Zweig-Dimenna Associates Boosted Its Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Position; Last Week Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW) Analysts

Among 2 analysts covering Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Palo Alto Networks has $30000 highest and $27500 lowest target. $286.67’s average target is 41.86% above currents $202.08 stock price. Palo Alto Networks had 7 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Tuesday, August 20. The rating was initiated by Mizuho on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy”. See Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) latest ratings:

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc increased Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) stake by 59.97% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc acquired 49,747 shares as Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA)’s stock declined 8.56%. The Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc holds 132,707 shares with $24.21 million value, up from 82,960 last quarter. Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd now has $432.71 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $166.2. About 10.87 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 30/05/2018 – China’s Wanda Group, Tencent team up for ‘smart retail’; 16/05/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD 0241.HK – FY REVENUE RMB 2.44 BLN VS RMB 475.1 MLN; 21/03/2018 – MEDIA-China’s JD.com, Alibaba plan to issue CDRs – Caixin; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba counters Amazon’s expansion in Southeast Asia; 02/04/2018 – SoftBank, Alibaba to invest $445 mln in India’s Paytm E-Commerce; 20/04/2018 – Alibaba buys Chinese chipmaker to aid internet of things business after ZTE ban; 18/04/2018 – OATH SAYS K. GURU GOWRAPPAN WILL JOIN COMPANY AS PRESIDENT AND COO; 22/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Citadel Securities ups ETF game as part of growth push; 10/04/2018 – Jack Ma’s Ant Financial To Raise $9 Bln and Become the World’s Biggest Unicorn; 21/05/2018 – FITCH CITES ALIBABA’S DOMINANT POSITION IN CHINA

Among 11 analysts covering Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Alibaba Group Holding has $285 highest and $195 lowest target. $224.27’s average target is 34.94% above currents $166.2 stock price. Alibaba Group Holding had 18 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by HSBC with “Buy” on Thursday, March 14. Barclays Capital maintained Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) on Monday, May 20 with “Overweight” rating. On Wednesday, June 19 the stock rating was maintained by Macquarie Research with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, March 26. The stock of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Barclays Capital. On Friday, March 29 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy” on Thursday, May 16. Raymond James maintained Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) rating on Thursday, March 14. Raymond James has “Buy” rating and $285 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, May 16 by Mizuho. The company was maintained on Tuesday, May 7 by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc decreased M D C Hldgs Inc (NYSE:MDC) stake by 816,400 shares to 24,563 valued at $714,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) stake by 169,100 shares and now owns 66,000 shares. Alphabet Inc was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold Palo Alto Networks, Inc. shares while 168 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 102.19 million shares or 44.00% more from 70.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Greenwood Associate Llc has 1,282 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. 26,256 were accumulated by Voloridge Inv Mngmt Limited Liability. Product Prtn Limited Liability invested in 124,801 shares or 1.71% of the stock. Chicago Equity Prtn Ltd Liability holds 11,130 shares. Eulav Asset Management accumulated 0.13% or 12,700 shares. Avalon Ltd Liability Company accumulated 1,171 shares. Proshare Advsrs Lc has 0.01% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). 7,420 are held by Prudential Inc. First Interstate Bancorp owns 85 shares. Amer National Insur Tx has 17,840 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Barrett Asset Mngmt Llc has invested 0% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Freestone Cap Holding Ltd Com owns 0.08% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 5,380 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.02% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) or 13,850 shares. Monetta Service has 0.53% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 3,000 shares. Griffin Asset Management holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 1,000 shares.

The stock decreased 0.77% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $202.08. About 580,769 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 23/04/2018 – KACHER SEES POTENTIAL 90% UPSIDE FOR PANW OVER NEXT 2 YEARS; 12/04/2018 – SAN JUAN, PALO SECO PLANTS OUT OF SERVICE: UTILITY; 14/03/2018 – In Memory of Dr. Jennifer Gonzales Shushereba, Palo Alto University’s Alumnus; 29/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST RAISES PALO VERDE 2 TO 100% FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 24/04/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Closes Acquisition Of Secdo; 24/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST CUTS PALO VERDE 2 REACTOR TO 0% FROM 100%: NRC; 11/04/2018 – Luminate Announces General Availability of Its BeyondCorp-as-a-Service Secured Access Platform; 23/05/2018 – ON2IT Announces New Zero Trust SOC App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 13/03/2018 – WASHINGTON/PALO ALTO, U.S. — U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision Monday to block Singaporean chipmaker Broadcom’s bid for American peer Qualcomm on national security grounds is not the first time his administration has used such reasoning to shield U.S. businesses from Chinese competition; 03/04/2018 – USGS: M 1.5 – 3km NW of Palo Cedro, CA