Zweig-Dimenna Associates Cut Allstate (ALL) Position; Transocean LTD (RIG) Sentiment Is 1.18

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc decreased Allstate Corp (ALL) stake by 10.07% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc analyzed 17,743 shares as Allstate Corp (ALL)'s stock rose 9.59%. The Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc holds 158,529 shares with $16.12 million value, down from 176,272 last quarter. Allstate Corp now has $35.67 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $108.36. About 1.51M shares traded or 0.67% up from the average. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has risen 13.54% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500.

Transocean LTD (RIG) investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.11, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. The ratio improved, as 148 active investment managers started new or increased equity positions, while 125 cut down and sold holdings in Transocean LTD. The active investment managers in our database reported: 399.43 million shares, up from 390.95 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Transocean LTD in top ten equity positions decreased from 8 to 4 for a decrease of 4. Sold All: 47 Reduced: 78 Increased: 103 New Position: 45.

Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. holds 50.37% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. for 6.80 million shares. Lasry Marc owns 7.77 million shares or 10.7% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Schneider Capital Management Corp has 6.95% invested in the company for 4.56 million shares. The Jersey-based Contrarius Investment Management Ltd has invested 5.99% in the stock. Qcm Cayman Ltd., a Texas-based fund reported 29,063 shares.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for gas and oil wells worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.58 billion. The firm primarily offers deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. It currently has negative earnings. As of February 9, 2017, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 56 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 30 ultra-deepwater floaters, 7 harsh environment floaters, 3 deepwater floaters, 6 midwater floaters, and 10 high-specification jackups.

The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $5.85. About 16.41M shares traded. Transocean Ltd. (RIG) has declined 54.56% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.56% the S&P500.

Analysts await Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.29 earnings per share, down 583.33% or $0.35 from last year’s $0.06 per share. After $-0.34 actual earnings per share reported by Transocean Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.71% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 36 investors sold ALL shares while 275 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 242.10 million shares or 2.05% less from 247.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) to report earnings on October, 29 after the close. They expect $2.25 EPS, up 16.58% or $0.32 from last year’s $1.93 per share. ALL’s profit will be $740.68 million for 12.04 P/E if the $2.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by The Allstate Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.21% EPS growth.

Among 8 analysts covering Allstate (NYSE:ALL), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 38% are positive. Allstate has $125 highest and $94 lowest target. $108's average target is -0.33% below currents $108.36 stock price.

