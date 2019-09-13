Zweig-Dimenna Associates Has Cut Home Depot (HD) Holding as Market Valuation Rose; Global Endowment Management LP Has Trimmed Its Kellogg Co (K) Position as Market Valuation Declined

Global Endowment Management Lp decreased its stake in Kellogg Co (K) by 57.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Global Endowment Management Lp sold 44,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.97% . The institutional investor held 32,600 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.75M, down from 77,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Global Endowment Management Lp who had been investing in Kellogg Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $63.17. About 1.13M shares traded. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 18.38% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.38% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 03/05/2018 – Correct: Kellogg Reaffirms Full-Year Earnings Guidance; 03/05/2018 – Kellogg Expects 3%-4% Growth in Net Sales on Currency-Neutral Basis; 26/04/2018 – KELLOGG DECLINES TO COMMENT ON PRESCIENCE POINT SHORT REPORT; 24/04/2018 – LPL Financial and IHT Wealth Management Welcome Ric Kellogg; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO QTRLY U.S. SNACKS REPORTED NET SALES $762 MLN VS $795 MLN; 07/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Kellogg $1b WNG WNG 3Y +85a, WNG 10Y +150-155; 03/04/2018 – Kellogg’s® Celebrates Mike Schultz with First-Ever U.S. Paralympian Gold Medal Edition Corn Flakes® Box; 26/04/2018 – PRESCIENCE POINT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT SAYS PUBLISHED A REPORT EXPLAINING ITS SHORT POSITION ON KELLOGG COMPANY; 25/04/2018 – Pop-Tarts® Releases Two New Flavor Combinations In 2-in-1 Toaster Pastries; 07/03/2018 – Kellogg Named Cahillane CEO in September, Succeeding John Bryan

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 94.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc sold 60,492 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The hedge fund held 3,550 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $738,000, down from 64,042 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $255.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $233.21. About 2.05M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – FOX 4 NEWS: BREAKING: Dallas PD confirms the person of interest in the Home Depot shooting is in custody after tonight’s chase; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT: MAY SAME-STORE SALES UP DOUBLE DIGITS SO FAR; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot has been benefiting from a strong housing market and favorable economic tailwinds; 13/03/2018 – ecobee Expands into Smart Home Solutions with ecobee Switch+, Brings Voice Control to Every Room; 11/05/2018 – Traders await headlines on NAFTA talks ahead of House Speaker Paul Ryan’s May 17 deadline. Walmart, Macy’s and Home Depot report earnings, and April retail sales data is reported Tuesday; 19/04/2018 – PPG and The Home Depot Expand Partnership with Launch of OLYMPIC Stain Products; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – IN ACCORDANCE WITH ACCOUNTING STANDARD ADOPTION FINANCIAL INFORMATION PRIOR TO FISCAL 2018 WILL NOT BE RECAST; 24/04/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING – Several police officers are at the scene of a reported shooting near The Home Depot in northeast Dallas…; 14/05/2018 – Home Depot employees share 10 insider facts many shoppers don’t know; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $3.98B

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 42 investors sold K shares while 217 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 291.44 million shares or 1.04% more from 288.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Benjamin F Edwards holds 0.05% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) or 10,366 shares. Carnegie Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Mariner Limited Liability holds 0% or 4,568 shares in its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement accumulated 409,701 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Prelude Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.07% or 26,061 shares. Gradient Investments Limited Liability Corp accumulated 6,938 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has 0.04% invested in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Kentucky Retirement Fund has 5,184 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Moreover, London Com Of Virginia has 0.01% invested in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) for 17,440 shares. Comerica Bank invested in 74,397 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Mngmt Inc invested 0.34% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Gabelli Funds Ltd has invested 0.09% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Cambridge Com owns 0.01% invested in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) for 4,000 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 0.26% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Bancorporation reported 0.05% stake.

Analysts await Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.92 EPS, down 13.21% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.06 per share. K’s profit will be $313.36M for 17.17 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual EPS reported by Kellogg Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.07% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why You Should Leave Kellogg Company (NYSE:K)’s Upcoming Dividend On The Shelf – Yahoo Finance” on August 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What You Should Know About Kellogg Company’s (NYSE:K) 3.6% Dividend Yield – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019, Fool.com published: “Should You Buy or Sell Kraft Heinz Right Now? – Motley Fool” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Kellogg +2% after Goldman Sachs bump – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “BRT Apartments Corp. Raises Quarterly Dividend 10% NYSE:BRT – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Global Endowment Management Lp, which manages about $5.46B and $1.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) by 2.10M shares to 2.17 million shares, valued at $180.43 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) by 12,660 shares in the quarter, for a total of 62,810 shares, and has risen its stake in Spirit Rlty Cap Inc New.

Since March 20, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 12 insider sales for $69.34 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 54 investors sold HD shares while 602 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 545 raised stakes. 734.39 million shares or 0.05% more from 734.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wafra Inc owns 128,760 shares or 0.9% of their US portfolio. Edgemoor Inv Inc owns 1,434 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Guardian Lp stated it has 73,834 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. The Kentucky-based Kentucky Retirement Sys has invested 0.94% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Natixis invested 0.98% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Oakwood Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company Ca, California-based fund reported 28,900 shares. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 28 shares in its portfolio. Shufro Rose & Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 17,886 shares or 0.36% of the stock. Newman Dignan And Sheerar has 3,813 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Moreover, Kirr Marbach & Co Llc In has 0.06% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Corporation accumulated 955,561 shares or 0.67% of the stock. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag has 0.78% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 6.40 million shares. Dorsey Whitney Tru Comm Limited Co has invested 1.56% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Montecito Bancorp And Trust holds 0.25% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 3,913 shares. Fulton Fincl Bank Na, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 18,414 shares.

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc, which manages about $1.59 billion and $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 15,275 shares to 147,982 shares, valued at $25.08 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Assured Guaranty Ltd (NYSE:AGO) by 64,316 shares in the quarter, for a total of 317,498 shares, and has risen its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $2.52 earnings per share, up 0.40% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.51 per share. HD’s profit will be $2.76B for 23.14 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.50% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Home Depot, Inc. (HD) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Home Depot Q2 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Should Investors React To The Home Depot, Inc.’s (NYSE:HD) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on June 16, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Lowe’s Closes In on Home Depot – Motley Fool” published on August 21, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Acadia Pharma, Broadcom, CBOE, Etsy, Gap, GE, Home Depot, Loweâ€™s, Oracle, Slack and More – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: September 13, 2019.