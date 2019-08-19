Zweig-Dimenna Associates Decreased By $4.95 Million Its Netflix (NFLX) Stake; AeroVironment, Inc. (AVAV) Had 1 Bullish Analysts

Among 2 analysts covering AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. AeroVironment has $86 highest and $60 lowest target. $76.67’s average target is 45.98% above currents $52.52 stock price. AeroVironment had 6 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Monday, June 24. Stifel Nicolaus maintained AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) rating on Thursday, March 14. Stifel Nicolaus has “Hold” rating and $60 target. See AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) latest ratings:

24/06/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Rating: Buy New Target: $86 Maintain

14/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Canaccord Genuity New Target: $84.0000 86.0000

01/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

14/03/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Hold New Target: $60 Maintain

05/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

20/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc decreased Netflix Inc (NFLX) stake by 16.3% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc sold 13,905 shares as Netflix Inc (NFLX)’s stock declined 14.74%. The Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc holds 71,394 shares with $25.46 million value, down from 85,299 last quarter. Netflix Inc now has $132.58 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.38% or $7.04 during the last trading session, reaching $302.8. About 7.09 million shares traded or 2.58% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 22/03/2018 – Variety: Joel Edgerton to Star With Timothee Chalamet in Netflix’s King Henry V Film; 24/04/2018 – Netflix Puts Some Junk in Its Trunk — Barrons.com; 16/04/2018 – Netflix Tops Revenue and Subscriber Estimates (Video); 29/03/2018 – IQiyi, Baidu’s Netflix of China, Set to Raise $2.25 Billion in U.S. Offering; 15/03/2018 – Deadline Hollywd: `The Ranch’: Dax Shepard Joins Netflix Comedy As Recurring Following Danny Masterson’s Exit; 27/03/2018 – CANADIAN PROVINCE OF QUEBEC FORECASTS BALANCED BUDGET IN 2018-19 AND 2019-20 (COMPARED TO NOV FORECAST FOR C$1.3 BLN SURPLUS); 16/05/2018 – FOCUS -Netflix’s next act: feeding the service with its own movies; 16/04/2018 – ESPN+ is Disney’s first direct-to-consumer initiative and part of its growing strategy to compete with the likes of Netflix and Hulu; 17/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $372 FROM $340; 23/05/2018 – Netflix is now worth more than Comcast

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $2.00 million activity. Another trade for 6,499 shares valued at $2.00M was bought by SMITH BRADFORD L.

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc increased Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) stake by 5,713 shares to 44,266 valued at $10.95 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Voya Finl Inc (NYSE:VOYA) stake by 19,573 shares and now owns 46,000 shares. Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) was raised too.

Among 12 analysts covering Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), 9 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Netflix has $480 highest and $183 lowest target. $418.15’s average target is 38.09% above currents $302.8 stock price. Netflix had 22 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Friday, March 8 by Buckingham Research. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of NFLX in report on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 19 by RBC Capital Markets. Wolfe Research initiated Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) rating on Thursday, June 20. Wolfe Research has “Buy” rating and $442 target. BMO Capital Markets maintained Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) rating on Tuesday, April 16. BMO Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $470 target. As per Tuesday, February 26, the company rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 25 report. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was maintained by Oppenheimer. The stock has “Buy” rating by Imperial Capital on Wednesday, March 20. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Buy” on Wednesday, June 19.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hillhouse Cap stated it has 0.88% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Bridgecreek Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp, Oklahoma-based fund reported 42,645 shares. Manufacturers Life Communications The owns 0.18% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 455,167 shares. 2,674 are owned by Wade G W And. Dsc Lp invested in 0.2% or 3,005 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) Ltd, United Kingdom-based fund reported 4,441 shares. Moreover, Pennsylvania Trust Co has 0.02% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 13,084 shares. Franklin accumulated 0.09% or 481,108 shares. Kentucky Retirement System owns 19,088 shares or 0.66% of their US portfolio. Brighton Jones Ltd Liability Co holds 0.15% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) or 3,402 shares. Advisor Partners Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.59% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). L And S Advsr invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Tiedemann Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation owns 4,531 shares. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa stated it has 0.45% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Neville Rodie And Shaw stated it has 563 shares.

