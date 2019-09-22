Zweig-Dimenna Associates Has Boosted World Wrestling Entmt (WWE) Position; Dynatronics (DYNT) Shorts Increased By 110.29%

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc increased World Wrestling Entmt Inc (WWE) stake by 59.84% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc acquired 35,904 shares as World Wrestling Entmt Inc (WWE)’s stock declined 11.92%. The Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc holds 95,904 shares with $6.93 million value, up from 60,000 last quarter. World Wrestling Entmt Inc now has $5.79B valuation. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $73.65. About 1.01M shares traded. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) has declined 7.29% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WWE News: 09/04/2018 – World Wrestling Sees 2018 Adjusted Oibda At Least $145 Million; 28/03/2018 – WWE® Network Post-WrestleMania® Conference Call; 09/04/2018 – Brock Lesnar™ Re-Signs with WWE®; 21/03/2018 – WGNO: TV EXCLUSIVE: WWE Superstar Booker T. talks WrestleMania 34 in New Orleans!; 27/04/2018 – WWE to hold the biggest Middle East pay-per-view as Saudi Arabia opens up to foreign entertainment; 19/04/2018 – WWE® Declares Quarterly Dividend; 27/04/2018 – World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) will put on a pay-per-view called The Greatest Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia on Friday, one of the biggest events in the Middle East; 20/04/2018 – DJ World Wrestling Entertainment Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WWE); 08/03/2018 – GOL to Air WWE® Weekly Highlight Shows in Spain; 09/04/2018 – World Wrestling Sees 1Q Adjusted Oibda At Least $30 Million

Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ:DYNT) had an increase of 110.29% in short interest. DYNT’s SI was 14,300 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 110.29% from 6,800 shares previously. With 6,300 avg volume, 2 days are for Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ:DYNT)’s short sellers to cover DYNT’s short positions. The stock increased 4.84% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $1.3. About 7,508 shares traded or 67.63% up from the average. Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ:DYNT) has declined 45.96% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.96% the S&P500. Some Historical DYNT News: 15/05/2018 – DYNATRONICS FILES TO OFFER $50M IN MIXED SECURITIES; 19/04/2018 DJ Dynatronics Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DYNT); 15/05/2018 – DYNATRONICS CORP QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.18; 15/05/2018 – DYNATRONICS CORP QTRLY NET SALES $16.6 MLN VS $7.7 MLN

Investors sentiment increased to 7 in Q2 2019. Its up 4.67, from 2.33 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 1 investors sold Dynatronics Corporation shares while 0 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 6 raised stakes. 2.20 million shares or 101.21% more from 1.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 31,834 are owned by Brown Advisory. First Light Asset Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 0.03% or 117,619 shares. Perritt Capital Inc stated it has 200,000 shares. Armistice Cap Limited Liability Company reported 576,000 shares. Vanguard Gp invested in 0% or 50,484 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 0% or 3,645 shares. Blackrock has 22,086 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 25,300 are owned by Renaissance Technologies. Fincl Bank Of America De holds 0% of its portfolio in Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ:DYNT) for 20,017 shares. Citadel Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ:DYNT).

Dynatronics Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and markets physical medicine products in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $10.94 million. It makes and sells electrotherapy, therapeutic ultrasound, phototherapy, thermal therapy, iontophoresis devices, and other modalities; traction therapy equipment; medical supplies and soft goods, including hot and cold packs, lumbar rolls, exercise balls, wrist splints, ankle weights, cervical collars and pillows, slings, bolsters, positioning wedges, back cushions, weight racks, rehabilitation products, back and wrist braces. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also sells mat platforms, and other rehabilitation and athletic training room products.

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc decreased American Intl Group Inc stake by 166,058 shares to 503,650 valued at $6.17M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Coupa Software Inc stake by 60,778 shares and now owns 53,429 shares. Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering World Wrestling Enter (NYSE:WWE), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. World Wrestling Enter has $110 highest and $7900 lowest target. $91.50’s average target is 24.24% above currents $73.65 stock price. World Wrestling Enter had 11 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, September 4 report. M Partners maintained World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by M Partners on Friday, June 21 with “Buy”. The stock of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) earned “Buy” rating by Loop Capital Markets on Friday, June 21.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.02, from 1.95 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 53 investors sold WWE shares while 80 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 54.14 million shares or 6.03% more from 51.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Goldman Sachs Group accumulated 673,803 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 0.01% in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). Rhumbline Advisers, Massachusetts-based fund reported 119,028 shares. Gabelli Funds Llc reported 0.04% in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). Swiss Natl Bank accumulated 87,400 shares. Howe And Rusling invested in 0% or 18 shares. Nomura reported 0.03% of its portfolio in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). Lindsell Train stated it has 7.17 million shares. Clearbridge Invests Ltd Liability Com reported 1.22 million shares stake. 11,542 are owned by Thrivent For Lutherans. Great West Life Assurance Co Can stated it has 26,428 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Newbrook Cap Advsrs Lp invested in 5.18% or 960,606 shares. Royal London Asset Management Limited owns 0.11% invested in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) for 162,994 shares. Fmr Llc reported 1.41 million shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 31,687 shares.