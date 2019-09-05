Zweig-Dimenna Associates Has Boosted Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Stake By $3.01 Million; Huazhu Group Limited – American Depositary Shares (HTHT) Sellers Increased By 0.56% Their Shorts

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc increased Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) stake by 153.46% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc acquired 107,421 shares as Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO)’s stock rose 8.39%. The Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc holds 177,421 shares with $5.04 million value, up from 70,000 last quarter. Zayo Group Hldgs Inc now has $7.97 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $33.75. About 7.93M shares traded or 214.05% up from the average. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 18/04/2018 – Zayo Closes Acquisition Of Neutral Path; 15/05/2018 – Blue Harbour Adds Fortinet, Exits Zayo Group: 13F; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – PRESIDENT AND COO ANDREW CROUCH HAS RESIGNED FROM COMPANY, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 16/03/2018 – Zayo Group Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Holdings: Operating Chief Andrew Crouch Resigns; 07/05/2018 – Zayo Announces $500 Million Share Repurchase Program; 24/05/2018 – Fairbanks Energy Services Helps Zayo Significantly Reduce Energy Consumption at Three zColo Data Centers; 18/04/2018 – Zayo Group: Acquisition Adds 452 Owned Route Miles, Plus Additional Leased Route Miles; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Announces Resignation Of Chief Operating Officer; 18/04/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC ZAYO.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD

Huazhu Group Limited – American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:HTHT) had an increase of 0.56% in short interest. HTHT’s SI was 14.97 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 0.56% from 14.89M shares previously. With 1.58 million avg volume, 10 days are for Huazhu Group Limited – American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:HTHT)’s short sellers to cover HTHT’s short positions. The stock increased 3.62% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $33.19. About 584,274 shares traded. Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) has declined 18.00% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.00% the S&P500. Some Historical HTHT News: 20/04/2018 – CHINA LODGING CHANGES ADS TO ORDINARY SHR RATIO TO 1:1 FROM 1:4; 13/03/2018 – China Lodging 4Q Rev $340.4M; 11/04/2018 – Brightwire: Huazhu Hotels bans franchisees from privately offering rooms to Chinese online travel agents; 20/04/2018 – China Lodging Group, Limited Announces ADS Ratio Change; 14/05/2018 – CHINA LODGING GROUP LTD – REVISES UPWARD FULL YEAR NET REVENUES GROWTH ESTIMATE RANGES FROM 16%-19% TO 18%-22%; 13/03/2018 – China Lodging 4Q Net 48c/ADS; 13/03/2018 – CHINA LODGING GROUP LTD – QTRLY ADJ SHR RMB 0.85; 21/05/2018 – China Lodging Group, Limited Announces Results of 2018 Annual General Meeting; 20/04/2018 – CHINA LODGING GROUP, LIMITED REPORTS ADS RATIO CHANGE; 14/05/2018 – China Lodging 1Q Rev $333.4M

More notable recent Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Zayo Group grows profits in Q4 – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Zayo Group Holdings Keeps Treading Water – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Zayo Chairman and CEO Dan Caruso to Deliver a Keynote at Cowen Communications Infrastructure Summit – Business Wire” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Fiscal Quarter Ended June 30, 2019 – Business Wire” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Zayo Announces New Long Haul Fiber Route – Business Wire” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc decreased D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) stake by 169,100 shares to 66,000 valued at $2.73M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Alphabet Inc stake by 6,787 shares and now owns 16,357 shares. Okta Inc was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold ZAYO shares while 81 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 202.49 million shares or 2.91% less from 208.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jump Trading Lc stated it has 12,600 shares. Aqr Limited Liability holds 14,023 shares. Uss Inv Mngmt Limited holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 165,689 shares. Eagle Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 0.25% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Masters Mgmt Ltd Llc has 500,000 shares. Cibc Ww, a New York-based fund reported 21,000 shares. Jp Marvel Investment Advsr Limited Liability holds 0.74% or 80,575 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James And Associates owns 39,439 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Northern Tru accumulated 1.29 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. Morgan Stanley owns 4.65M shares. Asset Inc owns 7,208 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman And Co invested in 1,067 shares or 0% of the stock. Putnam, Massachusetts-based fund reported 109,500 shares. 143,500 are held by Jefferies Gp Limited Company. 35,560 were accumulated by Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Ltd.

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company has market cap of $9.74 billion. The firm operates hotels under the Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, Orange Hotel, HanTing Premium, Starway Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Manxin Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Joya Hotel, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure, Ibis Styles, and Ibis brand names for business and leisure travelers. It has a 47.35 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2017, it had 671 leased and owned hotels; 2,874 manachised hotels; and 201 franchised hotels in operation, as well as 37 leased and owned hotels, and 659 manachised and franchised hotels under development.

Among 3 analysts covering Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Huazhu Group Limited has $40 highest and $3500 lowest target. $37.83’s average target is 13.98% above currents $33.19 stock price. Huazhu Group Limited had 7 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Daiwa Securities on Friday, March 15 with “Buy”. Benchmark maintained Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) on Thursday, August 22 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Thursday, August 22 with “Buy”.