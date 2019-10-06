Zweig-Dimenna Associates Boosted Mcdonalds (MCD) Holding; Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (JQC) Sentiment Is 0.88

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (JQC) investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.10, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. The ratio has dropped, as 38 institutional investors started new or increased positions, while 43 decreased and sold their positions in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 47.43 million shares, down from 52.56 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund in top ten positions decreased from 6 to 4 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 14 Reduced: 29 Increased: 27 New Position: 11.

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc increased Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) stake by 43.36% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc acquired 22,600 shares as Mcdonalds Corp (MCD)'s stock rose 8.52%. The Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc holds 74,716 shares with $15.52 million value, up from 52,116 last quarter. Mcdonalds Corp now has $160.77 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.79% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $211.69. About 2.15M shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500.

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc decreased Gds Hldgs Ltd stake by 49,609 shares to 142,352 valued at $5.35M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Alphabet Inc stake by 2,393 shares and now owns 14,289 shares. Kkr & Co Inc was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 548 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 462 raised stakes. 490.26 million shares or 1.30% less from 496.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.54% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). B Riley Wealth Inc has 4,639 shares. Moreover, Investec Asset Mgmt Limited has 0.03% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 39,091 shares. Horan has invested 0.02% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Boyd Watterson Asset Lc Oh has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). South Dakota Investment Council has 14,500 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. America First Advsr Ltd invested 0.1% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Blume Capital owns 200 shares. Tdam Usa stated it has 1.57% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Farmers National Bank & Trust has 2.94% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Pinnacle Ltd stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Patten & Patten Inc Tn invested in 0.22% or 9,930 shares. 5,829 were reported by Ledyard National Bank & Trust. American Int Group reported 0.27% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust holds 2.06% or 16,300 shares.

Among 19 analysts covering McDonald`s (NYSE:MCD), 16 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 84% are positive. McDonald`s has $25000 highest and $20000 lowest target. $225.79’s average target is 6.66% above currents $211.69 stock price. McDonald`s had 32 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan maintained McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) on Friday, June 28 with “Overweight” rating. As per Wednesday, May 1, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, July 18. UBS maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Monday, July 29 report. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, May 1 by Stephens. BTIG Research maintained the shares of MCD in report on Tuesday, September 24 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Monday, July 29. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Cowen & Co given on Thursday, July 18. The company was maintained on Wednesday, May 1 by Bank of America. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Wednesday, April 24.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The company has market cap of $1.02 billion. The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It has a 64.22 P/E ratio. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States.

Mariner Investment Group Llc holds 8.32% of its portfolio in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund for 596,634 shares. Saba Capital Management L.P. owns 14.21 million shares or 4.8% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. has 4.53% invested in the company for 1.50 million shares. The Illinois-based Rivernorth Capital Management Llc has invested 1.68% in the stock. Hilton Capital Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 1.40 million shares.