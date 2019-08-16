Zweig-Dimenna Associates Boosted Salesforce Com (CRM) Stake By $885,590; Estee Lauder Companies (EL)’s Sentiment Is 1.22

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc increased Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) stake by 3.71% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc acquired 5,605 shares as Salesforce Com Inc (CRM)’s stock declined 4.72%. The Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc holds 156,788 shares with $24.83 million value, up from 151,183 last quarter. Salesforce Com Inc now has $124.41B valuation. The stock increased 1.72% or $2.41 during the last trading session, reaching $142.13. About 6.54 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 20/03/2018 – Salesforce to Acquire MuleSoft for Enterprise Value of $6.5B; 10/05/2018 – Rimini Street Launches Support for Salesforce Sales Cloud and Salesforce Service Cloud Products; 10/04/2018 – Salesforce Chairman and CEO Marc Benioff to Speak at the New Economy Summit 2018; 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – FULL YEAR FY19 GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IS PROJECTED TO BE $0.91 TO $0.93; 13/04/2018 – LiveData® Selected for Salesforce Accelerate, Expediting Time to Market for PeriOp Manager™ Surgical Workflow App; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE 1Q BILLINGS GROWTH +17%, EST. +12%; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce announced an agreement on Tuesday to buy Mulesoft; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 9c-Loss 8c; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM – RAISING FISCAL YEAR 2019 REVENUE GUIDANCE AND NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE GUIDANCE, AND UPDATING ITS GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE GUIDANCE; 02/05/2018 – Salesforce Completes Acquisition Of MuleSoft

Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL) investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.18, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 328 funds increased and started new positions, while 268 cut down and sold stakes in Estee Lauder Companies Inc. The funds in our database now own: 184.14 million shares, down from 188.10 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Estee Lauder Companies Inc in top ten positions increased from 8 to 14 for an increase of 6. Sold All: 40 Reduced: 228 Increased: 228 New Position: 100.

The stock increased 0.18% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $175.43. About 2.07 million shares traded or 56.04% up from the average. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) has risen 37.39% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q EPS 99c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Estee Lauder Companies Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EL); 25/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COS. REPORTS FAMILY-RELATED BENEFITS CHANGE; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Now Sees FY18 Constant-Currency Sales Growth of 11%-12%; 21/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC – FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING, SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CFO: ACCELERATING RETESTING OF PRODUCT AD CLAIMS; 03/05/2018 – Estee Lauder at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum May 8; 13/03/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC EL.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $162 TARGET PRICE; 23/04/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies to Webcast Discussion of Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter Financial Results on May 2, 2018; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER: TESTING ISSUES WON’T AFFECT NEW PRODUCT LAUNCHES

Regents Of The University Of California holds 11.77% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. for 33,400 shares. Underhill Investment Management Llc owns 74,785 shares or 6.55% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Fundsmith Llp has 6.24% invested in the company for 6.63 million shares. The Michigan-based Long Road Investment Counsel Llc has invested 6.03% in the stock. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp, a California-based fund reported 136,337 shares.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company has market cap of $63.48 billion. The firm offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products for face, eyes, lips, and nails, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools. It has a 35.94 P/E ratio. It also provides fragrance products in various forms comprising eau de parfum sprays and colognes, lotions, powders, creams, bath/shower products, candles, and soaps; and hair care products consisting of shampoos, conditioners, styling products, treatment, finishing sprays, and hair color products, as well as sells ancillary services and products.

More notable recent The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Is An Attractive Investment To Consider – Yahoo Finance” on August 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc.’s (NYSE:EL) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Early preview of Estee Lauder earnings – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) were released by: Thestreet.com and their article: “NYSE Observes Moment of Silence Following Mass Shootings in El Paso and Dayton – TheStreet.com” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “The 10 Biggest Consumer Staples Stocks – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Analysts await The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) to report earnings on August, 19 before the open. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, down 18.03% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.61 per share. EL’s profit will be $180.94M for 87.72 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.55 actual earnings per share reported by The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -67.74% negative EPS growth.

Among 29 analysts covering Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM), 27 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 93% are positive. Salesforce.com has $200 highest and $160 lowest target. $182.86’s average target is 28.66% above currents $142.13 stock price. Salesforce.com had 40 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, March 5 by Robert W. Baird. Goldman Sachs maintained it with “Buy” rating and $178 target in Monday, March 4 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Bank of America. The stock of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 4 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating by JMP Securities given on Tuesday, March 26. On Tuesday, March 5 the stock rating was maintained by Societe Generale with “Buy”. As per Tuesday, March 5, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, March 5 by Wedbush. The firm has “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Tuesday, March 5. The firm has “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo given on Tuesday, March 5.

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Salesforce Earnings: What to Watch – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Buy Salesforce before earnings, says bull – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Compass Point Says Salesforce A Core Holding For Investors, Bullish On Workday – Benzinga” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Recent Deals Will Help Salesforce More Than They Will Salesforce Stock – Investorplace.com” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “UBS Upgrades SurveyMonkey, Highlights 3 Keys To Success – Benzinga” with publication date: August 02, 2019.