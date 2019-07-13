Zweig-Dimenna Associates Has Boosted Marvell Technology Group LTD (MRVL) Position by $2.86 Million; Gibraltar Capital Management Lifted Its Intel (INTC) Stake by $1.31 Million

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc increased its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (MRVL) by 55.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc bought 150,585 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.75% with the market. The hedge fund held 422,767 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.41M, up from 272,182 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc who had been investing in Marvell Technology Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $25.4. About 5.47M shares traded. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) has risen 5.34% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.91% the S&P500. Some Historical MRVL News: 27/03/2018 – Marvell Announces Integration of Industry’s First Secure Automotive Ethernet Switch into NVIDIA DRIVE Pegasus Platform for Leve; 26/04/2018 – IDT Introduces Synchronous Ethernet Solution for 4G/5G Mobile Networks Using Marvell PHYs; 16/03/2018 – MARVELL TECHNOLOGY GROUP SAYS EXPECTS TRANSACTION TO CLOSE MID-CALENDAR YEAR 2018; 08/03/2018 – Marvell Technology 4Q EPS 10c; 08/03/2018 – Marvell Technology 4Q Net $48.8M; 14/05/2018 – Marvell Tech Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Marvell Technology Names Bethany Mayer and Donna Morris to Board; 15/05/2018 – Standard Life Aberdeen Buys New 2.5% Position in Marvell Tech; 24/05/2018 – MARVELL SEES CAVIUM MERGER CLOSING MID-CALENDAR YEAR; 08/03/2018 – Marvell Technology Sees 1Q Cont Ops EPS 22c-EPS 26c

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 21.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc bought 24,647 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 138,719 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.45M, up from 114,072 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $223.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.72% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $49.92. About 20.15 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 12/03/2018 – Broadcom Shortens Redomiciliation Timeline as Intel Looms; 30/03/2018 – INTEL FILES PATENT FOR ENERGY-EFFICIENT BITCOIN MINING: CRN; 15/03/2018 – Mark R. Warner: Senate Intel Vice Chairman Warner Statement on Russian Sanctions; 03/04/2018 – Supermicro First-to-Market with IoT Embedded Solutions optimized for New 8th Gen Intel® Core™ Processors; 18/04/2018 – FogHorn to Showcase IIoT Edge to Cloud Machine Learning with Google and Intel at Hannover Messe 2018; 07/04/2018 – Hard OCP: Intel’s Discrete GPU, “Arctic Sound,” Will Have Gaming Variant; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – QTRLY NON-GAAP SHR $0.87; 15/05/2018 – Intel submits plans for $5 billion Israel expansion; 04/04/2018 – ePlus Wins Healthcare Solution Partner of the Year at Intel Technology Partner Awards; 09/03/2018 – Mercury News: Report: Intel eyes acquisitions to fend off expanding chip foes

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset Management invested 0.63% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Bailard Inc stated it has 70,394 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Amer Svcs Incorporated invested in 0.17% or 9,811 shares. The New York-based Gideon Advsrs Inc has invested 0.43% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). First Heartland Consultants reported 10,923 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc Inc owns 361.41 million shares for 0.76% of their portfolio. Sunbelt Secs reported 0.16% stake. 208,642 are held by Birch Hill Inv Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation. Bollard Group Inc Limited Liability Corporation reported 33,312 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Winslow Asset Mngmt has 2.8% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 248,086 shares. Boys Arnold & Co, North Carolina-based fund reported 80,180 shares. Camarda Fincl Advisors Lc has 2,110 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Fiera Cap, a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 1.14 million shares. Weatherly Asset Mgmt L P, a California-based fund reported 96,964 shares. Van Strum Towne accumulated 12,447 shares.

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc, which manages about $250.37 million and $99.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 15,186 shares to 45,031 shares, valued at $8.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 42,790 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 78,894 shares, and cut its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold MRVL shares while 97 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 647.93 million shares or 6.17% more from 610.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Segall Bryant Hamill holds 0.69% or 2.25M shares. Fil has 0.33% invested in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) for 10.54M shares. American Inc has 10,580 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jennison Llc owns 7.38 million shares. New York-based Paradigm Mngmt New York has invested 0.34% in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL). Alabama-based Fjarde Ap has invested 0.05% in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL). Us Natl Bank De has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL). Majedie Asset Mngmt Ltd, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 25,132 shares. The Japan-based Asset Mngmt One Company Limited has invested 0.03% in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Lc holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) for 65,284 shares. Beach Point Cap Mngmt LP holds 633,258 shares. The Illinois-based Driehaus Management has invested 0.06% in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL). Moreover, Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) for 145 shares. Strs Ohio invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL). 171,652 are owned by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa.

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc, which manages about $1.59 billion and $898.78 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Game Technolog by 67,660 shares to 249,209 shares, valued at $3.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 6,787 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,357 shares, and cut its stake in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL).