 22,995 shares. Moreover, Arete Wealth Advsr Limited Liability Company has 0.19% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Intact Invest Inc invested in 0.02% or 1,300 shares. First Bancorporation holds 0.54% or 9,117 shares. Dumont & Blake Inv Advsr Ltd Co stated it has 0.62% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Lmr Prtn Llp has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Alpha Cubed Invests Lc reported 11,609 shares. Pettyjohn Wood White accumulated 14,142 shares or 1.76% of the stock. Riggs Asset Managment owns 22,832 shares or 5.92% of their US portfolio. Burney Com owns 24,741 shares. Fiera Corp holds 0.01% or 7,933 shares in its portfolio. Advent Management De owns 65,500 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Pioneer Trust Fincl Bank N A Or holds 0.13% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 800 shares.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, makes, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. The company has market cap of $59.04 billion. It operates through three divisions: Cardiovascular, Rhythm Management, and MedSurg. It has a 43.16 P/E ratio. The firm offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; other coronary therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

Bollard Group Llc holds 48.65% of its portfolio in Boston Scientific Corporation for 33.58 million shares. Sector Gamma As owns 1.12 million shares or 6.86% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Senator Investment Group Lp has 4.33% invested in the company for 5.00 million shares. The New York-based South Street Advisors Llc has invested 3.75% in the stock. Sirios Capital Management L P, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.61 million shares.

The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $42.73. About 2.95 million shares traded. Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) has risen 28.94% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BSX News: 20/03/2018 – Late-breaking Clinical Trial Data Further Demonstrate Safety and Effectiveness of the RHYTHMIA™ Mapping System; 25/04/2018 – Medical device maker Boston Scientific posts 10 pct rise in sales; 28/03/2018 – BSX TO APPEAL US PATENT OFFICE INTER PARTES REVIEW FINDING; 31/05/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC SEES RESOLVING IRS EXAMINATION BEFORE YR END; 05/03/2018 FDA: Boston Scientific Corporation- Auriga XL 4007 Laser System, Universal Part Number: M0068FS4007G0. Intended to be used in; 29/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 05/03/2018 – FDA: Boston Scientific Corporation- Auriga 30 Laser System, Universal Part Number: M0068S30G0. Intended to be used in surgical; 16/04/2018 – BSX PREVAILS IN PATENT DISPUTE WITH EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES; 16/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMATERIAL ON AN ADJUSTED BASIS IN 2018 AND 2019; 16/04/2018 – Boston Scientific: Deal Includes Up to $125M Milestones Over Four Years

More notable recent Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Boston Scientific closes BTG acquisition – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “7 â€˜Strong Buyâ€™ Stocks to Beat Volatility – Investorplace.com” published on August 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “FDA OKs BSX’s ImageReady MRI for Vercise Gevia DBS System – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What We Think Of Boston Scientific Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:BSX) Investment Potential – Yahoo Finance” published on July 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why I Think Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Analysts await Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.38 earnings per share, up 8.57% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.35 per share. BSX’s profit will be $525.00M for 28.11 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual earnings per share reported by Boston Scientific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.