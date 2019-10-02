Zweig-Dimenna Associates Cut Position in Adobe (ADBE) by $5.63 Million; As Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) Stock Price Declined, New South Capital Management Increased Its Stake

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 35.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc sold 19,149 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The hedge fund held 35,384 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.43 million, down from 54,533 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $132.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $3.54 during the last trading session, reaching $272.71. About 3.31 million shares traded or 32.74% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 13/04/2018 – Adobe Systems: Ricks is CEO of Eli Lilly; 27/03/2018 – OneTrust Announces Adobe Cloud Platform Launch Extension; 19/03/2018 – ENEL ENEI.Ml – ENERGY PRODUCED BY 10 MW OF RATTLESNAKE CREEK WILL BE SOLD TO ADOBE BETWEEN 2019 AND 2028; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE: MACHINE LEARNING TO HELP CUSTOMERS COMPLY WITH EU’S GDPR; 08/05/2018 – Change Healthcare Teams Up with Adobe and Microsoft to Put the “Consumer” in Healthcare Consumer Engagement; 13/04/2018 – Microsoft, Adobe and Mattel among 40 companies pledging to make workplace changes to help women succeed; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: MORE PEOPLE BUYING SUITES OF PRODUCTS RATHER THAN APPS; 27/03/2018 – DialogTech Deepens Integration with Adobe Experience Cloud; 22/03/2018 – Merkle Enhances its Innovation Cloud, Powered by Adobe Experience Cloud; 28/03/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – COLLABORATION WILL OPTIMIZE ADOBE SENSEI FOR NVIDIA GPUS

New South Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) by 0.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New South Capital Management Inc bought 4,149 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.53% . The institutional investor held 556,196 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $80.43 million, up from 552,047 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New South Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Stanley Black & Decker for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.52% or $5.08 during the last trading session, reaching $139.33. About 709,425 shares traded. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) has risen 1.76% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.76% the S&P500. Some Historical SWK News: 15/05/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Celebrates 175 Years of Leading with Purpose; 07/05/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker to Offer Skillsoft’s Business Skills Training Globally; 26/04/2018 – Stanley Black at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 15/03/2018 – STANLEY BLACK & DECKER INC SWK.N : MELIUS RESEARCH RAISES TO BUY-ACCUMULATE FROM OVERWEIGHT; 19/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Declares Dividend of 63c; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker 1Q EPS $1.11; 03/04/2018 – Among the firms are Stanley Black & Decker, Colgate-Palmolive and Campbell Soup; 09/03/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Trading Activity Rises to Triple Average; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK & DECKER-2018 OUTLOOK INCLUDES ADJ EPS GROWTH OF 11% – 14% VS PRIOR YR,WHILE OFFSETTING ABOUT $180 MLN OF COMMODITY INFLATION HEADWINDS; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.39

More notable recent Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "The Chance I've Been Waiting For: Stanley Black & Decker At A Fair Price – Seeking Alpha" on March 18, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Stanley Black & Decker Comes Back With A Stronger Report – Seeking Alpha" published on April 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "Why I'm Passing On Investing In Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. Today – Seeking Alpha" on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) were released by: Fool.com and their article: "Is Stanley Black & Decker a Buy? – The Motley Fool" published on June 17, 2019 as well as Fool.com's news article titled: "Is Stanley Black & Decker Stock a Buy for 2019? – The Motley Fool" with publication date: January 03, 2019.

