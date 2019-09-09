Zweig-Dimenna Associates Decreased Stake in Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) by $7.74 Million; Wafra Investment Advisory Group Increased Its Apple (AAPL) Position

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) by 76.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc sold 60,470 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The hedge fund held 18,530 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.37M, down from 79,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $144.46. About 667,802 shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc. (AAPL) by 42.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc bought 42,835 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 144,434 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.44 million, up from 101,599 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $946.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $214.04. About 17.23M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/04/2018 – Apple Sours Technology Sector’s Week as Earnings Anxiety Mounts; 04/05/2018 – Apple’s Corporate Bond Holdings Drop for First Time Since 2013; 03/05/2018 – Daring Fireball: CNet’s Story About an AR/VR Product From Apple Sounds Like an Early Proof of Concept Prototype, Not a Product; 26/04/2018 – KUDLOW: APPLE’S COOK TOLD TRUMP YDAY ABOUT HIS EXPANSIONS PLANS; 27/03/2018 – Apple Updates Entry-Level 9.7-Inch iPad With Pencil-Stylus Functionality; 27/03/2018 – Apple is releasing a new iPad for students. This will be the first non-Pro model to support the Apple Pencil stylus. Apple is also releasing new versions of its productivity apps, Pages, Keynote and Numbers, which support Apple Pencil; 01/05/2018 – APPLE’S COOK: APPLE PAY USERS DOUBLED, TRANSACTIONS TRIPLED YOY; 26/03/2018 – Mediagazer: Since October, Apple has signed 12 TV projects, nine of them “straight-to-series”; sources say the company aims to; 23/04/2018 – EU ANTITRUST REGULATORS OPEN INVESTIGATION INTO APPLE’S ACQUISITION OF MUSIC DISCOVERY COMPANY SHAZAM; 20/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Apple’s efforts to lessen its reliance on Samsung as the sole iPhone display supplier have hit a hurdle due

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc, which manages about $7.55 billion and $2.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biogen Idec Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 37,745 shares to 44,430 shares, valued at $10.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) by 205,439 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 375,253 shares, and cut its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Co. (NYSE:MMC).

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 08/22/2019: KEYS, OPRA, WUBA, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Apple bull touts wearables growth driver – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Monday Apple Rumors: iPad Pro May Get Triple-Lens Camera – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Apple Is No Longer An iPhone Company – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Apple: It’s Go Time – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Madison Inv Inc stated it has 41,910 shares. Perigon Wealth Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company, a California-based fund reported 116,445 shares. Mar Vista Inv Prtn Lc holds 712,286 shares or 3.57% of its portfolio. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 12,676 shares. Capstone Invest Ltd Liability Com invested in 11,180 shares. De Burlo Group has 2.02% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 52,811 shares. Goodwin Daniel L holds 1.05% or 12,050 shares. Duncker Streett owns 51,225 shares. Synovus Fincl accumulated 377,968 shares or 1.16% of the stock. Thompson Rubinstein Invest Mgmt Or owns 4.53% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 74,080 shares. M&T Savings Bank holds 1.71% or 1.73M shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 2.5% or 1.84M shares. Strategic Advisors Llc reported 4.68% stake. Cahill Financial Inc reported 1.46% stake. The Arkansas-based Longer Invests Inc has invested 2.31% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

More notable recent Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Spirit MTA shareholders approve sale, liquidation – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Could The Spirit MTA REIT (NYSE:SMTA) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Investing In Property Through Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “FTI Consulting Study Finds REIT Executive Compensation Increased 6% in 2018 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc, which manages about $1.59B and $898.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 49,747 shares to 132,707 shares, valued at $24.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 5,713 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,266 shares, and has risen its stake in Coupa Software Inc.