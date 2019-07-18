Zweig-Dimenna Associates Continues to Hold Stake in Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO); As Boston Beer Cl A (SAM) Market Valuation Rose, Dorsey Wright & Associates Has Lowered Its Holding by $1.15 Million

Dorsey Wright & Associates decreased its stake in Boston Beer Inc Cl A (SAM) by 39.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsey Wright & Associates sold 3,902 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,945 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.75 million, down from 9,847 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates who had been investing in Boston Beer Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $391.52. About 43,115 shares traded. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) has risen 47.93% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SAM News: 25/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY INC SAM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.94 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – Boston Beer Tops Estimates as New CEO Takes Over — Earnings Review; 20/03/2018 Boston Beer Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/03/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY – ON MARCH 27, ENTERED AGREEMENT TO AMEND CO’S EXISTING $150 MLN REVOLVING LINE OF CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER SEES FY EPS $6.30 TO $7.30, EST. $6.87; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY INC – 2018 ESTIMATED CAPITAL SPENDING OF BETWEEN $55 MLN AND $65 MLN; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY INC SAM.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $6.30 TO $7.30; 30/03/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY – AMENDMENT EXTENDS MATURITY DATE OF CREDIT FACILITY UNDER LINE OF CREDIT AGREEMENT FROM MARCH 31, 2019 TO MARCH 31, 2023; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER 1Q NET REV. $190.5M, EST. $176.0M; 11/05/2018 – Vgi Partners Pty Exits Position in Boston Beer

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc increased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 153.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc bought 107,421 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.26% with the market. The hedge fund held 177,421 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.04M, up from 70,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $33.53. About 181,476 shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 2.46% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 18/04/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC ZAYO.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – COMPLETION OF ANALYSIS PHASE LEADS TO ENGAGEMENT WITH IRS AND CONVERSION PREPARATION; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO: RESIGNATION OF COO; 15/05/2018 – BLUE HARBOUR EXITED ZAYO, MIC, THS, LOGM, CLNS IN 1Q: 13F; 02/04/2018 – Zayo Group Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP 3Q EPS 9C, EST. 10C; 24/05/2018 – Fairbanks Energy Services Helps Zayo Significantly Reduce Energy Consumption at Three zColo Data Centers; 18/04/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC ZAYO.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $42 FROM $37; 07/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS AUTHORIZED A SIX-MONTH SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 16/03/2018 Global Webscale Company Selects Zayo for Long Haul Dark Fiber

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc, which manages about $1.59B and $898.78M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 175,989 shares to 34,831 shares, valued at $2.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.99 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.83 EPS, down 7.58% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.98 per share. SAM’s profit will be $21.35M for 53.49 P/E if the $1.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.87 actual EPS reported by The Boston Beer Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.14% negative EPS growth.

Dorsey Wright & Associates, which manages about $743.59 million and $413.65 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in National Retail Pptys Inc Com (NYSE:NNN) by 12,829 shares to 36,005 shares, valued at $1.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.