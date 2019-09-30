Zweig-Dimenna Associates Continues to Hold Stake in Micron Technology (MU); 1492 Capital Management Has Boosted Stake in Vonage Hldgs (VG) as Stock Price Rose

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 63.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc bought 141,599 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The hedge fund held 364,394 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.06 million, up from 222,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $42.99. About 15.62M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 21/05/2018 – Micron Announces $10 Billion Share Repurchase Authorization; 12/03/2018 – MICRON NAMES RAJ TALLURI AS SVP, GENERAL MANAGER OF MOBILE; 22/03/2018 – @meehungryalways talking Micron next!; 22/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $55; 19/03/2018 – The bank’s top picks growth picks include Micron, Netflix and Amazon; 07/05/2018 – Hosokawa Micron Reports Group Half-Year Earnings Forecasts; 22/03/2018 – MICRON 2Q ADJ EPS $2.82, PRELIM $2.70-$2.75; 11/05/2018 – HOSOKAWA MICRON 6277.T 6-MTH GROUP OPERATING PROFIT 3.14 BLN YEN (+44.4 %), 2017/18 FORECAST PROFIT 5.30 BLN YEN (+5.0 %); 21/04/2018 – DJ Micron Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MICR); 07/03/2018 – Micron Waste and Nickel One Close Transaction for Sale of LK Project, Finland

1492 Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Vonage Hldgs Corp (VG) by 70.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1492 Capital Management Llc bought 194,923 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.70% . The institutional investor held 472,227 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.35 million, up from 277,304 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1492 Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Vonage Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $11.24. About 904,551 shares traded. Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) has declined 2.67% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.67% the S&P500. Some Historical VG News: 08/03/2018 – Vonage to Present on the Future of Business Cloud Communications at Enterprise Connect 2018; 14/03/2018 – VONAGE HOLDINGS CORP – RECEIVED A SECOND PATENT FROM UNITED STATES PATENT AND TRADEMARK OFFICE FOR INNOVATIONS TO ITS ADAPTIVE ROUTING TECHNOLOGY; 08/05/2018 – VONAGE 1Q REV. $254M, EST. $251.7M; 08/05/2018 – VONAGE HOLDINGS CORP – QTRLY DILUTED SHR, EXCLUDING ADJUSTMENTS, $0.12; 04/04/2018 – VONAGE: SAGI DUDAI WAS SVP OF SOFTWARE ENGINEERING; 14/05/2018 – Vonage Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – Bob Crissman, Vonage Channel Chief, honored with 2018 Circle of Excellence Award; 17/04/2018 – Vonage Announces Vee a Virtual Assistant Chatbot; 16/04/2018 – MyEyeDr Selects Vonage as its Business Communications Partner; 16/04/2018 – Vonage Holdings Corp. Announces 2018 Annual Stockholders’ Meeting

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc, which manages about $1.59 billion and $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 10,205 shares to 392,795 shares, valued at $13.71M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Intl Group Inc by 166,058 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 503,650 shares, and cut its stake in Lumentum Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 72 investors sold MU shares while 263 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 804.44 million shares or 0.34% less from 807.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Captrust Fincl Advisors, North Carolina-based fund reported 3,200 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 0.12% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 3.53 million shares. Rothschild Investment Il, a Illinois-based fund reported 6,060 shares. Moreover, Davenport Co Limited Co has 0.01% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Redwood Capital Management Lc has 1.78% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 675,000 shares. Bridgeway Cap owns 2.46 million shares. Susquehanna Intll Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.03% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Moody Savings Bank Trust Division has invested 0.11% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Columbus Hill Capital Mngmt Ltd Partnership owns 2.89% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 815,931 shares. 11.38 million were reported by Aqr Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Tegean Management Limited holds 3.4% or 100,000 shares in its portfolio. Glob Thematic Prtn holds 1.29M shares or 2.66% of its portfolio. Profund Lc has invested 0.24% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Sunbelt Secs reported 8,780 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 91,825 shares.

1492 Capital Management Llc, which manages about $188.45 million and $106.90M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Universal Display Co (NASDAQ:OLED) by 5,089 shares to 4,216 shares, valued at $793,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lumentum Hldgs Inc by 13,218 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,474 shares, and cut its stake in Plantronics Inc New (NYSE:PLT).