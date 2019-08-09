Zweig-Dimenna Associates Decreased Its Stake in Kb Home (KBH) by $18.79 Million; Verizon Communications (VZ) Share Value Declined While Regents Of The University Of California Raised by $922,220 Its Stake

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc decreased its stake in Kb Home (KBH) by 78.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc sold 783,055 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.50% . The hedge fund held 214,383 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.18 million, down from 997,438 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc who had been investing in Kb Home for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.01% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $26.3. About 1.03 million shares traded. KB Home (NYSE:KBH) has risen 12.36% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.36% the S&P500. Some Historical KBH News: 30/05/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Belluno in Stockton; 09/03/2018 – KB Home’s Dorado Skies is Now Open in Lancaster; 18/05/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Estates at Rancho Del Lago in Vail; 03/04/2018 – KB Home Earns Eighth Energy Star® Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award; 09/03/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Bridgepoint at Patterson Ranch in Fremont; 22/03/2018 – KB HOME QTRLY NET ORDER VALUE ROSE 8% TO $1.17 BLN; 15/05/2018 – KB Home Plans to Use Internally Generated Cash; 06/04/2018 – KB Home Holds Grand Opening Celebration for Peppertree at Hidden Hills; 08/03/2018 – KB Home to Release 2018 First Quarter Earnings on March 22, 2018; 25/05/2018 – KB HOME OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S

Regents Of The University Of California increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regents Of The University Of California bought 17,735 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 35,470 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85M, up from 17,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regents Of The University Of California who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $233.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $55.78. About 8.54 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 21/03/2018 – Facebook, Cambridge Analytica sued in U.S. by users over data harvesting; 28/03/2018 – Verizon partner program evolves to better serve organizations around the globe; 06/03/2018 – Introducing Verizon Connect and a New Era of Connected Vehicle Solutions; 21/04/2018 – AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile and Verizon have international plans; 27/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath: Lucas Was Snap Inc. Global Head of Sales; 22/05/2018 – New RootMetrics Mobile Performance Report for Denver: T-Mobile and Verizon Make Major Strides, Sweeping the Awards; 07/03/2018 – VERIZON WIRELESS PRESIDENT DUNNE ENDS INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 01/05/2018 – Phone Scoop: Samsung Agrees to Preload Verizon Bloatware on Galaxy Phones: Samsung will install mobile apps from Verizon’s Oath; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Wireless Retail Customers Up 2.0%; 20/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bragg Financial Advsr holds 1.03% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 133,467 shares. Baker Ellis Asset Management Limited Liability Corp has invested 1.14% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Macquarie Gp holds 1.35% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 13.35M shares. Assetmark reported 0.32% stake. Sumitomo Life Insurance Com, a Japan-based fund reported 110,503 shares. Institute For Wealth invested 0.4% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Baldwin Brothers Ma reported 240,093 shares. Mark Sheptoff Planning Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.95% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Counselors Inc stated it has 622,922 shares or 1.56% of all its holdings. 34,700 are owned by Goodwin Daniel L. Chicago Equity Prtn Lc invested in 0.86% or 378,040 shares. 4,669 were reported by Bender Robert And Assocs. Caprock Group holds 43,493 shares. 20,035 were reported by Glovista Investments Ltd Liability Corp. Hodges Mgmt has 0.26% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 42,639 shares.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Verizon +1.3% on strong postpaid adds – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Report: Verizon Hiring Blockchain Engineers – Benzinga” published on July 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Verizon Stock Unlikely to Move Significantly on Earnings Numbers – Investorplace.com” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Has Given Up on These 3 Stocks, and That’s a Huge Mistake – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

More notable recent KB Home (NYSE:KBH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “KB Home Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on June 25, 2019, also Tucson.com with their article: “KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Park Meadows II in Phoenix, Arizona – Arizona Daily Star” published on July 11, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “‘A Clearer Path To Earnings Growth’: KB Home’s Strong Q2 Triggers Analyst Upgrades – Benzinga” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about KB Home (NYSE:KBH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Pure Cycle Corp.: On Track – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “KB Home gains another bull – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Analysts await KB Home (NYSE:KBH) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.66 earnings per share, down 24.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.87 per share. KBH’s profit will be $58.22 million for 9.96 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by KB Home for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.41% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 27 investors sold KBH shares while 78 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 77.07 million shares or 4.25% more from 73.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas stated it has 87,702 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hightower Advisors Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). California-based Tcw Group Inc has invested 0.03% in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Lsv Asset Mgmt invested 0.03% of its portfolio in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Vanguard Gp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Wellington Management Grp Limited Liability Partnership invested in 0% or 86,482 shares. Bancshares Of Montreal Can holds 0% of its portfolio in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) for 185,670 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky reported 0.01% in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Aqr Mgmt invested 0.09% in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp holds 0.07% of its portfolio in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) for 11,175 shares. The New York-based Gagnon Limited Liability Company has invested 0.09% in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Manufacturers Life Com The reported 191,563 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Comerica Savings Bank reported 0.01% of its portfolio in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Geode Capital Management Ltd Liability reported 1.21M shares. Barclays Pcl accumulated 136,337 shares.