Zweig-Dimenna Associates Cut Anthem (ANTM) Position By $7.52 Million; Shorts at BLUEBERRIES MEDICAL CO COMMON SHARES CA (BBRRF) Lowered By 78.64%

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc decreased Anthem Inc (ANTM) stake by 63.75% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc analyzed 26,674 shares as Anthem Inc (ANTM)'s stock rose 13.00%. The Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc holds 15,165 shares with $4.28M value, down from 41,839 last quarter. Anthem Inc now has $60.81 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.46% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $237.69. About 1.10 million shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500.

BLUEBERRIES MEDICAL CO COMMON SHARES CA (OTCMKTS:BBRRF) had a decrease of 78.64% in short interest. BBRRF’s SI was 2,200 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 78.64% from 10,300 shares previously. The stock decreased 3.93% or $0.0058 during the last trading session, reaching $0.1416. About 69,978 shares traded or 2.68% up from the average. Blueberries Medical Corp. (OTCMKTS:BBRRF) has 0.00% since September 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.80 EPS, up 25.98% or $0.99 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.23B for 12.38 P/E if the $4.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual EPS reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.45% EPS growth.

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc increased Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) stake by 15,275 shares to 147,982 valued at $25.08 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) stake by 12,149 shares and now owns 56,415 shares. Cbl & Assoc Pptys Inc (NYSE:CBL) was raised too.

More notable recent Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) news were published by various financial news sources in September 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Anthem (NYSE:ANTM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Anthem has $35900 highest and $316 lowest target. $343.67’s average target is 44.59% above currents $237.69 stock price. Anthem had 8 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, September 26 by Morgan Stanley.

More notable recent Blueberries Medical Corp. (OTCMKTS:BBRRF) news were published by various sources in early 2019, including coverage of the company's trading commencement in the United States on OTCQB Market and joint ventures.