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $459.73M for 72.10 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “When Should You Buy Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s Why Losing “Friends” and “The Office” Won’t Matter to Netflix in the Long Run – Nasdaq” published on August 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Reasons for Netflix Investors to Worry After the Latest Report – Nasdaq” on July 21, 2019. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why We Think Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Is Well Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Buy Netflix Stock While Itâ€™s Down – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

The stock increased 2.38% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $52.52. About 119,280 shares traded. AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) has declined 24.51% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.51% the S&P500. Some Historical AVAV News: 15/03/2018 – RT @TDANetwork: Value or Trap: Why @SprucePointCap is bearish on $AVAV & $TR. ����; 17/05/2018 – $AVAV staffers allegedly transported live bombs on a commercial Delta Airlines $DAL flight in 2015; 04/05/2018 – AeroVironment Awarded ISO 9001:2015 + AS9100D Certification for Quality Management System; 22/05/2018 – Recent U.S. Army Awards for AeroVironment Switchblade Tactical Missile Systems and Services Bring Total Contract Value to $111 Million since August 2017; Include First Switchblade Order for U.S; 06/03/2018 – AeroVironment: Contract for Puma AE With Mantis i45 Is Its Largest-Ever International Pact; 06/03/2018 – AeroVironment 3Q Rev $63.9M; 18/05/2018 – Contrary to Stifel representations, $AVAV whistleblower suit says illegal activity extends beyond drone incident to “ongoing” mishandling of top secret info and security violations; 07/05/2018 – German Navy to Field AeroVironment Puma Unmanned Aircraft System with Mantis i45 Sensor; 18/05/2018 – $AVAV cites “baseless legal claims” but notably does not deny factual allegations. Time for the Board to force actual transparency starting with the alleged internal investigation and purge; 06/03/2018 – AeroVironment Awarded $44.5 Million Puma AE UAS Contract from a Major Country in the Middle East

More notable recent AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Do Analysts See AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Performing In The Years Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “AeroVironment (AVAV) Stock Moves -0.7%: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Read This Before Judging AeroVironment, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AVAV) ROE – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “AeroVironment (AVAV) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “4 Defense Sector Stocks Offering Safety And Growth – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.84 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.75, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold AeroVironment, Inc. shares while 42 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 19.37 million shares or 5.05% less from 20.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 6,934 were reported by Hsbc Plc. Moreover, Raymond James & has 0% invested in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) for 25,263 shares. Northern Trust holds 0% or 279,847 shares. Us Bancorp De stated it has 1,330 shares. Moody Financial Bank Tru Division owns 48 shares. American Interest Gp has 16,035 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Prudential Fincl Inc invested in 34,603 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 6,104 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 0% stake. Piedmont Invest Advisors has invested 0.01% in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV). Bluecrest Cap Management Ltd, a Guernsey-based fund reported 5,752 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & has 0% invested in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) for 28 shares. Gardner Lewis Asset Mngmt L P owns 20,180 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Mngmt Corporation invested 0% in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV). Invesco Limited has 0% invested in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV).

AeroVironment, Inc. designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates unmanned aircraft systems and efficient energy systems (EES) in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.26 billion. The firm offers small UAS products to deliver intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance; and communications, such as real-time tactical reconnaissance, tracking, combat assessment, and geographic data to the small tactical unit or individual operator. It has a 26.66 P/E ratio. The Company’s small UAS wirelessly transmit critical live video and other information to a hand-held ground control unit enabling the operator to view and capture images; ground control systems allow the operator to control the aircraft; and tactical missile systems designed to be reusable for various flights and to be recovered through an autonomous landing feature that enables a controlled descent to a designated location.