Zweig-Dimenna Associates Cut Its World Wrestling Entmt (WWE) Stake by $2.05 Million; As International Business Machs (IBM) Shares Rose, Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Has Raised Holding by $12.34 Million

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 97.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc bought 87,535 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 177,366 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.03 million, up from 89,831 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $121.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.60% or $3.55 during the last trading session, reaching $139.87. About 481,725 shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 26/04/2018 – CEO of UK’s TSB bank drafts in IBM to fix online banking problems; 29/03/2018 – IBM: One Change Is Adoption of New Revenue Recognition Guidance; 27/03/2018 – ITALY’S CARIGE SAYS APPROVES DEAL WITH IBM FOR OUTSOURCING ITS IT SYSTEM; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Net Income From Cont Ops Was $1.7 Billion; 18/04/2018 – With Wednesday’s dip, IBM is down 12 percent on the 12-month period; 21/04/2018 – DJ International Business Machines Cor, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IBM); 12/04/2018 – Willis Towers Watson Expands Cybersecurity Services via Collaboration with IBM Security; 22/05/2018 – Quad Nova’s CEO Says Workarounds on the IBM i (AS/400) May Compromise Enterprise Value; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Macron tells tech CEOs to give more to society; 05/03/2018 – IBM settles legal dispute with diversity officer hired by Microsoft

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc decreased its stake in World Wrestling Entmt Inc (WWE) by 28.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc sold 23,805 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% . The hedge fund held 60,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.21M, down from 83,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc who had been investing in World Wrestling Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $71.18. About 18,295 shares traded. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) has declined 7.29% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WWE News: 29/03/2018 – RTL Televizija to Broadcast WWE Programming for the First Time in Croatia; 19/03/2018 – The Greatest Royal Rumble® to Feature Seven Championship Matches; 06/04/2018 – WWE: The World of Wrestling Turns to ‘Wrestlemania 34’ — Barrons.com; 03/05/2018 – WWE 1Q EPS 18C; 23/04/2018 – WWE® Publishes Revised Historical Trending Schedules; 09/04/2018 – WWE® BOOSTS FORECAST; 09/04/2018 – World Wrestling Sees 1Q Adjusted Oibda At Least $30 Million; 03/05/2018 – WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT INC QTRLY ADJUSTED OIBDA INCREASED 40% TO $35.2 MLN; 27/04/2018 – World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) will put on a pay-per-view called The Greatest Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia on Friday, one of the biggest events in the Middle East; 09/04/2018 – Brock Lesnar™ Re-Signs with WWE®

Analysts await World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.01 earnings per share, down 102.86% or $0.36 from last year’s $0.35 per share. After $0.11 actual earnings per share reported by World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -109.09% negative EPS growth.

